https://youtu.be/xz1M4xG_0bw?si=Csnh2ig_nJhtzgoZ🚀 Tripathi Golden Donchian Scalper Pro - XAUUSD Specialist 🚀

Developed by Rajendra Prasad Tripathi | Tested on XAUUSD.m M4

🔥 LIVE BACKTEST RESULT (Proof Attached): Initial Deposit: $100,000 Total Net Profit: $107,350.93 (107%) Profit Factor: 1.48 | Expected Payoff: $720 Total Trades: 149 | Win Rate: 62% | Recovery Factor: 4.69 Modelling: Every tick based on real ticks | Period: 2024.03.01 - 2026.07.25

💡 STRATEGY LOGIC: This is not a martingale, grid or dangerous strategy. It is a pure price action breakout system.

Donchian Channel (H4, Period 22) calculates Upper/Lower/Middle bands internally. Middle Line Filter: Price < Middle = Only Buy Allowed, Price > Middle = Only Sell Allowed. Breakout Entry: Price > Upper Band = BUY, Price < Lower Band = SELL Smart % Based Exit: Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing Stop in PERCENT (not pips), so it auto-adjusts for Gold volatility.

✅ KEY FEATURES:

100% MQL5 Market Compliant - No external indicator, no DLL

Internal Donchian Calculation - No repaint

2 Volume Modes: VOLUME_LOTS (fixed) & VOLUME_MONEY (risk based) - Default optimized 2500 Money

3 Trigger Modes: Tick, M1 Close, Donchian Bar Close

Percent Based TSL: TslTrigger 1.0%, Tsl 0.5%, TslStep 0.05%

Works on Any Broker with XAUUSD

Low Drawdown: Max 10.73% Balance Drawdown

⚙️ DEFAULT OPTIMIZED SETTINGS (Profitable): VolumeMode = VOLUME_MONEY (2500) TpPercent = 1.5, SlPercent = 0.5 TslTriggerPercent = 1.0, TslPercent = 0.5, TslStepPercent = 0.05 Trigger = TRIGGER_M1, DcTimeframe = H4, DcPeriod = 22

📌 BEST SETUP: Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: M4 (as tested) or M5/M15 Leverage: 1:100 or more Deposit: $500+ (for 0.01 lot) / $100k for Money Mode 2500

⚠️ NOTE: Backtest is past performance. Always test on demo first. Use recommended settings.

Author: Rajendra Prasad Tripathi - Satna, MP, India Support: Message me for set files and support.