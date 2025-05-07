QuotazioniSezioni
CARM: Carisma Therapeutics Inc

0.25 USD 0.03 (10.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CARM ha avuto una variazione del -10.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.25 e ad un massimo di 0.29.

Segui le dinamiche di Carisma Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.25 0.29
Intervallo Annuale
0.14 1.27
Chiusura Precedente
0.28
Apertura
0.27
Bid
0.25
Ask
0.55
Minimo
0.25
Massimo
0.29
Volume
1.273 K
Variazione giornaliera
-10.71%
Variazione Mensile
-53.70%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.67%
Variazione Annuale
-75.49%
