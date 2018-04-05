ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot

It's recommended that you read through the entire document.

For the first time ever on MQL5. A first of its kind on the marketplace.

Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy.
Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Forex and Indices. (Ideal for basket trading.)

This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique edge in the markets that has never been seen before.
Its ability to seamlessly adjust risk management parameters based on the Average True Range (ATR) while simultaneously executing trades based on the daily percentage change.

What’s New:
Unlike typical ATR-based bots that simply adjust risk parameters based on ATR alone, this bot combines ATR with daily percentage change thresholds to calculate more adaptive SL/TP levels.

No other trading bot uses real-time ATR volatility adjustments with daily price percentage thresholds—until now.

Innovative Strategy: Combines daily price action with market volatility for the most accurate entry and exit points.

Unmatched Risk Management: Adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels based on ATR and real-time market conditions, ensuring you stay protected while still capturing profits.
Exclusivity: First on MQL5, this bot offers a unique, never-before-seen solution, revolutionizing how traders approach risk and trade execution.
Autonomous and Efficient: Fully automated, the bot handles everything from entry to exit, managing positions in real time with dynamic risk parameters and reverse trading logic.

Why This Bot is Exclusive and Unseen Before:

1. ATR-Driven Dynamic Risk Management with a Twist
 While ATR has been a staple in many trading strategies, this bot takes it one step further by dynamically adjusting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels based on real-time volatility.
 What makes this Expert Advisor truly unique is that it not only relies on the ATR for volatility-based risk management but also integrates it with precise daily market changes to deliver adaptive risk parameters that have never been seen before. 

2. Daily Percentage Change Strategy: A Cutting-Edge Signal System
While many trading bots rely on traditional indicators, this one uniquely utilizes the daily percentage change in price between the previous day's close and the current market price as its primary signal generator. This novel approach means trades are executed only when significant market movement is observed, ensuring that you’re never caught in sideways, low-volume conditions.
This daily change-driven approach is exclusive to this bot on MQL5 and provides a fresh perspective on price action trading.
The bot automatically generates buy or sell signals when the market exhibits 1% or greater daily changes (configurable), allowing traders to capitalize on clear market trends without relying on outdated or lagging indicators.

3. Automated Trade Execution with Reversal Logic
This bot does not just rely on market signals; it is designed to adapt to changing market conditions with a reverse trading logic. If the market reverses after an entry, the bot automatically closes positions and opens new ones, ensuring that you stay aligned with the latest market direction. This dynamic, self-adjusting feature sets it apart from conventional bots that are rigid in their approach. Reverse trade logic integrated with ATR-based volatility ensures consistent performance in fluctuating market conditions, where traditional systems might fail.
Automatic position closure upon detecting reversals is exclusive to this bot, offering real-time risk protection.

4. Exclusively Available on MQL5 – A world first
This bot’s revolutionary approach to trading, integrating both ATR volatility analysis and daily percentage change signals, has never been seen before in the market. It is designed to give traders a competitive edge with a strategy that combines cutting-edge automation, adaptive risk management, and unique market signals.
This is the first bot on MQL5 to integrate these advanced features together, providing traders with a completely new and exclusive tool for improving their trading strategies.

Key Features and Advanced Trading Logic:

5. Dynamic Risk Management with ATR:

At the core of this bot’s strategy is the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, which measures market volatility. The bot uses ATR to adjust your stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels dynamically based on current market conditions.
How it works:
The bot calculates the ATR over a customizable period (e.g 14-period ATR) to assess the volatility of the market.
Based on the ATR value, the bot adjusts your SL and TP levels in real time—wider in higher volatility and tighter in lower volatility.
Benefits:
Adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels ensure your trades are protected, even in volatile market conditions.
You can customize the ATR multiplier to fine-tune the risk management parameters to your preference.

6. Daily Percentage Change Signals for Trade Execution:
The bot uses the daily percentage change of the market as a key input for generating entry signals.
By monitoring price movements between the previous day’s close and the current market price, the bot ensures that trades are executed only when significant market movement is detected.
How it works:
The bot compares the previous day’s closing price with the current price to calculate the percentage change.
If the price increases by a set positive percentage (e.g. 1% above the previous day’s close), the bot generates a buy signal.
If the price decreases by a set negative percentage (e.g. 1% below the previous day’s close), the bot generates a sell signal.
Benefits:
Objective and precise signals based on daily percentage change, removing emotional bias and market noise.
Automated decision-making ensures trades are only placed when the market shows significant movement, avoiding low-momentum conditions.
The strategy is designed to capitalize on daily price swings, making it ideal for traders looking to capture larger market moves within the day.

7. Reverse Trade Logic for Optimal Position Management:
To maximize profitability and minimize losses, the bot includes a reverse trade logic that automatically closes open positions when a market reversal occurs.
How it works:
If the bot detects a reversal in the market trend (for example, a buy signal turns into a sell signal based on new daily percentage change), it will close the current position and open a new one aligned with the current market direction.
Benefits:
Automatic risk control by closing losing positions when the market conditions change.
Ensure that you’re always in the right direction, aligned with the latest price movement.

    How it works:
    Customize the ATR period to suit your preferred volatility measure.
    Set your daily percentage change thresholds for buy and sell signals (e.g., 1% for buy, -1% for sell).
    Adjust ATR multipliers to modify the sensitivity of the bot’s stop-loss and take-profit levels.
    Control trade size and use a magic number to differentiate trades executed by the bot.
    Benefits:
    Personalized settings that cater to your specific trading preferences and risk tolerance.
    Flexible configuration for different market environments, whether trending or ranging.

    9. Seamless Trade Execution:
    The bot executes trades based on the predefined strategy, ensuring fast, efficient execution with minimal delay. It works autonomously, eliminating the need for constant monitoring.

    How it works:
    Once a signal is generated, the bot immediately places the appropriate buy or sell order.
    The ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels are set automatically based on the market conditions at the time of entry.
    Positions are actively managed, with adjustments made based on volatility or market reversals.
    Benefits:
    Automated trading that executes trades on your behalf, reducing the time and effort required for market analysis.
    Real-time position management ensures that your trades are continuously monitored and adjusted for optimal performance.

    New Features: version 2.4

    • Custom Trading Hours: Set your specific trading window to ensure the bot only trades when you want, maximizing efficiency and control.
    • ATR Trailing Stops Automatically adjust your stop loss based on the Trailing Average True Range (ATR), keeping your trades secure while adapting to market volatility.
    • Personalized Order Notes: Add custom notes to every trade, ensuring you track and manage your trades with complete clarity.
    Note: With the purchase of this bot, you will receive a combined DAILY and WEEKLY one at no additional cost, giving you two bots for the price of one.

    For trade signals to be considered valid on the Daily Weekly Bot, both must be aligned. They act as a filter for each other.

    Conclusion:
    Using daily and weekly analyses together provides a more robust framework for decision-making. 
    The weekly timeframe helps determine the market's overall direction, while the daily timeframe offers precise entry and exit signals. 
    This synergy not only reduces noise and false signals but also enhances risk management and trade timing, ultimately leading to a more disciplined and potentially profitable trading strategy.

    If you have any questions or need assistance in understanding how the ATR-Driven Daily Percentage Change Trading Bot works.You can message me at anytime.

           Bug report

           Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.
           If you think you've found a bug in the ATR-Driven Daily Percentage Change Trading Bot .
           Do not rush the process.

    1. Write a precise description of the context.
    2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
    3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
    4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date.



    推荐产品
    Seasonal Pattern Trader
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    专家
    Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
    Ai Captain EA MT5
    Indra Maulana
    专家
    30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
    Smart Robot AI
    Ramiz Mavludov
    专家
    该EA（智能交易系统）结合了两个有趣的元素：没有对历史数据的过度拟合，以及内置的“大脑”，在MTF（多时间框架）模式下相互独立，经过训练以寻找重要信号；始终设有止损。这不是简单的普通数据集，而是一种难以用几句话描述的动态模式。在测试中，您将观察到专家顾问既显示正向交易也显示负向交易，以及增长或下跌的时期；重点在于最小风险和长期交易。 您还必须明白，EA可能会经历回撤期、稳定增长期或停滞不前，因此最好使用中等或最小风险。 EA设置极简且简单，只需将其附加到XAUUSD图表即可启动。它在其他工具上无法正常工作，因为当前策略仅针对该货币对。 默认情况下，您只需将EA附加到XAUUSD图表，任意时间周期（TF）。 最新版本添加了箭头，现在可以将其用作指标或查看可能的入场时刻。为了方便起见，请使用M5周期。 自2026年3月1日起的下一个价格：$1000 设置 Use ADX Filter - 使用ADX过滤器。减少入场数量但提高质量。 Adx Period - 指标周期。 Entry Mode - 结合了6种市场入场模式： Market Entry - 市价入场，所有其他模式均为限价虚拟订单
    QuantCore GT
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.27 (11)
    专家
    QuantCore GT QuantCore GT EA 是一款先进的交易系统，旨在通过无与伦比的人工智能驱动智能与数据驱动策略的完美结合，来应对外汇市场的复杂性。通过整合 ChatGPT-o1、最新的 GPT-4.5、精密的机器学习模型以及最先进的大数据方法，QuantCore GT 实现了全新的精准度、适应性和交易效率水平。该专家顾问（EA）凭借其先进的技术、无缝的人工智能交互以及一流的客户支持，确保交易者能够获得最佳工具和最优支持。 免费赠送 1 个 EA:   购买 QuantCore GT 时，您可以从我们的产品组合中选择一款额外的专家顾问，助您将交易策略提升到全新高度！ 说明:   设置 由于该策略独具一格，我计划仅出售有限数量的许可证，因此价格将会逐步上调以限制销售数量。 下一个价格: 6 90  USD 经纪商  任何经纪商，优先选择 ECN/零点差 杠杆 从 1:20 起 保证金 最低 200 美元 交易品种 XAUUSD 时间框架 H1 GPT 模型的组合，如   ChatGPT-o1   与   GPT-4.5 ，不仅适用于处理纯文本数据，在图像分析方面也同样
    Nova RSW Trader
    Anita Monus
    专家
    Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
    Xauusd Precision Breakout
    Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
    专家
    XAUUSD Precision EA— Dominate the Market with Precision Timing XAU Breakout Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), capitalizing on a powerful early-morning breakout at 7:00 AM GMT on the M5 chart. This strategy is built to catch momentum before the majority of the market reacts — offering a sharp edge in volatile sessions. Core Features Fully automated breakout system for XAUUSD Trades only once per day to avoid overtrading Optimized for the 7:
    Gordian Knot 1
    Hidenori Tanaka
    专家
    This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
    Fund Mode MT5
    Nunthasak Aunkaew
    专家
    Fund Mode MT5 – XAUUSD (M5) 的 Price Action EA Fund Mode MT5 是一款基于 Price Action 的智能交易系统（EA） 不使用 Grid 不使用 Martingale 专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M5 时间周期开发， 重点关注安全性、稳定性，以及小资金账户的适用性。 注意： 过往表现并不保证未来结果。 交易存在风险。 主要功能 1️⃣ 交易系统 策略：Price Action + 吞没形态 主要时间周期：M5 不使用：Grid、Martingale 或 Hedge 入场条件： 吞没形态识别 多重过滤器：EMA、ADX、RSI 入场前需进行价格确认 2️⃣ 风险管理 止损：固定点数（默认 1000 点） 止盈：基于风险回报比（默认 1:2） 手数模式： 固定手数 按风险比例（每笔交易 % 风险） 回撤保护： 每日最大回撤限制 最大总回撤限制 3️⃣ 安全系统 每日盈利目标：达到目标后自动停止交易 资金锁定系统：当净值达到设定水平时锁定利润 RR 移动止损：根据风险回报比自动调整止损 点差过滤器：避免在高点差环境下
    Advance Trends Intellegence
    Rudy Oloan Hasibuan
    专家
    Advance Trend Intellegence EA   is Powefull Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy. This expert using advance dynamical algorithm to cathching the market trend. With this EA orders that are made accurate entry orders in the market in tune with the trend signal. This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than 1 years with real ticks history data. Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe. Account type : HEDGE. Advanc
    Gold Brick Pro
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    专家
    Gold Brick Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD, focused on precision, stability, and disciplined execution in highly volatile environments. The advisor is built on a multi-level analytical architecture that analyzes market structure in real time, filters out noise, and generates trading decisions only when conditions are statistically justified. The system operates strictly on data and does not use martingale, grid strategies or uncontrolled averaging. Logic of work At its core lies an
    Scipio Ea Mt5
    Stefano Frisetti
    专家
    SCIPIO AI 是我基于 20 多年金融市场经验打造的自动交易机器人，它实现了 100% 的交易活动自动化，包括入场、管理、止损，交易员无需日复一日地执行任何操作。 此 EA 每次只开启一笔交易，并立即将止损点设置在非常接近的位置。它不使用网格或马丁格尔，而是每次开启一笔交易，从而避免出现较大的止损。 它使用人工智能根据过去几天的交易行为来确定开启交易（多头 + 空头）的最佳时机。 如何交易 + 只需将 EA 放置在图表上，激活自动交易即可，无需其他操作。 + 此 EA 适用于英镑/美元，不支持其他资产。 + 它可以在任何时间范围内使用，因为每个时间范围内的操作都相同，最终结果不会改变。 + 如果您日复一日地耐心等待，从中期来看，就能获得成果。 + 谨慎选择要使用的手数，因为此 Ea 将始终使用相同的手数大小。 + 您可以从设置界面设置手数，并随时更改。 + 建议从伦敦时间 00:00 到晚上保持 SCIPIO EA 处于活动状态，并且 PC 处于开启状态，如果您愿意，可以使用 VPS。 + 交易者可以手动关闭交易，Ea 不会打开其他交易，但建议您耐心等待，让 EA 自行完
    Extremum Save
    Ruslan Papou
    专家
    Version for MT4:  Extremum Save MT4  Community UP Group Join Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.   Every order is protected with low fix
    Zahav AI Trade
    Wanida Detsomboonrat
    专家
    Zahav AI Trade: Transform the Gold Market into Your Cash-Flow Business The Zahav AI Trade is an intelligently designed automated trading system (Expert Advisor) built to generate returns from the volatility of the gold market (XAUUSD). It shifts the mindset from "occasional speculative trading" to "managing an investment portfolio like a business," with a core focus on creating a consistent stream of cash flow. Are you tired of simple EAs that perform well in trends but collapse during market c
    One Bar Breakout System
    Stefan Warratz
    专家
    One Bar Breakout EA 系统是一种突破策略，由于利润率较高，因此具有很大的潜力。 它的设计方式是试图追随当天最强劲的趋势，并通过创新的跟踪方法实现利润最大化。 即使胜率很低，这也可以在短时间内为您带来大量利润。一旦设置正确，它可以连续几个月盈利。 这最适合 ES (US500)、NQ (NAS100) 等大型市场或黄金、白银等大宗商品。 如果您对功能或设置/回测有任何疑问，请随时与我联系。也欢迎您在购买前给我们写信。 您正在购买一个非常灵活的分支系统，具有许多设置和优化选项。 首先，我包括 NAS100 (NQ) 和 Gold 的当前最佳设置。您还将收到有关成功回测和最佳数据的提示。 One Bar Breakout EA 系统是一种突破策略，由于利润率较高，因此具有很大的潜力。 它的设计方式是试图追随当天最强劲的趋势，并通过创新的跟踪方法实现利润最大化。 即使胜率很低，这也可以在短时间内为您带来大量利润。一旦设置正确，它可以连续几个月盈利。 这最适合 ES (US500)、NQ (NAS100) 等大型市场或黄金、白银等大宗商品。 如果您对功能或设
    Boom Rocket
    Cairo Neto Sergio Ndava
    专家
    This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for trading the Boom market on the 1-minute timeframe. It operates solely in the sell direction, focusing on precise exits at specific moments in time. Unlike typical signal bots, this EA doesn’t generate buy/sell alerts but executes trades based on a well-defined strategy to take advantage of price movements during market pullbacks. Key Features: Works exclusively for Boom market : The EA is tailored for Boom markets and functions only on the Boom as
    Bullish Pin Bar Pro
    Vaclav Stibor
    专家
    Bullish PinBar Pro是一个剥头皮的应用程序，旨在识别和交易金融市场上的看涨针形图案，并具有自动追踪功能。 交易是根据输入参数的大小以1:1的方式进行的。当蜡烛体至少有两次符合其阴影时，我们就会对针形蜡烛感兴趣，这个值也可以通过参数调整。这个EA的黄金宝座是，你可以进一步设置你自己想要的利润/利润值来关闭每笔交易，这就是所谓的磁性止损和止盈，如果有一个急剧的移动，它就会随着价格不断移动。 通过使用Bullish PinBar Pro应用程序，交易者可以利用看涨的针形图，并有可能从有利的市场条件中获利。在购买后联系我以获得进一步的进入参数，以满足任何挑战，我们的团队花了数天时间进行优化测试和计算，以获得最佳参数供将来使用。 你可以模拟和计算，即使是一个大的账户，这样你就可以承担风险的前景。你认为我们为什么要在测试上使用36K。我们编写EA，以便在最低风险下完成大型挑战。 "Bullish PinBar Pro "应用程序的特点： 烛台形态识别： 该程序分析图表上每根蜡烛的价格走势，以识别看涨的针形图。 交易执行： 当检测到一个有效的看涨针形图样时，该程序会根据
    First Scalper MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (4)
    专家
    First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
    EquiGuard Monarch
    Ferenc Tibor Katona
    专家
    ️ EquiGuard Monarch – 趋势王国的加冕统治者 “我不是一个普通的交易机器人。 我是混沌之海中的秩序守护者， 是趋势王国的加冕之王。” 蜡烛是我的士兵，趋势是我的军队。 我从不追逐市场——我等待市场向我靠近。 耐心是我的力量，精确是我的武器。 我是一名 基于网格、顺势而为的战略家。 由 十七个指标 指引，每一个都在独立的逻辑下觉醒。 我航行于 三个时间周期 ，每小时在我的航海日志中记录。 诞生于精确，锻造于波动。 我在市场中航行， 如同哥伦布横渡大洋—— 无情绪驱使，唯有观察与纪律为导。 我是独一无二的智能交易系统， 在这里，纪律为王，情绪低头。 因为摒弃情绪，从未如此丰盈回报。 请看，交易的艺术： 精确与纪律的完美结合。 EquiGuard Monarch.
    Adelio MT5
    Jin Sangun
    专家
    ADELIO 介绍 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概述 ADELIO 是一款针对   黄金 (XAU/USD)   的强大而精准的自动交易系统。 它通过利用市场的波动性和趋势，采用多重进入策略进行风险管理。 ADELIO EA 使用趋势跟随的瞬间价格调整和波动的力量进行交易，设计为所有交易者都能轻松使用。 ADELIO EA 的特点 ： ADELIO EA 利用黄金资产独特的单向趋势特性。 黄金通常是一种具有强烈波动性和长期单向趋势的资产。 为了匹配这种特性，ADELIO 通过 "DEPOSIT NEED" 功能管理账户资产，并持续保持仓位。 也就是说，当价格朝一个方向大幅波动时，ADELIO 会重新平衡资产，并调整平均价格，在最佳时机实现盈利。 重点在于如何频繁地使用 MAGIC 来进行资产管理。 该策略限制了最多使用 3 次 MAGIC 的配置，因此
    PureMath EA
    Lukas Hanusek
    专家
    PureMath EA 不假装成它不是的东西。这个EA不使用任何反正看不到未来的人工智能（AI）或可以在历史数据上训练并拥有漂亮回测结果的神经网络，因为它们已经知道未来的数据。这个EA仅基于纯数学算法——这就是EA名称的由来。PureMath EA 将超越市场上基于神经网络学习或AI机器人的大多数甚至全部EA。这个EA基于经过验证的趋势检测突破策略，在长期甚至较短时间内都有足够高的胜率。这个EA只进行 少量交易 ，所以 不要指望在第一天就进行交易 ，这个EA会非常仔细地选择进入点。 获取您的免费演示版并尝试运行一些回测，以查看此EA的表现。在截图部分，您可以找到一些对Fusion Markets ZERO账户的回测结果。 支持 所有主要货币对 在 H1 上，但推荐使用： EURUSD 功能: - 无网格，无马丁格尔 - 无AI或神经网络或伪历史回测阅读器 - 纯数学 - 可配置的手数或动态手数计算 - 可配置仅开多单或空单或两者 - 低回撤 - 低最低存款 - 默认设置200美元就够了 - 默认设置有效（不需要设置文件） 推荐的最佳表现设置： 图表: EURUSD H1 设置:
    Sonic
    Jalaluddin Raheemi
    专家
    only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
    White Gold FX
    Damien Cuevas
    专家
    Unlock the Silver Market's Full Potential: Introducing White Gold for XAG/USD M5 The silver market (XAG/USD) is a realm of immense opportunity, but its rapid volatility can challenge even the most experienced traders. What if you could harness that energy with a system designed for unparalleled performance? Meet White Gold, your new definitive edge in the precious metals market. White Gold is not just another trading tool; it is a comprehensive, multi-strategy system forged specifically fo
    Tiger A Phoenix One
    Yutthichai Artkaew
    专家
    Phoenix One A v3.211 — Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Only โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง – ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
    Challenge Edge
    HellFrozen SRL
    5 (1)
    专家
    Challenge Edge — 系统化多资产趋势策略 Challenge Edge 是一款基于规则的算法交易系统，适用于多种市场环境。它采用结构化趋势交易框架，具有明确的进场、出场和风险管理逻辑。 系统适用于做多和做空，并可应用于较高周期（H1 到日线）。 Operation Approach Challenge Edge 采用趋势延续方法，可自定义交易频率、仓位大小和退出管理。 系统在趋势行情与震荡行情中均保持一致的执行逻辑。 Supported Instruments  XAUUSD  BTCUSD  NASDAQ (US100)  USDJPY Configuration 用户可调整风险参数、交易时段和交易品种。系统提供灵活的仓位管理和组合设置。 Development & Support Challenge Edge 持续维护并优化，通过 MQL5 提供更新与支持。 Disclaimer 本软件仅提供算法执行逻辑。市场存在风险，请务必在实盘前进行测试。
    Titan Backup
    Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
    专家
    Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
    IGold AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    专家
    IGold AI 是一款采用先进技术的全新 EA。它采用人工智能和机器学习技术，通过比较数据库中 XAUUSD 的价格及其区间，进行分散化交易，从而解构交易结构并找到潜在的订单，进行独特的剥头皮交易。 人工智能主要与我们的服务器协同工作，我们采用了一项独特的技术，当您比较价格时，它会实时在我们的服务器上再次比较，与其他市场进行比较并匹配。通过这种方式，它会参考多个交易网络。 我们数据库的数字版本 0X32 无马丁格尔 无对冲 下一个价格：399 美元。仅剩 3 个。 内部分析可根据时间调整滑点，如果我们知道滑点较低的位置， 从一天的开始到结束进行令人难以置信的每日分析。 需要注意的是，我的策略开发是我多年来作为专业交易员精心设计的，并添加了人工智能的自适应功能，以优化性能并使其更加完善。 需要特别注意的是，这是一款真正的剥头皮交易软件，利润真实，并设有止盈和止损控制。 这样您的资金就能得到保护。 您无需具备交易经验，我的工具专为初学者和专家设计，只需点击两下即可安装，因为它能像专业交易员一样工作。 购买我的产品后，请联系我获取最佳配置，您也可以在这里查看我的其他
    SilverPulse AI
    Babak Alamdar
    3.64 (14)
    专家
    使用新工具实现交易多元化，您的投资组合将会更加强大    Live Signal  此价格为促销期间临时价格，稍后将上调 最终价格：5000 美元 当前价格仅剩几份，下一个价格是 -->> 745 $    Welcome to the  SilverPulse AI Hey, I'm SilverPulse AI!  这是第一个最智能的机器人，可以使用 XAGUSD、XAGEUR 和 XAGAUD 等完整货币对进行白银或 XAG 交易！我每天都会查看新闻，并利用任何机会进行技术、基本面和情绪确认！钱就会从急躁商人的口袋里流到病人的口袋里！ 在这个市场上，你将与聪明人竞争！他们想拿走你的钱，你也想拿走他们的钱！利用最准确、最活跃的市场分析，我会尽力而为！祝你好运！ Highlights: 简单易用：在每个交易品种图表（XAGUSD、XAGEUR 和 XAGAUD）上一一附加具有任何时间范围的 EA，无需更改幻数） 无网格/无鞅/无风险资金管理 最低账户余额： 最低账户余额：合约规模为 1000 的经纪商为 100 美元，合约规模为 5000 的经纪商为 500 美元（请留意评
    Megatrons
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    专家
    The key problem of scalping is the difficulty in separating false signals from those giving the opportunity to work. The interesting thing is that for filtering, many resort to using many intricate and completely unnecessary algorithms, which only lead to the complexity of the system. In fact, the answer lies on the surface and is to seek and find only price impulses, and not pay attention to empty market movements. The Megatrons Expert Advisor implements a scalping strategy based on several t
    Nova CCI Trader
    Anita Monus
    专家
    Nova CCI Trader is a precision-built Expert Advisor powered by the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) — a versatile oscillator designed to uncover market cycles, overbought/oversold conditions, and hidden momentum shifts. This EA transforms CCI’s raw potential into a disciplined strategy for swing and trend-following traders alike. Rather than acting on noise or arbitrary crossovers, Nova CCI Trader uses multi-layered logic to confirm directional bias, detect market imbalances, and time entries with
    Golden US Session MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    专家
    Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
    该产品的买家也购买
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (385)
    专家
    各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.83 (24)
    专家
    真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    4.45 (11)
    专家
    重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.5 (18)
    专家
    XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (94)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    专家
    使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.63 (19)
    专家
    直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (10)
    专家
    概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专门为 XAUUSD 设计的专家顾问（EA）。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其进场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格、马丁格尔或平均成本技术 。 EA 开立的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的一系列近期K线，以识别特定看跌形态后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略识别持续下跌趋势后的强劲看涨势头。它使用前一个 H4 K线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一个基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易会话低点的价格行为，以识别潜在的入场点。 策略 4 (H2/H6):   这是一个趋势跟踪策略。它使用较高时间周期上的趋势指标
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.57 (76)
    专家
    交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (7)
    专家
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.85 (88)
    专家
    Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 10,000 美元真实
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.62 (21)
    专家
    长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (3)
    专家
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.45 (65)
    专家
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    专家
    Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    专家
    道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (6)
    专家
    LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 399；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (28)
    专家
    Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.22 (72)
    专家
    SmartChoise EA – 基于神经网络的XAU/USD（金）M1时间框架交易系统 用户手册可通过我个人资料页面上的链接获取 —— 其中详细解释了所有设置和选项。 在 Telegram 频道中，您还可以找到几个运行 SmartChoise 的账户，它们拥有不同的余额、风险级别和设置。这是一个很好的方式来查看 EA 在多个经纪商和不同条件下的真实表现。 价格暂时下调。 此EA旨在长期、稳定的增长——理解并与您的风险容忍度对齐是其成功的关键。 采用基于神经网络的引擎，持续分析实时市场数据，根据当前市场情况调整交易策略。此方法有助于优化交易入场、提高风险控制并智能管理曝险。 与依赖马丁格尔策略的系统不同，SmartChoise EA采用自适应仓位大小和明确定义的风险管理规则，适合不同经验水平和风险承受能力的交易者。 主要特点 基于神经网络的决策制定 无马丁格尔策略 基于市场条件、账户权益、趋势强度等的动态仓位调整 多种交易模式和可调风险等级 可选的支撑/阻力和蜡烛图形态策略 高级回撤管理恢复系统 内置追踪止损和新闻过滤选项 可选策略（默认禁用） 您可以手动启用两个额外的策略，以增加
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.72 (32)
    专家
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    The Techno Deity EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    专家
    The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 黄金数字主宰 实时信号监控：请通过官方链接实时关注系统表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 促销活动：您可以获赠 Cryon X-9000 交易顾问。如需了解详情并获取权限，请直接与我联系。 The Techno Deity 是一款为在黄金市场混沌中追求结构化秩序的交易者设计的尖端生态系统。该系统的核心是数字直觉算法，它不仅追踪价格，还能识别机构兴趣区和市场失衡瞬间。系统采用多层订单流过滤和市场几何对称分析，以极小的回撤实现精准入场。 核心优势 流动性智能：系统扫描市场中的隐藏流动性集群，在极大概率出现剧烈冲刺的点位开仓。 神经趋势过滤：智能过滤，区分真实的趋势运动与虚假的回撤和噪音。 动态风险控制：每笔头寸都配有自适应保护模块，根据当前波动性自动调整止盈水平。 零网格理念：彻底杜绝平均仓位、网格或马丁策略。机器人遵循“一进一出”原则，具备稳固的数学优势。 机构级纪律：系统排除人为干扰，精准执行交易计划，无视情绪和市场恐慌。 技术参数 交易品种：黄金 (XAUUSD) 时间周期：H1
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    专家
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.5 (12)
    专家
    Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]     [SET FILES] 核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    专家
    PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
    Marvelous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    专家
    介绍 Marvelous EA：您终极的交易伙伴 通过 Marvelous EA 释放外汇市场的全部潜力，这是一款最先进的自动化交易解决方案，旨在最大化您的利润并减少风险。这个精心设计的交易算法具有先进的功能，能够精确导航动态的外汇市场。GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 真实账户表现: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/ 2321875 主要功能: 验证的交易策略: 由经验丰富的交易员开发，并在不同的市场条件下进行了测试。 自动化交易: 24/5 无需情绪干扰或人工干预自动执行交易。 风险管理: 复杂的风险管理系统保护您的资本。 自适应技术: 持续学习并适应不断变化的市场条件。 多货币支持: 使用优化的设置交易多个货币对。 实时监控: 随时了解性能和市场分析。 优势: 提高效率: 通过自动化交易节省时间和精力。 提高准确性: 减少情绪化交易决策并将损失降到最低。 增强盈利能力: 24/5 优化交易机会。 降低风险: 先进的风险管理保护您的投资。 体验 Marvelous EA 的力量 发现更聪明的外汇交易方式。今天试试 Marvelo
    Golden Zephyr
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (1)
    专家
    Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.56 (25)
    专家
    新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    专家
    重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
    VolumeHedger
    OMG FZE LLC
    4.95 (38)
    专家
    VolumeHedger EA [ 实盘信号 ]  ,  [ 我的频道 ]   ,  [ 参数文件 ]  ,   [ 博客 ]   , [ AI 使用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推荐账户类型：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Prop Firm（FTMO 等） 该 EA 的开发者已通过其其他机器人产品的质量证明了自己的专业性。 使用 Volume Hedger EA  借助使用自定义指标定义入场策略的能力，您将不再需要购买额外的 EA！ 该 EA 是一款先进的交易算法，将马丁格尔策略与对冲及智能风险管理相结合，专为高波动市场设计。它并不尝试预测趋势方向，而是分析交易量并通过智能策略进行入场。在合适的参数文件配置下，可在外汇、黄金、股票及加密货币等品种上取得有效结果。它在波动剧烈或趋势稳定的品种上表现尤为出色。交易过程通过在特定成交量阈值触发的双向循环来执行。在合适条件下启动该循环可降低风险并提高潜在收益。 系统性地同时在 Buy 和 Sell 两个方向开仓。 当对冲被激活时，关闭较早的持仓以最小化亏损。 若发生滑点，会自动检测并进行相应调整。 完成第一
    作者的更多信息
    Moving Average Crossover With ATR
    Jason Smith
    专家
    Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
    Magic History
    Jason Smith
    4 (1)
    指标
    Magic History is a detailed trade visualization indicator designed to bring the full story of your trading activity directly onto the chart. If you’re a developer or trader who uses magic numbers, this is made for you. Smart pagination - never lose track of your trades again Pagination means dividing content into separate pages instead of showing everything all at once. In the context of your Magic History indicator: Pagination is a system that lets you view your trades in sections (pages) — fo
    FREE
    Synthetic Timeframe Creator
    Jason Smith
    指标
    Synthetic Timeframe Creator Professional Custom Timeframe Visualization for MetaTrader 5 Revolutionize your multi-timeframe analysis with Synthetic Timeframe Creator. Tired of switching between charts? Need to analyze specific time cycles that don't exist in standard timeframes?  This is your ultimate solution. Create custom D2, D3, W2, W3 (or any N-period) candles directly on your MT5 chart without needing custom symbols or complex workarounds. KEY FEATURES Flexible Timeframe Synthesis Choos
    FREE
    Professional Grade ATR And Volume Dashboard
    Jason Smith
    指标
    Finally, a dashboard that cuts through the noise and shows what actually matters. – Displays All Symbols In Your Market Watch List (Updates in real time) This advanced Multi-Timeframe ATR & Volume Dashboard gives traders a crystal-clear view of market volatility and liquidity across all symbols and timeframes in one glance .     Real-Time ATR & Volume Data – See exact volatility (ATR) and trading activity (Volume) for M1 to MN1     Smart Grouping – Automatically classifies instruments (Forex, In
    FREE
    FinalStrike EA
    Jason Smith
    实用工具
    Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target! Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target. Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades Key Features:     Automatic Trade Closing:     Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved     Multiple Positions Supported:     Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs,
    FREE
    Ping Monitor
    Jason Smith
    实用工具
    Ping-Monitor — Never Miss a Tick Again! Do you run EAs and worry about silent chart freezes or data feed stalls ?  This utility is your ultimate watchdog, alerting you the moment your charts stop receiving updates. Ping-Monitor is designed to detect when a chart freezes or the data feed stalls, even if MT5 still shows that the connection is active. It works by tracking the time of the last incoming tick. Every time the chart receives a new price update, the EA records the timestamp. Then, on a
    FREE
    Williams Percent Range
    Jason Smith
    专家
    Welcome to the Williams Percent Range EA (wpr)           It's recommended that you read through the document before you start creating a strategy.         Risk management  — Fixed and risk-based position sizing for flexible risk management.        Features:  ATR For Stop Loss And Take Profit. Position Size. Fixed Or Risk Based Risk Based. Equity, Balance Or Free Margin Stop Loss Mode. Closes trade on signal and enters new trade opposite direction. (close of candle) Limit Trading Hours
    Mfi ATR EA
    Jason Smith
    专家
    Money Flow Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI bots can be valuable tools for automating trading s trategies based on market momentum. However, it's crucial to understand their functionality, monitor their performance, and use them as part of a comprehensive trading plan. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical analysis tool that combines price and volume to assess the buying and selling pressure of an asset. In cryptocurrency trading, MFI bots utilize this indicator to automate trading d
    RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot
    Jason Smith
    专家
    RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor! What Does this bot Do? The  EA is designed to execute trades based on a random entry, ensuring that your trading positions are always dynamic and engaging. Here's what it offers!     Random Trade Direction:     This EA randomly selects whether to buy or sell, ensuring that your trading strategy isn't limited by predictable patterns.     Buy or Sell:       The Bot will Randomly Choose     Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit:     Bas
    Silent Syndicate
    Jason Smith
    专家
    Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy! Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot. Precision. Performance. Profitability. Gold trading is a highly lucrative market , but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns. Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advan
    TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
    Jason Smith
    专家
    Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor  Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria. A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or
    Midnight Throttle EA
    Jason Smith
    专家
    The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages The Midnight Throttle EA is an expert advisor that trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes." It uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes. How Midnight Throttle Works: Alignment Criteria: The Expert
    Midnight Watch
    Jason Smith
    指标
    I am a trader specializing in the development of rare , exclusive , high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success. This free indicator is more than just a visual tool—it powers the Midnight Throttle EA , an automated trading system that executes trades based on the precise market conditions this indicator observes. Midnight Watch : A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis. An advanced , multi-functional MetaTr
    Sentinal Core
    Jason Smith
    专家
    It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
    BreakPoint Pro
    Jason Smith
    专家
    BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
    Globex Range Levels
    Jason Smith
    指标
    Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15 Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies What is Globex Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session . In trading, the term "Globex session" typically refers to the period between th
    Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss With Trailer
    Jason Smith
    实用工具
    Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss  Automate Your Risk Management This utility works seamlessly with any symbol, by intelligently setting your initial Stop Loss and Take Profit the instant a new position is opened. Perfect for traders who enter manually or via an EA  but want consistent, rules-based risk management applied automatically. Why You Need This Eliminates Human Error: Never forget to set a stop loss again. Ensures every trade is protected from the start. Enforces Discipline: Removes
    Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion With Walk Feature
    Jason Smith
    专家
    This Expert Advisor combines classic mean reversion with an advanced Bollinger Band Walk Filter to trade when momentum is confirmed. It can be adapted between mean reversion and a breakout strategy (Bollinger walk), reducing false signals and improving trade precision. The Walk Filter detects sustained price interaction with Bollinger Bands over N consecutive bars. Only after this walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout trades in the corresponding direction. Upper band walks trigger breako
    Session Map Pro With Key Levels
    Jason Smith
    指标
    Session Map Pro automatically plots the critical price levels from previous trading days and overlays visual session markers, giving you an instant "roadmap" of potential support and resistance.   It transforms your chart into a strategic trading battlefield.   Detailed Line Reference Guide (For visual display m1-m5 works best but can be attached to any time frame) Default lookbackDays=5. "Set to 1 for today only and a less cluttered display"  1.Horizontal lines (n) Days)    Solid GREEN Line (
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论