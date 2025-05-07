货币 / CARM
CARM: Carisma Therapeutics Inc
0.31 USD 0.03 (8.82%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CARM汇率已更改-8.82%。当日，交易品种以低点0.31和高点0.34进行交易。
关注Carisma Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CARM新闻
- Carisma Therapeutics stock soars after merger agreement with Ocugen
- Carisma Therapeutics stock soars after proposed merger with OrthoCellix
- Carisma and OrthoCellix to merge for knee cartilage repair therapy
日范围
0.31 0.34
年范围
0.14 1.27
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.34
- 开盘价
- 0.33
- 卖价
- 0.31
- 买价
- 0.61
- 最低价
- 0.31
- 最高价
- 0.34
- 交易量
- 293
- 日变化
- -8.82%
- 月变化
- -42.59%
- 6个月变化
- 3.33%
- 年变化
- -69.61%
