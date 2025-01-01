#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Skript Programm Start Funktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ein Array mit dem Strukturtyp MqlTick der Dimension 1 deklarieren

MqlTick tick[1]={};



//--- Abrufen der neuesten Preise für das Symbol SYMBOL_NAME mit Hilfe der MqlTick-Struktur

if(!SymbolInfoTick(SYMBOL_NAME, tick[0]))

{

Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- sende die erhaltenen Daten an das Journal

PrintFormat("Latest price data for the '%s' symbol:", SYMBOL_NAME);

ArrayPrint(tick);

/*

Ergebnis:

Latest price data for the 'EURUSD' symbol:

[time] [bid] [ask] [last] [volume] [time_msc] [flags] [volume_real]

[0] 2024.05.17 23:58:54 1.08685 1.08695 0.0000 0 1715990334319 6 0.00000

*/

}