Ergodic CMI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_CMI - Indikator für den MetaTrader 5
Urheber: Andrey N. Bolkonsky
Der Ergodic CMI-Oscillator (basierend auf dem Candlestick Momentum Index) Wird in dem folgenden Buch beschrieben "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".
- Die Datei WilliamBlau.mqh muss in das folgende Verzeichnis kopiert werden: terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
- Die Datei Blau_CMI.mq5 Muss in das folgende Verzeichnis kopiert werden: terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\
Ergodic CMI-Oscillator by William Blau
Berechnung:
Der Ergodic CMI-Oscillator Wird wie folgt definiert:
Ergodic_CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u) = CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u)
SignalLine(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( Ergodic_CMI(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u) ,ul)
wobei:
- Ergodic_CMI() - Ergodic - Candlestick Momentum Index CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u);
- SignalLine() - Signal Line - exponentially smoothed moving average EMA(ul), angewendet auf Ergodic;
- ul - Periode der Signallinie.
- graphic plot #0 - Ergodic (Candlestick Momentum Index):
- q - Anzahl der Bars die für die Kalkulation des Candlestick Momentums benutzt werden (Standard q=1);
- r - period of the 1st EMA(r), angewendet auf Candlestick Momentum (by default r=20);
- s - period of the 2nd EMA(s), angewendet auf result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
- u - period of the 3rd EMA(u), angewendet auf result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
- graphic plot #1 - Signallinie:
- ul - period of the Signal Line - EMA(ul), angewendet auf Ergodic (by default ul=3);
- AppliedPrice1 - Kurstyp (Standard AppliedPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE);
- AppliedPrice2 - Kurstype (Standard AppliedPrice2=PRICE_OPEN).
- q>0;
- r>0, s>0, u>0. Wenn r, s or u = 1 sind, Dann wird keine Glättung verwendet;
- ul>0. Wenn ul=1 ist, dann sind die Signallinie und die Hauptlinien identisch.;
- Min. rates = (q-1+r+s+u+ul-4+1).
