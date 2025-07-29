Dövizler / AEVA
AEVA: Aeva Technologies Inc
18.28 USD 1.17 (6.84%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AEVA fiyatı bugün 6.84% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 19.07 aralığında işlem gördü.
Aeva Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
AEVA haberleri
- AEVA's Eve 1V: A Tiny Sensor With Outsized Impact on Output
- Aeva introduces non-contact motion sensor for manufacturing automation
- Aeva technologies CFO Sinha sells $505k in stock
- Will Consumer Push for Safer Cars Accelerate AEVA's Growth?
- Western LiDAR Quarterly Insights – Q2 2025 Summary
- AEVA or LAZR: Which LiDAR Stock's Decline Looks Less Risky?
- Is AEVA's Record Q2 Revenues the Spark for Lasting Growth?
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (August 18)
- Aeva Technologies: From Inflection Point To Investor Caution (NASDAQ:AEVA)
- Aeva Technologies CFO Sinha sells $2.13 million in stock
- AEVA Collapses 59% in a Month - Too Speculative to Hold Now?
- Aeva tech CEO Dardashti sells shares worth $2.69 million
- Aeva launches Atlas Orion 4D LiDAR for smart infrastructure
- Will AEVA's $50M LG Alliance Fast-Track Multi-Sector Growth?
- AEVA Technologies: A Promising Vision Facing Harsh Realities (NASDAQ:AEVA)
- Coinbase Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Amazon, Fluor, Bloom Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- LG Innotek, Aeva partner to expand 4D LiDAR across industries
- Earnings call transcript: Aeva Technologies posts record Q2 revenue, stock slips
- Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Bendix and Aeva partner on advanced truck safety technology
- Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology selected for traffic management systems
- LG Innotek invests up to $50 million in Aeva for 4D LiDAR expansion
- LG Innotek to take stake in lidar maker Aeva as part of $50 million deal
Günlük aralık
17.13 19.07
Yıllık aralık
2.52 38.79
- 17.11
- 17.25
- 18.28
- 18.58
- 17.13
- 19.07
- 6.192 K
- 6.84%
- 31.51%
- 152.49%
- 459.02%
21 Eylül, Pazar