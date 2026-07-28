FJD Lot Calculator Indicator MT5

Lot Calculator FJD Narges Kavaktoo 5 (2) 实用工具

The Lot Calculation FJD is an expert for risk management for Meta Trader 4. This expert calculates the value of lot size for every position based on Trader’s given balance, Risk, and Stop loss. This expert is really user friendly, and calculates lot size with just a few clicks which helps traders specially the scalpers to open a position as quick as possible with respect to the Risk management. The following inputs can be changed by the user: 1. Percentage of Risk per Trade (RPT %) 2. Balance