PFF: iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
今日PFF汇率已更改0.67%。当日，交易品种以低点31.62和高点31.62进行交易。
关注iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PFF新闻
常见问题解答
PFF股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF股票今天的定价为31.62。它在31.62 - 31.62范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为31.41，交易量达到1。PFF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF目前的价值为31.62。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-3.57%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PFF走势。
如何购买PFF股票？
您可以以31.62的当前价格购买iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF股票。订单通常设置在31.62或31.92附近，而1和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注PFF的实时图表更新。
如何投资PFF股票？
投资iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF需要考虑年度范围28.70 - 33.31和当前价格31.62。许多人在以31.62或31.92下订单之前，会比较0.32%和。实时查看PFF价格图表，了解每日变化。
FIRST MIDSTATE INC.股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，FIRST MIDSTATE INC.的最高价格是33.31。在28.70 - 33.31内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF的绩效。
FIRST MIDSTATE INC.股票的最低价格是多少？
FIRST MIDSTATE INC.（PFF）的最低价格为28.70。将其与当前的31.62和28.70 - 33.31进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PFF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
PFF股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、31.41和-3.57%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.41
- 开盘价
- 31.62
- 卖价
- 31.62
- 买价
- 31.92
- 最低价
- 31.62
- 最高价
- 31.62
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- 0.67%
- 月变化
- 0.32%
- 6个月变化
- 4.81%
- 年变化
- -3.57%