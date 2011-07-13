Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky



The Composite High-Low Momentum is described by William Blau in the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".

WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_HLM.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\





Composite High-Low Momentum Indicator by William Blau



Calculation:

The Composite High/Low Momentum is calculated as follows:

HLM(q) = HMU(q) - LMD(q)



where:

q - number of bars, used in calculation of Up Trend Momentum and Down Trend Momentum;

HMU(q) - Up Trend Momentum (q bars);

LMD(q) - Down Trend Momentum (q bars).

The smoothed Composite High/Low Momentum is calculated as follows:



HLM(q,r,s,u) = EMA(EMA(EMA( HLM(q) ,r),s),u) = EMA(EMA(EMA( HMU(q)-HMD(q) ,r),s),u)



where:

q - number of bars, used in the calculation of Up Trend Momentum and Down Trend Momentum;

HMU(q) - Up Trend Momentum (q bars);

LMD(q) - Down Trend Momentum (q bars);

HLM(q)=HMU(q)-LMD(q) - Composite High/Low Momentum;

EMA(HLM(q),r) - 1st smoothing - EMA(r), applied to the Composite High/Low Momentum;

EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA(s), applied to result of the 1st smoothing;

EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA(u), applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.

q - number of bars, used in calculation of HLM (by default q=2);

r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to HLM (by default r=20);

s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);

u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3).