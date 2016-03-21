CodeBaseKategorien
Schau, wie man Roboter kostenlos herunterladen kann
Finden Sie uns auf Facebook!
und werden Sie Mitglied unserer Fangruppe
Interessantes Skript?
Veröffentliche einen Link auf das Skript, damit die anderen ihn auch nutzen können
Hat Ihnen das Skript gefallen?
Bewerten Sie es im Terminal MetaTrader 5
zur Zwischenablage
Indikatoren

Ergodic CMI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_CMI - Indikator für den MetaTrader 5

Andrey F. Zelinsky | German English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Ansichten:
1006
Rating:
(16)
Veröffentlicht:
Aktualisiert:
blau_ergodic_cmi.mq5 (11.43 KB) ansehen
\MQL5\Include\
williamblau.mqh (4.52 KB) ansehen
ZIP herunterladen Wie man einen Code aus dem MetaEditor herunterladen kann
MQL5 Freelance Benötigen Sie einen Roboter oder Indikator, der auf diesem Code basiert? Bestellen Sie ihn im Freelance-Bereich Zum Freelance

Urheber: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Der Ergodic CMI-Oscillator (basierend auf dem Candlestick Momentum Index) Wird in dem folgenden Buch beschrieben "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".

  • Die Datei WilliamBlau.mqh muss in das folgende Verzeichnis kopiert werden: terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
  • Die Datei Blau_CMI.mq5 Muss in das folgende Verzeichnis kopiert werden: terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Ergodic CMI-Oscillator by William Blau

Ergodic CMI-Oscillator by William Blau

Berechnung:

Der Ergodic CMI-Oscillator Wird wie folgt definiert:

Ergodic_CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u) = CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u)

SignalLine(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( Ergodic_CMI(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u) ,ul)

wobei:

  • Ergodic_CMI() - Ergodic - Candlestick Momentum Index CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u);
  • SignalLine() - Signal Line - exponentially smoothed moving average EMA(ul), angewendet auf Ergodic;
  • ul - Periode der Signallinie.
//--- Eingabeparameter
  • graphic plot #0 - Ergodic (Candlestick Momentum Index):
    • q - Anzahl der Bars die für die Kalkulation des Candlestick Momentums benutzt werden (Standard q=1);
    • r - period of the 1st EMA(r), angewendet auf Candlestick Momentum (by default r=20);
    • s - period of the 2nd EMA(s), angewendet auf result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
    • u - period of the 3rd EMA(u), angewendet auf result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
  • graphic plot #1 - Signallinie:
    • ul - period of the Signal Line - EMA(ul), angewendet auf Ergodic (by default ul=3);
  • AppliedPrice1 - Kurstyp (Standard AppliedPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE);
  • AppliedPrice2 - Kurstype (Standard AppliedPrice2=PRICE_OPEN).
Notes:
  • q>0;
  • r>0, s>0, u>0. Wenn r, s or u = 1 sind, Dann wird keine Glättung verwendet;
  • ul>0. Wenn ul=1 ist, dann sind die Signallinie und die Hauptlinien identisch.;
  • Min. rates = (q-1+r+s+u+ul-4+1).

Übersetzt aus dem Russischen von MetaQuotes Ltd.
Originalpublikation: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/380

Candlestick Index Blau_CSI Candlestick Index Blau_CSI

Candlestick Index (CSI) Indicator von William Blau.

Candlestick Momentum Index Blau_CMI Candlestick Momentum Index Blau_CMI

Candle Momentum Index (CMI) Indicator von William Blau.

Ergodic CSI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_CSI Ergodic CSI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_CSI

Ergodic CSI-Oscillator von William Blau.

Composite High/Low Momentum Blau_HLM Composite High/Low Momentum Blau_HLM

Composite High-Low Momentum Indicator von William Blau.