Binance Futures Risk Calculator

Binance Futures Risk Calculator is a free utility for calculating position size and trade risk for Binance USD-M Futures.

The calculator helps you estimate the key parameters of a futures trade before opening a position manually.





Main Features

Long and Short trade calculation

Position size calculation

Risk calculation in USDT or percentage

Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit planning

Risk/Reward calculation

Adjustable leverage

Required margin estimation

Margin usage calculation

Estimated trading fees

Potential profit and loss calculation

Approximate liquidation price

Distance to liquidation

Risk and leverage checks

Binance USD-M Futures symbol support

Public market price data

No Binance API key required

No trading permissions required

How It Works

Enter your account size, desired risk, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit and leverage.

The calculator will automatically estimate:

position quantity;

position value;

potential loss;

potential profit;

Risk/Reward ratio;

required margin;

estimated fees;

required leverage;

approximate liquidation level.

The utility does not open, close or manage trades. All trading decisions and order execution remain under the user's control.

No Binance account connection is required. The utility does not request or store API keys.

Who Is It For?

Binance Futures Risk Calculator can be useful for traders who want to:

control risk before entering a trade;

calculate position size from a fixed percentage risk;

understand how Stop Loss distance affects position size;

estimate margin before opening a leveraged position;

compare potential risk and reward;

avoid oversized futures positions.

Important

All calculations are estimates.

Actual Binance Futures values may differ depending on market price, contract specifications, fees, funding, execution price, maintenance margin and other exchange conditions.

Always verify important order parameters directly on the exchange before placing a real trade.

Setup and Usage Guide

A detailed guide explaining the settings, calculations and practical examples is available in my MQL5 Blog: