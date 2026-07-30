ApexForge Quote Paused Notification
- 实用工具
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Po-hsiung HuangApexForge develops professional trading tools for MetaTrader 5, focusing on lightweight, high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors. Our mission is to build practical, reliable solutions that help traders make better decisions through clean design, efficient execution, and long-term
- 版本: 1.0
ApexForge Quote Paused Notification 是一款專為 MetaTrader 5 設計的報價監控工具，可即時偵測商品報價是否停止更新，並在報價異常時立即發出通知，協助交易者第一時間發現伺服器中斷、網路斷線、休市或流動性不足等狀況。當市場恢復正常報價後，系統也會同步提醒，避免因價格停止更新而錯過重要交易機會。
本工具採用極輕量化設計，不參與任何交易邏輯，不修改訂單，也不影響 Expert Advisor 或指標的正常運作，適合長時間掛機、自動交易、VPS 以及多商品監控環境使用。無論您是外匯、黃金、指數或 CFD 交易者，都能利用此工具快速掌握市場報價狀態，提升交易安全性與監控效率。
如果您依賴 MT5 長時間自動運行，ApexForge Quote Paused Notification 將成為值得長期配置的實用工具之一。