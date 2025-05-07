Valute / CARM
CARM: Carisma Therapeutics Inc
0.25 USD 0.03 (10.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CARM ha avuto una variazione del -10.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.25 e ad un massimo di 0.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Carisma Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CARM News
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.55%
- Carisma Therapeutics stock soars after merger agreement with Ocugen
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Dow Tumbles Over 1%; Nio Shares Edge Lower After Q2 Results - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Nasdaq Down 1%; Signet Jewelers Earnings Top Views - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Morning Bid: Trump, tariffs and Tesla
- Carisma Therapeutics stock soars after proposed merger with OrthoCellix
- Carisma and OrthoCellix to merge for knee cartilage repair therapy
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.00%
- Dow Rises Over 50 Points; US Inflation Rate Increases In May - CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM), Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)
- Is the 250% Carisma Therapeutics Stock (CARM) Surge a Sucker’s Rally? - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- US Stocks Mixed; JM Smucker Shares Plunge After Q4 Results - Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.25 0.29
Intervallo Annuale
0.14 1.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.28
- Apertura
- 0.27
- Bid
- 0.25
- Ask
- 0.55
- Minimo
- 0.25
- Massimo
- 0.29
- Volume
- 1.273 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -10.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- -53.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -75.49%
21 settembre, domenica