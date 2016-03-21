CodeBaseKategorien
Indikatoren

Composite High/Low Momentum Blau_HLM - Indikator für den MetaTrader 5

Urheber: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Der Composite High-Low Momentum Wird in den folgenden Buch von William Blau beschrieben: "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".

  • Die Datei WilliamBlau.mqh muss in das folgende Verzeichnis kopiert werden: terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
  • Die Datei Blau_HLM.mq5 Muss in den folgenden Ordner kopiert werden terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Composite High-Low Momentum Indicator by William Blau

Composite High-Low Momentum Indicator by William Blau

Berechnung:

Der Composite High/Low Momentum Wird wie folgt berechnet:

HLM(q) = HMU(q) - LMD(q)

wobei:

  • q - Die Anzahl der der Bars, die für die Berechnung des Up Trend Momentum and Down Trend Momentum verwendet werden;
  • HMU(q) - Aufwärtstrend Momentum (q bars);
  • LMD(q) - Abwärtstrend Momentum (q bars).

Der geglättete Composite High/Low Momentum wird wie folgt berechnet:

HLM(q,r,s,u) = EMA(EMA(EMA( HLM(q) ,r),s),u) = EMA(EMA(EMA( HMU(q)-HMD(q) ,r),s),u)

wobei:

  • q - number of bars, used in the calculation of Up Trend Momentum and Down Trend Momentum;
  • HMU(q) - Aufwärtstrend Momentum (q bars);
  • LMD(q) - Down Trend Momentum (q bars);
  • HLM(q)=HMU(q)-LMD(q) - Composite High/Low Momentum;
  • EMA(HLM(q),r) - 1st smoothing - EMA(r), angewendet auf the Composite High/Low Momentum;
  • EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA(s), angewendet auf result of the 1st smoothing;
  • EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA(u), angewendet auf result of the 2nd smoothing.
//--- Eingabeparameter
  • q - Anzahl der Bars die für die Kalkulation des HLM verwendet werden (Standard q=2);
  • r - period of the 1st EMA, angewendet auf HLM (by default r=20);
  • s - period of the 2nd EMA, angewendet auf result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
  • u - period of the 3rd EMA, angewendet auf result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3).
Hinweis:
  • q>0;
  • r>0, s>0, u>0. Wenn r, s or u = 1 sind, Dann wird keine Glättung verwendet;
  • Min. rates = (q-1+r+s+u-3+1).

Übersetzt aus dem Russischen von MetaQuotes Ltd.
Originalpublikation: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/382

