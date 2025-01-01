- SymbolsTotal
SymbolInfoTick
Gibt die aktuellen Preise für das angegebene Symbol in der Variable des Typs MqlTick zurück.
|
bool SymbolInfoTick(
Parameter
symbol
[in] Symbolname.
tick
[out] Verweis auf die Struktur des Typs MqlTick, der die aktuelle Zeit und die Preise zugewiesen werden.
Rückgabewert
Gibt true im Erfolgsfall zurück, anderenfalls false.
Beispiel:
|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"