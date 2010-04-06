Binance Futures Risk Calculator

Binance Futures Risk Calculator

Binance Futures Risk Calculator is a free utility for calculating position size and trade risk for Binance USD-M Futures.

The calculator helps you estimate the key parameters of a futures trade before opening a position manually.

Binance Futures Risk Calculator — Setup and Usage Guide

Main Features

  • Long and Short trade calculation

  • Position size calculation

  • Risk calculation in USDT or percentage

  • Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit planning

  • Risk/Reward calculation

  • Adjustable leverage

  • Required margin estimation

  • Margin usage calculation

  • Estimated trading fees

  • Potential profit and loss calculation

  • Approximate liquidation price

  • Distance to liquidation

  • Risk and leverage checks

  • Binance USD-M Futures symbol support

  • Public market price data

  • No Binance API key required

  • No trading permissions required

How It Works

Enter your account size, desired risk, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit and leverage.

The calculator will automatically estimate:

  • position quantity;

  • position value;

  • potential loss;

  • potential profit;

  • Risk/Reward ratio;

  • required margin;

  • estimated fees;

  • required leverage;

  • approximate liquidation level.

The utility does not open, close or manage trades. All trading decisions and order execution remain under the user's control.

No Binance account connection is required. The utility does not request or store API keys.

Who Is It For?

Binance Futures Risk Calculator can be useful for traders who want to:

  • control risk before entering a trade;

  • calculate position size from a fixed percentage risk;

  • understand how Stop Loss distance affects position size;

  • estimate margin before opening a leveraged position;

  • compare potential risk and reward;

  • avoid oversized futures positions.

Important

All calculations are estimates.

Actual Binance Futures values may differ depending on market price, contract specifications, fees, funding, execution price, maintenance margin and other exchange conditions.

Always verify important order parameters directly on the exchange before placing a real trade.

Setup and Usage Guide

A detailed guide explaining the settings, calculations and practical examples is available in my MQL5 Blog:


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测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
专家
GoldPro (MT5) — XAUUSD 智能交易系统，提供两种可选模式：经典模式和剥头皮模式 GoldPro 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 打造的自动交易系统，专为希望获得结构化交易、清晰的风险控制以及能够在不同市场节奏下运行的 EA 的交易者而设计。 在一个EA程序内部，您可以选择 其交易方式 ： 1）经典模式——冷静的逻辑，应对波动和回调 经典方法侧重于反转/均值回归行为（从市场“衰竭”区域入场）和结构化仓位管理。 篮式管理（采用一系列职位管理方式） 可选的严格限制平均值计算（距离/步数/批号系数） 多种退出方式：固定目标、盈亏平衡、尾随逻辑 扩散滤波器 交易时间表控制（工作日/周五截止/周末停止交易） 交易方向选项：买入/卖出/双向/季节性模式 2) 超短线模式——更快的逻辑，把握日内交易机会 动态模式，旨在实现更快的操作，提供灵活的入场方式和全系列的利润保护。 入场策略 选择（不同的短线交易入场逻辑） XAUUSD 自动预设 ： 安全/最优（推荐）/激进 （预设值会自动调整一组短线交易参数） 篮子止盈（现金）+ 利润保护（返还逻辑） 可选择采用金字塔式加仓（盈利时增
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
专家
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD 智能交易系统，提供两种可选模式：经典模式和剥头皮模式 GoldPro 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 打造的自动交易系统，专为希望获得结构化交易、清晰的风险控制以及能够在不同市场节奏下运行的 EA 的交易者而设计。 在一个EA程序内部，您可以选择 其交易方式 ： 1）经典模式——冷静的逻辑，应对波动和回调 经典方法侧重于反转/均值回归行为（从市场“衰竭”区域入场）和结构化仓位管理。 篮式管理（采用一系列职位管理方式） 可选的严格限制平均值计算（距离/步数/批号系数） 多种退出方式：固定目标、盈亏平衡、尾随逻辑 扩散滤波器 交易时间表控制（工作日/周五截止/周末停止交易） 交易方向选项：买入/卖出/双向/季节性模式 2) 超短线模式——更快的逻辑，把握日内交易机会 动态模式，旨在实现更快的操作，提供灵活的入场方式和全系列的利润保护。 入场策略 选择（不同的短线交易入场逻辑） XAUUSD 自动预设 ： 安全/最优（推荐）/激进 （预设值会自动调整一组短线交易参数） 篮子止盈（现金）+ 利润保护（返还逻辑） 可选择采用金字塔式加仓（盈利时
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
专家
交易顾问 Ice Cube Scalper -         这是一天的黄牛     , 每天进行大量交易，每笔交易拿几个点。 EA 的策略是使用 RSI 指标与趋势进行交易。 EA 使用乘数平均，您需要在使用 EA 之前了解这一点，但是该策略在回测和实时交易中表现良好。 购买前，请务必在策略测试器中测试顾问的工作。 为了控制 EA 交易中的风险，您可以限制平均订单的最大数量以及股权风险。 为了了解顾问的工作方式，您可以订阅免费信号，这样您就可以了解顾问的工作方式及其潜力。 输入参数 很多     _     乘数             -             手数乘数         参展时       平均订单 起始批次           -           起始批次 命令     _     斯佩特             - 介于两者之间       亲   命令         平均 智能步         =真/     错误的           包括/在         用于更改订单之间步骤的智能模式 起始步长系数           - 在平均顺序之
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
实用工具
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 5 交易面板 EasyTradePad 是一款用于手动和半自动交易的工具。该面板可帮助您快速管理订单和持仓，并可一键计算风险管理参数。 面板功能： 按预设的风险比例（% 或账户货币）开仓和平仓 设置止损（SL）和止盈（TP）：以点数、百分比或金额表示 自动计算风险回报比（Risk-to-Reward Ratio） 将止损移动至无损位置（保本） 部分平仓 移动止损（Trailing Stop）：按点数或K线影线 加仓与均价操作 修改已开仓订单的参数 额外功能： 金字塔加仓 随着价格朝向预设止盈方向运行，分批加仓。每次新加仓可设置减少风险。加仓次数可灵活设置。 均价操作 在图表上手动选择加仓位置，最终按平均价格平仓。 无损转移 当价格达到设定的利润距离后，止损自动移动到开仓价。考虑点差和掉期。 移动止损 支持两种模式： 按点数（可设置启动点数、距离和步长） 按K线影线（可选时间周期） 核心设计理念： 简单易懂的下单方式 高效直观的操作界面 实盘交易中的稳定性与可靠性 您可通过产品页面提供的 演示版本 体验全部功能。 更多信息和支持
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.31 (16)
实用工具
MT5 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 顾问功能 该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5
EA Long Term MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
专家
交易顾问         Long Term 是一种使用固定止损进行交易且不使用网格/平均的外汇智能交易系统。 顾问的策略基于使用多种技术指标识别资产的超买和超卖区域。 Expert Advisor 确定进入市场的确切区域并在考虑当前趋势和市场条件的情况下控制交易。 EA 具有结转至无损功能，因此如果信号发生变化，部分交易可能会在指定止损之前平仓，从而减少损失。 在讨论区设置文件和回测报告。 专家顾问的好处 不使用网格/平均/鞅 全自动交易 为每笔交易设置止损 适用于传递 FTMO、道具公司帐户和其他任务。 Expert Advisor 有多个入口点，这有助于确定进入市场的最准确区域。在持仓时，顾问可以部分平仓或无损退出。 价格政策 当前价格 199 美元，下一个价格为 299 美元 仅剩 5 份，售价 199 美元 最终价格为 899 美元 MetaTrader4 的长期          https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92865 风险管理 固定手数         – 仅以固定手数交易，设置为 0 以禁用。 Auto_Lot -
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
AI Trade Analyzer 是一款以指标格式实现的智能市场分析工具。该程序在图表上可视化信号，并帮助交易者根据技术指标和新闻背景评估市场情况。 主要功能： 1.技术分析： 支持流行指标：EMA（短/长）、一目均衡表、ADX、RSI、MACD、随机指标、ATR、布林带、枢轴点、斐波那契。 识别趋势、分歧和关键水平。 2. 有新闻背景的工作经历： 根据指定的参数（时间范围、日期）接收经济事件。 考虑到宏观经济数据可能对市场产生的影响。 3.自动化和可定制性： 通过计算潜在切入点、SL 和 TP 形成分析结论。 根据既定参数解释信息的能力来评估市场状况。 4.多语言支持： 结果可以以俄语、英语、德语和印尼语显示。 5.灵活的接口： 用户可以使用控制键（键盘上的箭头）更改分析块窗口的位置和大小，以根据他们的喜好调整显示。 重要的： 为了使指标正常工作，您需要在参数中输入外部 API 的访问密钥（例如，OpenAI API 和新闻服务）。 该产品未开通交易。这是一个辅助分析工具。 所有参数和界面均为全英文。 所有计算均在终端内部进行。该 API 通过 WebRequest 使用，并经用户
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
实用工具
Coppy Master MT4     是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端的交易复制工具。它支持双向复制： 从 MT4 到 MT5，从 MT5 到 MT4，以及同类型账户之间的 MT4 到 MT4。 为了正常工作，所有终端必须在同一台 PC 或 VPS 上运行。 [ Instruction  and Demo ]  如需复制到 MetaTrader 4，需另行购买 —       Coppy Master MT5       - 是必须的。 主要特点： 复印模式 支持主账户和接收账户角色。灵活设置发送和接收交易。 订单管理 复制市价单和挂单。支持同步平仓、部分平仓、交易逆转以及止损/获利修改。 符号处理 支持前缀和后缀。允许排除或包含特定符号，并为资产分配自定义名称。 风险控制与限额 每日交易限额、最大亏损限制以及停止复制的余额水平阈值。 批量设置 固定手数、风险百分比、手数乘数。可选择拒绝未设置止损或止盈的交易。 信号检查 检测重复交易，限制每个符号的交易数量，并验证订单类型以避免冲突。 时间过滤器 用于定义允许交易复制的时间段
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
实用工具
智能网格设置 EA 是一款灵活且用户友好的专家顾问，用于在网格中下达挂单。它支持盈亏平衡逻辑、多种追踪止损模式、手动网格设置、可自定义的交易手数以及直观的图表界面。 对于采用网格或平均策略的交易者来说，它是理想的选择。 主要特点 在可自定义的网格中放置 买入止损 和 卖出止损 订单 支持每个网格级别的单独地块大小 内置追踪止损：经典、按蜡烛高点/低点或按移动平均线 自动盈亏平衡功能 能够为电网设置自定义起始价格 通过屏幕上的按钮手动启动网格 图表上带有按钮和可编辑字段的可视化控制面板 时间框架改变后可选择重新创建订单 加入我们的社区   并在 MQL5 和 Telegram 上分享您的结果、问题和反馈： MQL5通道 电报频道@AlgoTrader_Sergey 输入参数 一般的 RecreateOrdersOnTFChange — 当时间范围改变时重新创建网格 ( true / false ) CustomBuyStartPrice — 购买网格的自定义起始价格（如果 > 0 则使用） CustomSellStartPrice — 卖出网格的自定义起始价格（如果 > 0 则使用） P
FREE
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
实用工具
工作逻辑 止损实用程序是一个简单但非常方便的指标，显示离止损水平还有多少点/ 它的好处在于许多交易者为了追求利润而故意高估交易风险，最大限度地使用可用保证金，对于这种情况，了解经纪人可以在哪里强行平仓是非常重要的。 只需将指标放在图表上，根据买入或卖出的未平仓头寸，您将在图表上看到此交易价格的边界标记。 在您开仓之前，这条线在图表上是不可见的。 如果您没有在图表上看到这条线，这并不意味着该实用程序不起作用，很可能您交易的风险很小，而且存款很大，那么您需要寻找更高的止损线/ 低于交易，因为在当前风险下，您离止损还很远。 如果您有任何问题，可以在讨论部分写下来。 愉快的交易。 Recommended Robot Scalper -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 变量 字体大小 - 标签中的字体大小 边缘缩进 - 从边缘缩进 线条颜色 - 线条颜色 文字颜色 - 文字颜色
FREE
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.6 (5)
专家
自动交易应该帮助您增加资本——而不是用无尽的设置和理论让您感到困惑。 SPARK 是一款轻量级但有效的专家顾问，旨在让初学者充满信心地开始，并注重精确性和简单性。 SPARK 为何与众不同？ 专注于欧元/美元：   EA 专门针对欧元/美元进行了优化，欧元/美元是流动性最强、最稳定的货币对之一。 基于流动性突破逻辑：   SPARK 识别并对价格可能突破的独特流动性区域做出反应，从而提供高概率交易。 无需设置： 只需将其连接到欧元/美元图表即可运行。一切都已预先配置。 自动保护：   EA 管理滑点和价差条件，以避免不良的交易入场。 一致的逻辑： 交易通过动态区域检测算法进行过滤，使输入更加智能、更及时。 真实的结果，而不是故事 历史月盈利能力：+3.98% 记录的最大风险：15.44% 每笔盈利交易的平均利润：6.75 美元 加入社区 在我们的 MQL5 小组和 Telegram 频道中与其他用户讨论您的经验和想法： MQL5 通道 Telegram Channel @AlgoTrader_Sergey 它适合谁？ 如果您是自动交易新手，或者只是想要一个开箱即用的工具，   SPAR
FREE
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
指标
真正的供需指标     - 将允许您快速确定所有时间范围内的阻力位和支撑位。 该指标对那些在交易中使用技术分析的人很有用。 该指标易于使用，只需在图表上拖放，该指标就会向您显示最可能的支撑位和阻力位。 切换时间范围时，您将看到新选择的时间范围的水平。 推荐机器人黄牛     -       测试 。 输入参数 使用价格标签 - 开启/离开在水平附近显示价格图标 价格水平颜色 - 选择价格图标的颜色 价格 Lebel 大小 - 价格图标大小 支持/抵抗级别颜色 - 选择级别的颜色 订阅我的     page   ，我还有很多其他有用的产品。 如果您喜欢这个指标 ，请留下评论，它将进一步激励我免费分享有用的产品。 感谢您选择本产品。 我将努力继续以有用和高质量的产品取悦您。 如果您有任何问题，请随时与我们联系！ 使用愉快！
Main Trading Info for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
实用工具
Utility MTI (Main Trading Info) - 顯示交易者的基本交易信息，即： 點差的平均和當前大小 空頭和多頭頭寸的掉期大小 1 個交易手的 1 個點的成本 止損位大小（放置掛單的最小距離） 當前（紅色）結束前的時間和下一個（灰色）交易時段開始前的時間 距離當前交易時段結束的時間顯示為紅色，距離下一個交易時段開始的時間顯示為灰色。顏色可以在指標屬性中獨立調整。 Recommended Robot Scalper -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 顯示通過以下方式執行： 歐洲交易時段（歐盟旗幟） 美國交易時段（美國國旗）   Pacific Trading（澳大利亞國旗） 亞洲交易時段（日本國旗） 了解交易時段的結束時間和變化很重要，因為在交易時段結束時，許多交易者固定他們的頭寸，這可能導致趨勢變化，從而導致頭寸逆轉。 變量 Time On - 當前交易時段的顏色選擇 休息時間 - 選擇下一個會話開始前的時間顏色  平均點差 - 計算平均點差所涉及的最後一次報價的數量。 Swap Di
FREE
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
工作逻辑 止损实用程序是一个简单但非常方便的指标，显示离止损水平还剩多少点 / 它的好处在于，许多交易者在追求利润时故意高估交易风险，最大限度地使用可用保证金，对于这种情况，知道经纪人可以在哪里强行平仓非常重要。 只需将指标放在图表上，根据买入或卖出的未平仓头寸，您将在图表上看到此交易价格的边界标记。 在您开仓之前，该线在图表上不可见。 推荐机器人黄牛 -       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 变量 字体大小 - 标签中的字体大小 边缘缩进 - 从边缘缩进 线条颜色 - 线条颜色 文字颜色 - 文字颜色 如果您喜欢该指标，请留下您对该产品的评论和评分。我将不胜感激！谢谢！ 也看看我的其他产品，你会发现很多对交易有用的！
FREE
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
专家
顾问说明 Smart Expert Advisor 是一个自动网格交易顾问，可为每个交易对自动选择设置。 EA 自动为每个货币对选择设置，因此您无需为每个货币对定义参数，计算基于所交易工具的波动性。 在交易时，您可以设置入场点的方向。启用按趋势过滤。 关于战略 EA是基于捕捉回调的逻辑，当价格回滚时EA成交，如果价格向成交方向移动，则构建金字塔网格，如果价格与价格相反，顾问使用平均。 风险控制 为了设置风险控制，使用了最大 DD 设置；它设置了在进入头寸失败的情况下必须关闭网格的最大回撤百分比。 每个人都可以自行决定设置此设置。在实践中，我展示了 30% 的资本。 要在超过风险时删除所有订单，M_DD 设置后的删除订单必须为真/ 使用建议 扁平货币对，其修正运动超过 30% 的冲动，最适合 EA。 主要货币对：EURUSD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 其他货币对：EURGBP、GBPUSD、USDCAD、GBPCAD、EURCAD。 时间范围：H1 美分账户存款 100 美元起，真实账户存款 2500 美元起。 输入参数 Magic_Number- 幻数，每对使用唯一的
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
该面板具有每个初学者都可以处理的最直观的界面。 在 SLp 列中 - 您需要以点子为单位指定 SL 大小。如果该值变为灰色，同时 Bay / Sell 按钮也处于非活动状态，则您指定的 SL 值小于经纪商设置之前允许的值。 在 TP% 列中 - 您以帐户余额的百分比表示 TP。在设置中，您可以根据此指标的计算方式选择净值、余额或可用保证金。 在 R% 栏中，您可以设置交易的风险值。 插入按钮。 - 允许您立即使用设置的值打开订单，如果禁用，则您可以直接在图表上预设交易参数。 在顶部，您可以通过单击左上角的减号来最小化图表上的面板。 还可以通过调整面板名称下方的 + 和 - 按钮来增加或减少面板本身的大小。 如果您还想开挂单和转移到BU，追踪止损，保存开单的各种设置，支持各种技术的定单，那么考虑一个功能更强大的EasyTradePad面板，您可以在我的产品中找到它。
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
实用工具
MT4 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 顾问功能 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters]   该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5%，根据规则，您今天不应再交易，因为您为自己设定了这
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
实用工具
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 4 交易面板 EasyTradePad 是一款用于手动和半自动交易的工具。该面板可帮助您快速管理订单和持仓，并可一键计算风险管理参数。 面板功能： 按预设的风险比例（% 或账户货币）开仓和平仓 设置止损（SL）和止盈（TP）：以点数、百分比或金额表示 自动计算风险回报比（Risk-to-Reward Ratio） 将止损移动至无损位置（保本） 部分平仓 移动止损（Trailing Stop）：按点数或K线影线 加仓与均价操作 修改已开仓订单的参数 额外功能： 金字塔加仓 随着价格朝向预设止盈方向运行，分批加仓。每次新加仓可设置减少风险。加仓次数可灵活设置。 均价操作 在图表上手动选择加仓位置，最终按平均价格平仓。 无损转移 当价格达到设定的利润距离后，止损自动移动到开仓价。考虑点差和掉期。 移动止损 支持两种模式： 按点数（可设置启动点数、距离和步长） 按K线影线（可选时间周期） 核心设计理念： 简单易懂的下单方式 高效直观的操作界面 实盘交易中的稳定性与可靠性 您可通过产品页面提供的 演示版本 体验全部功能。 更多信息和支持
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
指标
iPump 指标是一种多功能指标， 结合了三类指标的优点。 多个 TF 上的同时趋势检测 定义阻力和支撑区域 确定超买和超卖区域 指标功能： 定义趋势 对于希望客观评估当前市场方向并避免主观性的所有交易者来说，此功能将是必需的。在一瞬间，您将能够在最重要的时间范围内比较趋势的方向，这将变得清晰直观。 确定支撑位和阻力位 使用 iPump 指标，您将能够在几秒钟内评估资产的潜在价格障碍。 而且该指标会告诉您您面前的级别是什么类型： 测试水平（阻力/支撑） 反转水平 弱水平 未测试级别 确定超买和超卖区域 对于此任务，该指标具有非滞后和非重绘信号振荡器，显示资产的当前状态，基于此数据，您可以： 确切地知道哪些区域何时值得购买 什么时候出售资产会很有趣的区域 振荡器优势： 独特的计算算法 该算法实际上能够帮助我和我的同事以及我的同事进行交易，该算法用于 Pump and Dump Expert Advisor。 无需重绘 当超卖或超买价格高于平常时，该指标将准确显示信号。这将使您能够及时就开仓的可取性做出决定 毫不拖延 该指标每秒处理有关价格状态的报价的传入数据，这使交易者可以随时掌
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
实用工具
此筛选器可让您识别在选定时间段（时间范围）内超出通常超买（增长百分比）或超卖（下降百分比）的资产。 市场受法律支配，买得便宜，卖得贵，但如果没有自动扫描仪，您将很难识别比平时更超买或超卖的货币/股票，例如，在本周内，或当前小时或月份。 仪器可能有几十个或几百个，有时只是物理上可能没有时间手动分析所有东西，这些问题可以使用 Screener 轻松解决 筛选器可以做什么 扫描仪可用于任何 TF 扫描仪适用于货币、股票、加密货币、商品、指数和其他工具 识别资产的逻辑是通用的，因为它基于市场的基本规律 在筛选器的帮助下，您可以根据不同的策略进行工作，最常见的一种是 Pump 和 Dump 揭示每种工具的平均值 - SoftimoTrade Screener 不仅可以确定所选 TF 上资产的超买和超卖情况，还可以计算所选时间段内价格变化的平均值。 此外，所有当前增长率或下降率高于平常的工具都被标为红色，之后可以单独打开所选工具并进行更详细的分析。 使用筛选器的策略变体 对于超买资产↓表，我们正在寻找当前超买指数高于平常的资产，转到图表，更详细地分析资产，如果我们看到一个有趣的切入点，则沿着趋势
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
指标
工作逻辑 该指标的重要性在于它可以让您了解“仪器上还剩下多少燃料”。想象一下这样的情况，你留在一辆半放电的汽车里，平均来说，这个能量通常足够一辆汽车行驶250公里，所以如果你愿意，你无法克服700公里的距离。因此，对于每种工具，每天都有一定的价格变动，并且作为统计观察的结果，显示资产每天通过 1 ATR 的情况有 95%，而每天通过 2 个或更多 ATR 的情况只有 5%。 例如，每日 ATR EURUSD = 682 点。您进入交易，例如突破 500 点 TP 的水平，似乎您设置了正确的 TP 大小，但您没有考虑到资产已经超过了其每日 ATR 的 90%交易开始的时间，因此，该工具很可能没有足够的能量来接收你的 TP，如果你看到该工具只剩下 10% 的电量，你很可能要么调整 TP，要么根本不参与交易。 动力储备指示器计算仪器用完惯性的百分比和点数以及剩余多少。 指示器本身以电池充电指示器的形式制成，我们习惯于在电子设备中看到它。 该指标根据改进的 ATR 计算平均价格变动（不包括异常小和异常大的价格变动），然后将所得金额与该工具目前已克服的值进行比较。 Recommende
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
MetaTrader 实用程序 MTI（主要交易信息）——显示交易者的基本交易信息，即： 平均和当前点差大小 空头和多头头寸的掉期大小 1 个交易手的 1 个点的成本 止损水平大小（放置挂单的最小距离） 当前（红色）结束的时间和下一个（灰色）交易时段开始的时间 当前交易时段结束前的时间显示为红色，下一个时段开始前的时间显示为灰色。颜色可以在指标属性中独立调整。 推荐机器人黄牛 -       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 显示通过以下方式执行： 欧洲交易时段（欧盟旗帜） 美国交易时段（美国国旗） 大洋洲交易时段（澳大利亚国旗） 亚洲交易时段（日本国旗） 了解交易时段的结束时间和变化非常重要，因为在交易时段结束时，许多交易者固定头寸，这可能导致趋势变化，从而导致头寸反转。 变量 开启时间     – 当前交易时段的颜色选择 休息时间     – 选择时间的颜色，直到下一个会话开始 平均点差     – 计算平均点差所涉及的最后报价的数量。 交换数字     – 显示交换大小时小数点后的位数
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
专家
EA 的策略基于波段交易，在 iPump 指标计算的急剧脉冲之后入场。 如前所述，EA 能够在自动支持下进行手动交易。 - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在价格修正上涨后进入交易，资产进入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 - 对于上升趋势 ↑，我们在价格回调后进入交易，资产跌入超卖区域，我们顺势买入。 交易所选资产时，顾问会考虑趋势并仅根据当前趋势开仓，无利可图的交易可以通过止损和平均来关闭，第二种选择当然更有利可图但风险也更大 好处 内置电平指示器，用于分析不同 TF 的电平 能够在图表上手动选择平均水平 开多个金字塔订单，利润倍增的能力（订单数量可自行控制） 根据 iPump 指标的反向信号，设置 TP 的更多标准 使用“手”模式手动打开交易的能力 所有趋势策略都基于简单且非常正确的逻辑，即： 在当前趋势中开启交易 价格调整后开仓 考虑交易水平 在这个顾问中观察到所有三个假设。 确定 2 个时间范围的趋势，在价格超买/超卖的最有利时刻进入交易，图表上可以看到修正水平 SL 和 TP。 解释策略  - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在修正价格上涨后进入交易，资产跌入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 - 对
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
专家
策略逻辑 Pump and Dump Expert Advisor 是由交易者为交易者创建的全自动交易顾问。 策略是“买得便宜，卖得贵”。在价格大幅上涨/下跌后开立订单。 Pump and Dump 策略的基本含义是在价格下跌时以更低的价格买入资产，在价格上涨时以更高的价格卖出。 您可能已经注意到，在市场价格剧烈波动后，会出现反方向的显着价格回滚，即绘制所谓的“发夹”，EA 抓住价格强劲增长或下跌的时刻，并根据这些信号。我在视频和屏幕截图中进行了更详细的解释。 顾问的策略基于一种算法，该算法基于使用 iPump 指标对价格变化百分比的分析来识别资产的超买和超卖区域，该指标评估资产的超买/超卖水平，并在此基础上识别资产的超买和超卖区域交易工具的最佳买入/卖出区域，然后进入市场。 好处 内建的风险管理机制，让您初步设定账户最大允许回撤水平，就能及时停止交易，节省资金。 控制交易停止时间。在超出风险管理范围的情况下，EA 可以在预定的时间间隔内暂停交易。为便于控制，事件信号将使用推送通知直接发送到您的手机。 订单利润倍增的内置机制。如果价格跟随趋势，则激活增加利润的机制。 风险经理使用
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
脚本关闭 MT4 的所有正订单     - 将允许您快速关闭您账户上的所有盈利订单。 该脚本 适用 于 您需要快速关闭所有盈利订单 的时刻。 该脚本具有用于设置 Profit_in_pips 的唯一参数 - 您可以在其中指定订单上应该有多少利润点，以使其符合平仓条件。 该脚本非常易于使用 ，只需将脚本拖放到图表上即可完成工作。 推荐的机器人黄牛 -   测试 它。 订阅我的 页面 ，我还有很多其他有用的产品。 如果您喜欢该脚本 ，请留下评论，它将进一步激励我免费分享有用的产品。 如果您有任何问题，可以在讨论部分写出来。 交易愉快。 感谢您选择本产品。 我将努力继续以有用和高质量的产品取悦您。 如果您有任何问题，请随时与我们联系！ 如果您有任何问题，请随时与我们联系！ 使用愉快！
True Supply and Demand
Sergey Batudayev
指标
真正的供需指标     - 将允许您快速确定所有时间范围内的阻力位和支撑位。 该指标对那些在交易中使用技术分析的人很有用。 该指标易于使用，只需在图表上拖放，该指标就会向您显示最可能的支撑位和阻力位。 切换时间范围时，您将看到新选择的时间范围的水平。 推荐机器人黄牛     -       测试 。 输入参数 使用价格标签 - 开启/离开在水平附近显示价格图标 价格水平颜色 - 选择价格图标的颜色 价格 Lebel 大小 - 价格图标大小 支持/抵抗级别颜色 - 选择级别的颜色 订阅我的     page   ，我还有很多其他有用的产品。 如果您喜欢这个指标 ，请留下评论，它将进一步激励我免费分享有用的产品。 感谢您选择本产品。 我将努力继续以有用和高质量的产品取悦您。 如果您有任何问题，请随时与我们联系！ 使用愉快！
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
实用工具
风险控制专家顾问，该程序可让您控制交易顾问对您账户的总风险。 使用此程序，您可以控制所有顾问在账户上允许的最大风险。 例如，您设置了最大回撤的 30% 的风险，这意味着如果您的股票交易机器人超过 30% 的风险，风险控制员将关闭顾问的所有仓位，也可以关闭所有打开的图表，从而防止顾问进一步工作。 当您用鞅交易平均机器人并希望在不可抗力或其他不可预见的情况下限制机器人的最大损失时，EA 将是“安宁睡眠”所必需的，因为与其希望市场逆转。 The Risk Controller Expert Advisor is a very important and, in my opinion, necessary program for every trader who trades robots. 可以以账户上最大损失的限制货币美元等值和百分比来进行控制。 为了让顾问工作，只需将其附加到货币对的图表上，并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置最大允许风险。 顾问功能 在达到指定的总损失水平后平仓所有头寸 $ 和% 在达到以美元和百分比表示的总利润后平仓所有头寸 当达到指定的亏损/盈利时删除挂单 达到指定
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