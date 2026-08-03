Session Countdown Panel — London/NY/Asian Session Timer with Kill Zone Alerts for MT5

Visual trading session panel with countdown timers for London, New York, Asian, and Sydney sessions. Highlights kill zones (London open, NY open, overlap). Customizable colors, alerts, and session definitions. Essential for session-aware trading strategies.

Know Exactly When the Market Moves — Session Timing Made Visual

Most traders know “London open at 08:00 UTC” but few track it precisely across every session, every day. This panel puts all four major sessions + kill zones on your chart with live countdowns, so you never miss the volatility windows that drive prop firm accounts.

What You See (At a Glance)

Four Session Boxes (Color-Coded):

Session Default Time (UTC) Color Significance Sydney 22:00–07:00 Green Asia open, low vol Tokyo 00:00–09:00 Blue Asia continuation London 08:00–17:00 Yellow High vol, trend starts New York 13:00–22:00 Red Highest vol, reversals

Kill Zone Highlights (The Money Hours):

London Kill Zone : 08:00–09:00 UTC — Open drive, false breakouts

: 08:00–09:00 UTC — Open drive, false breakouts NY Kill Zone : 13:00–14:00 UTC — Open drive, continuation/reversal

: 13:00–14:00 UTC — Open drive, continuation/reversal Overlap Kill Zone: 13:00–16:00 UTC — Highest volume, tightest spreads

Countdown Timers:

Time until next session opens

Time until current session closes

Time until next kill zone

All in HH:MM:SS format, updates every second

Features

1. Fully Customizable Session Definitions

input string SydneyOpen = "22:00"; // UTC input string SydneyClose = "07:00"; input string TokyoOpen = "00:00"; input string TokyoClose = "09:00"; input string LondonOpen = "08:00"; input string LondonClose = "17:00"; input string NewYorkOpen = "13:00"; input string NewYorkClose = "22:00";

Adjust for your broker's server time (auto-detects UTC offset).

2. Kill Zone Configuration

input bool ShowKillZones = true; input string LondonKillStart = "08:00"; input string LondonKillEnd = "09:00"; input string NYKillStart = "13:00"; input string NYKillEnd = "14:00"; input string OverlapKillStart = "13:00"; input string OverlapKillEnd = "16:00";

Highlight the exact windows where institutional volume enters.

3. Visual Customization

input color SessionBoxColor = clrSilver; input color KillZoneColor = clrGold; input color CountdownTextColor = clrWhite; input int FontSize = 10; input int PanelCorner = 0; // 0=TL, 1=TR, 2=BL, 3=BR input bool ShowSessionLabels = true; input bool ShowCountdowns = true; input bool ShowKillZoneLabels = true;

4. Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

Session open/close (London open, NY open, etc.)

Kill zone start/end (London kill zone starting in 5 min)

Custom alert times (e.g., “Alert me 10 min before London open”)

Works on VPS — no chart focus needed

5. Session Statistics (Optional)

input bool ShowSessionStats = true;

Shows for current/last session: High/Low, Range (pips), Direction (bullish/bearish/neutral), Volume proxy (tick count).

Why Session Timing Matters for Prop Firms

Session Prop Firm Risk What This Panel Does London Open (08:00) Spreads 3–5x, false moves Countdown + kill zone highlight NY Open (13:00) Volatility spike, reversals Countdown + kill zone highlight Overlap (13:00–16:00) Highest volume, best trends Overlap zone highlighted Asian (00:00–08:00) Low vol, range-bound Visual session box, avoid overtrading

Use Case: Reduce position size 50% during kill zones (London/NY open) — this panel tells you exactly when they start/end.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)

Any symbol — Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Futures

Any timeframe — Panel is timeframe-independent

Any broker — Auto-detects server UTC offset

Works on VPS — No manual intervention

Lightweight — Minimal CPU, updates once per second

What You Get

Clean .mq5 source + compiled .ex5

Full parameter documentation

Preset files for major brokers (IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, etc.)

Installation guide

Lifetime updates

Part of the Session-Aware Ecosystem

Pairs with:

Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Auto-reduce risk during kill zones

Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Manage positions across sessions

EMA Multi-Timeframe Trend EA ($39) — Session-aware trend entries

XAUUSD Session Scalper ($69) — London/NY only Gold specialist

Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All tools bundled (saves $16)

Upgrade path: Need automated risk scaling during kill zones? See Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — includes session-aware risk multiplier.

Disclaimer

This is a visual timing tool. It does not generate trading signals or guarantee profits. Session times vary by broker and daylight saving. Verify your broker's server time and adjust inputs accordingly. Past session behavior does not guarantee future volatility patterns.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Customization via MQL5 Freelance.