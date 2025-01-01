DokumentationKategorien
Gibt die aktuellen Preise für das angegebene Symbol in der Variable des Typs MqlTick zurück.

bool  SymbolInfoTick(
   string    symbol,     // Symbol
   MqlTick&  tick        // Strukturreferenz 
   );

Parameter

symbol

[in]  Symbolname.

tick

[out]  Verweis auf die Struktur des Typs MqlTick, der die aktuelle Zeit und die Preise zugewiesen werden.

Rückgabewert

Gibt true im Erfolgsfall zurück, anderenfalls false.

Beispiel:

#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ein Array mit dem Strukturtyp MqlTick der Dimension 1 deklarieren
   MqlTick tick[1]={};
   
//--- Abrufen der neuesten Preise für das Symbol SYMBOL_NAME mit Hilfe der MqlTick-Struktur
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(SYMBOL_NAMEtick[0]))
     {
      Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- sende die erhaltenen Daten an das Journal
   PrintFormat("Latest price data for the '%s' symbol:"SYMBOL_NAME);
   ArrayPrint(tick);
   /*
  Ergebnis:
   Latest price data for the 'EURUSDsymbol:
                    [time]   [bid]   [ask] [last] [volume]    [time_msc] [flags] [volume_real]
   [02024.05.17 23:58:54 1.08685 1.08695 0.0000        0 1715990334319       6       0.00000
   */
  }