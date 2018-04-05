ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot

It's recommended that you read through the entire document.

For the first time ever on MQL5. A first of its kind on the marketplace.

Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy.
Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Forex and Indices. (Ideal for basket trading.)

This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique edge in the markets that has never been seen before.
Its ability to seamlessly adjust risk management parameters based on the Average True Range (ATR) while simultaneously executing trades based on the daily percentage change.

What’s New:
Unlike typical ATR-based bots that simply adjust risk parameters based on ATR alone, this bot combines ATR with daily percentage change thresholds to calculate more adaptive SL/TP levels.

No other trading bot uses real-time ATR volatility adjustments with daily price percentage thresholds—until now.

Innovative Strategy: Combines daily price action with market volatility for the most accurate entry and exit points.

Unmatched Risk Management: Adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels based on ATR and real-time market conditions, ensuring you stay protected while still capturing profits.
Exclusivity: First on MQL5, this bot offers a unique, never-before-seen solution, revolutionizing how traders approach risk and trade execution.
Autonomous and Efficient: Fully automated, the bot handles everything from entry to exit, managing positions in real time with dynamic risk parameters and reverse trading logic.

Why This Bot is Exclusive and Unseen Before:

1. ATR-Driven Dynamic Risk Management with a Twist
 While ATR has been a staple in many trading strategies, this bot takes it one step further by dynamically adjusting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels based on real-time volatility.
 What makes this Expert Advisor truly unique is that it not only relies on the ATR for volatility-based risk management but also integrates it with precise daily market changes to deliver adaptive risk parameters that have never been seen before. 

2. Daily Percentage Change Strategy: A Cutting-Edge Signal System
While many trading bots rely on traditional indicators, this one uniquely utilizes the daily percentage change in price between the previous day's close and the current market price as its primary signal generator. This novel approach means trades are executed only when significant market movement is observed, ensuring that you’re never caught in sideways, low-volume conditions.
This daily change-driven approach is exclusive to this bot on MQL5 and provides a fresh perspective on price action trading.
The bot automatically generates buy or sell signals when the market exhibits 1% or greater daily changes (configurable), allowing traders to capitalize on clear market trends without relying on outdated or lagging indicators.

3. Automated Trade Execution with Reversal Logic
This bot does not just rely on market signals; it is designed to adapt to changing market conditions with a reverse trading logic. If the market reverses after an entry, the bot automatically closes positions and opens new ones, ensuring that you stay aligned with the latest market direction. This dynamic, self-adjusting feature sets it apart from conventional bots that are rigid in their approach. Reverse trade logic integrated with ATR-based volatility ensures consistent performance in fluctuating market conditions, where traditional systems might fail.
Automatic position closure upon detecting reversals is exclusive to this bot, offering real-time risk protection.

4. Exclusively Available on MQL5 – A world first
This bot’s revolutionary approach to trading, integrating both ATR volatility analysis and daily percentage change signals, has never been seen before in the market. It is designed to give traders a competitive edge with a strategy that combines cutting-edge automation, adaptive risk management, and unique market signals.
This is the first bot on MQL5 to integrate these advanced features together, providing traders with a completely new and exclusive tool for improving their trading strategies.

Key Features and Advanced Trading Logic:

5. Dynamic Risk Management with ATR:

At the core of this bot’s strategy is the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, which measures market volatility. The bot uses ATR to adjust your stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels dynamically based on current market conditions.
How it works:
The bot calculates the ATR over a customizable period (e.g 14-period ATR) to assess the volatility of the market.
Based on the ATR value, the bot adjusts your SL and TP levels in real time—wider in higher volatility and tighter in lower volatility.
Benefits:
Adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels ensure your trades are protected, even in volatile market conditions.
You can customize the ATR multiplier to fine-tune the risk management parameters to your preference.

6. Daily Percentage Change Signals for Trade Execution:
The bot uses the daily percentage change of the market as a key input for generating entry signals.
By monitoring price movements between the previous day’s close and the current market price, the bot ensures that trades are executed only when significant market movement is detected.
How it works:
The bot compares the previous day’s closing price with the current price to calculate the percentage change.
If the price increases by a set positive percentage (e.g. 1% above the previous day’s close), the bot generates a buy signal.
If the price decreases by a set negative percentage (e.g. 1% below the previous day’s close), the bot generates a sell signal.
Benefits:
Objective and precise signals based on daily percentage change, removing emotional bias and market noise.
Automated decision-making ensures trades are only placed when the market shows significant movement, avoiding low-momentum conditions.
The strategy is designed to capitalize on daily price swings, making it ideal for traders looking to capture larger market moves within the day.

7. Reverse Trade Logic for Optimal Position Management:
To maximize profitability and minimize losses, the bot includes a reverse trade logic that automatically closes open positions when a market reversal occurs.
How it works:
If the bot detects a reversal in the market trend (for example, a buy signal turns into a sell signal based on new daily percentage change), it will close the current position and open a new one aligned with the current market direction.
Benefits:
Automatic risk control by closing losing positions when the market conditions change.
Ensure that you’re always in the right direction, aligned with the latest price movement.

    How it works:
    Customize the ATR period to suit your preferred volatility measure.
    Set your daily percentage change thresholds for buy and sell signals (e.g., 1% for buy, -1% for sell).
    Adjust ATR multipliers to modify the sensitivity of the bot’s stop-loss and take-profit levels.
    Control trade size and use a magic number to differentiate trades executed by the bot.
    Benefits:
    Personalized settings that cater to your specific trading preferences and risk tolerance.
    Flexible configuration for different market environments, whether trending or ranging.

    9. Seamless Trade Execution:
    The bot executes trades based on the predefined strategy, ensuring fast, efficient execution with minimal delay. It works autonomously, eliminating the need for constant monitoring.

    How it works:
    Once a signal is generated, the bot immediately places the appropriate buy or sell order.
    The ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels are set automatically based on the market conditions at the time of entry.
    Positions are actively managed, with adjustments made based on volatility or market reversals.
    Benefits:
    Automated trading that executes trades on your behalf, reducing the time and effort required for market analysis.
    Real-time position management ensures that your trades are continuously monitored and adjusted for optimal performance.

    New Features: version 2.4

    • Custom Trading Hours: Set your specific trading window to ensure the bot only trades when you want, maximizing efficiency and control.
    • ATR Trailing Stops Automatically adjust your stop loss based on the Trailing Average True Range (ATR), keeping your trades secure while adapting to market volatility.
    • Personalized Order Notes: Add custom notes to every trade, ensuring you track and manage your trades with complete clarity.
    Note: With the purchase of this bot, you will receive a combined DAILY and WEEKLY one at no additional cost, giving you two bots for the price of one.

    For trade signals to be considered valid on the Daily Weekly Bot, both must be aligned. They act as a filter for each other.

    Conclusion:
    Using daily and weekly analyses together provides a more robust framework for decision-making. 
    The weekly timeframe helps determine the market's overall direction, while the daily timeframe offers precise entry and exit signals. 
    This synergy not only reduces noise and false signals but also enhances risk management and trade timing, ultimately leading to a more disciplined and potentially profitable trading strategy.

    If you have any questions or need assistance in understanding how the ATR-Driven Daily Percentage Change Trading Bot works.You can message me at anytime.

           Bug report

           Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.
           If you think you've found a bug in the ATR-Driven Daily Percentage Change Trading Bot .
           Do not rush the process.

    1. Write a precise description of the context.
    2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
    3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
    4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date.



