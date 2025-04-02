🔥 Tripathi Gold Straddle ATR Sniper V1 🔥

Gold Straddle ATR Sniper V1 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

It is designed to trade XAUUSD on M15 timeframe.





Strategy logic:

The EA places two pending orders, Buy Stop and Sell Stop, at a defined distance from the current price.

It uses three trading time windows based on server time: 03:00-07:00, 09:00-12:00, 14:00-18:00.

No new orders are placed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

An ATR filter is applied. The EA checks current ATR on H1 and average ATR. Orders are placed only if current ATR is greater than average ATR multiplied by 1.5.

Stop loss and take profit are calculated with a fixed ratio of 1 to 1.5.

Breakeven and trailing stop functions are included. Breakeven trigger is 500 points, trailing trigger 600 points, distance 300 points, step 50 points.





Risk management:

The EA calculates lot size based on risk percent or risk money. Default risk is 2.5 percent. Lot size is normalized and limited by free margin and volume limits. Maximum lot is limited to 5.0.

No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no averaging.





Parameters:

Magic Number, Comment, Deviation, Close positions at close, Risk mode, Risk value, Calculation mode, Entry distance, SL distance, ATR timeframe, ATR period, ATR average period, ATR filter multiplier, Use BE, BE trigger, Use trailing, Trail trigger, Trail distance, Trail step.





Requirements:

Symbol: XAUUSD, Timeframe: M15, Account type: Hedge, Leverage: 1:100 or higher, Build: X64 Regular.

The EA does not use DLL.







