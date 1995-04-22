XaumesaGoldEA

WHAT IS XAUMESA 2.0?

XAUMESA 2.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically developed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on Proprietary Trading Firm (Prop Firm) accounts using MetaTrader 5, operating on the M5 and M15 timeframes. It combines RSI overbought/oversold detection, market structure breaks (ChoCH – Change of Character), and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers into a precise, high-probability trading engine.

Designed with proprietary trading firm rules in mind, XAUMESA 2.0 completely avoids high-risk trading techniques: No Martingale, No Grid, and No Averaging Down (Price Averaging). Every trade is protected from the moment it is opened through dynamic volatility-based risk management.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

XAUMESA 2.0 continuously scans the market in real time on the M5 or M15 timeframe and requires a precise alignment of three conditions before opening any trade:

RSI Filter: Confirms that the market has reached an extreme oversold (≤35) or overbought (≥65) condition. ChoCH (Change of Character): Detects a shift in market structure by requiring a candle close above the previous swing high (for Buy trades) or below the previous swing low (for Sell trades). EMA Crossover: Confirms trend momentum using a crossover between the fast EMA (9) and the slow EMA (21).

Once all three conditions are met, the EA opens a market order with automatically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.





"Download the .set file from the Comments section on this page."





KEY FEATURES

Dynamic Risk Management: Automatically calculates position size based on the selected account risk percentage per trade (e.g., 0.5% risk per position).

ATR-Based Stop Loss: Dynamically adjusts the Stop Loss distance according to current market volatility while maintaining a favorable Risk-to-Reward ratio (default: 1:2.5 ).

Economic News Filter: Connects directly to the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to automatically pause trading before and after medium- and high-impact news events.

Trading Session Filter: Allows fully customizable trading windows (e.g., 08:00–14:00 server time).

End-of-Day Auto Close: Option to automatically close all open positions at a specified time to eliminate overnight exposure.

Prop Firm Ready: Includes daily trading limits, strict percentage-based risk management, maximum open position control, and customizable daily drawdown protection.

On-Chart Dashboard: A modern dashboard displaying account balance, daily P&L, trade counter, spread, RSI and ATR values, and overall system status.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Martingale: NO

Grid Trading: NO

Stop Loss on Every Trade: YES

Dynamic Position Sizing (Risk %): YES

Economic News Filter: YES

Automatic Daily Position Close: YES

Prop Firm Compatible: YES

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 or M5

Minimum Account Balance: $250

Account Type: Hedging (ECN / Low Spread Recommended)

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.



"Download the .set file from the Comments section on this page."