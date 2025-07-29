FiyatlarBölümler
AEVA
AEVA: Aeva Technologies Inc

18.28 USD 1.17 (6.84%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AEVA fiyatı bugün 6.84% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 19.07 aralığında işlem gördü.

Aeva Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
17.13 19.07
Yıllık aralık
2.52 38.79
Önceki kapanış
17.11
Açılış
17.25
Satış
18.28
Alış
18.58
Düşük
17.13
Yüksek
19.07
Hacim
6.192 K
Günlük değişim
6.84%
Aylık değişim
31.51%
6 aylık değişim
152.49%
Yıllık değişim
459.02%
21 Eylül, Pazar