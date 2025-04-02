Quantum Trader EA

EMA RSI Alternating Trader EA for MetaTrader 5

A professional Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines EMA crossover technology with RSI confirmation to identify potential market entry opportunities.

The EA analyzes market momentum and trend direction using two Exponential Moving Averages and an RSI filter. It opens trades only when trading conditions are confirmed, helping to avoid random entries and improve trade discipline.

Main Features:

✅ EMA crossover strategy for trend detection

✅ RSI filter for stronger entry confirmation

✅ Automatic BUY and SELL trading

✅ Alternating order system to avoid opening the same direction repeatedly

✅ Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit management

✅ Adjustable lot size and automatic lot increment

✅ Works on multiple symbols and timeframes

✅ Fully automated trading with no manual intervention required

Recommended Use:

This EA can be used for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and other financial markets. It is suitable for traders who want to automate a simple but powerful trend-following strategy with risk management tools.

Important:

Always test the EA on a demo account and optimize the settings according to your broker, symbol, and trading conditions before using it on a real account.

Take control of your trading with a fully automated EMA + RSI trading system.