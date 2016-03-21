und werden Sie Mitglied unserer Fangruppe
Composite High/Low Momentum Blau_HLM - Indikator für den MetaTrader 5
1255
Urheber: Andrey N. Bolkonsky
Der Composite High-Low Momentum Wird in den folgenden Buch von William Blau beschrieben: "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".
- Die Datei WilliamBlau.mqh muss in das folgende Verzeichnis kopiert werden: terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
- Die Datei Blau_HLM.mq5 Muss in den folgenden Ordner kopiert werden terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\
Composite High-Low Momentum Indicator by William Blau
Berechnung:
Der Composite High/Low Momentum Wird wie folgt berechnet:
HLM(q) = HMU(q) - LMD(q)
wobei:
- q - Die Anzahl der der Bars, die für die Berechnung des Up Trend Momentum and Down Trend Momentum verwendet werden;
- HMU(q) - Aufwärtstrend Momentum (q bars);
- LMD(q) - Abwärtstrend Momentum (q bars).
Der geglättete Composite High/Low Momentum wird wie folgt berechnet:
HLM(q,r,s,u) = EMA(EMA(EMA( HLM(q) ,r),s),u) = EMA(EMA(EMA( HMU(q)-HMD(q) ,r),s),u)
wobei:
- q - number of bars, used in the calculation of Up Trend Momentum and Down Trend Momentum;
- HMU(q) - Aufwärtstrend Momentum (q bars);
- LMD(q) - Down Trend Momentum (q bars);
- HLM(q)=HMU(q)-LMD(q) - Composite High/Low Momentum;
- EMA(HLM(q),r) - 1st smoothing - EMA(r), angewendet auf the Composite High/Low Momentum;
- EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA(s), angewendet auf result of the 1st smoothing;
- EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA(u), angewendet auf result of the 2nd smoothing.
- q - Anzahl der Bars die für die Kalkulation des HLM verwendet werden (Standard q=2);
- r - period of the 1st EMA, angewendet auf HLM (by default r=20);
- s - period of the 2nd EMA, angewendet auf result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
- u - period of the 3rd EMA, angewendet auf result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3).
- q>0;
- r>0, s>0, u>0. Wenn r, s or u = 1 sind, Dann wird keine Glättung verwendet;
- Min. rates = (q-1+r+s+u-3+1).
Übersetzt aus dem Russischen von MetaQuotes Ltd.
Originalpublikation: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/382
