FJD Lot Calculator MQL5

FJD Lot Calculator & Risk Manager EA is an all-in-one, high-performance trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. Designed for manual traders, scalpers, and prop firm challenge accounts, this tool combines dynamic position sizing, interactive order placement (Market & Pending Orders), and a real-time Account Risk Dashboard into a sleek, draggable on-chart interface.

Stop making volume calculation errors or struggling with lot size formulas. Simply drag your Stop Loss or Entry lines on the chart, let the EA calculate the exact risk-adjusted lot size, and execute Market or Pending orders with a single click.

🌟 Key Features

  • Dual Interactive Chart Lines:

    • SET SL LINE (Orange): Places a draggable Stop Loss line on your chart.

    • SET ENTRY (Blue): Places a draggable Limit/Pending Entry line on your chart to plan trades at specific price levels.

  • Smart Order Execution Engine:

    • Market Orders: If only the SL line is active, clicking BUY or SELL executes a Market Order at the current Bid/Ask.

    • Pending Orders (Limit & Stop): If the SET ENTRY line is active, clicking BUY or SELL automatically places the correct Pending Order ( Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, or Sell Stop) at the exact price of the entry line!

  • Built-in Account Risk Dashboard:

    • Symbol Risk: Displays active position count, total Take Profit potential in $, total Stop Loss risk in $, and floating profit for the current chart symbol.

    • Global Summary (All Symbols): Calculates aggregate active positions, total TP potential $, and total SL risk $ across ALL open trades in your entire account.

  • Independent One-Click Minimize / Maximize ( / +): Both the main trading panel and the risk dashboard feature dedicated minimize buttons. Collapse them into 30px compact bars to keep your chart clean and uncluttered.

  • 100% Smooth Draggable Panels: Move the control panel and risk dashboard anywhere on your chart seamlessly using mouse drag.

  • Customizable Risk Percentage & Steps: Increase or decrease your Risk Per Trade percentage using on-screen + and buttons with your preferred precision step (e.g., 0.1%, 0.25%, 0.5%).

  • Pre-Trade Safety Validation Engine: Built-in order checks verify Free Margin, Broker StopLevel boundaries, and Min/Max Lot limits before sending any order to prevent execution rejections.

  • Universal Multi-Asset Support: Optimized for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Crypto, Indices, and CFDs across 3, 4, and 5-digit brokers.

  • Real-Time Market Info: Displays live Spread (in pips) and Stop Loss distance in real-time.

🚀 How It Works

  1. Attach FJD Lot Calculator EA to any MT5 chart.

  2. Select your desired Risk Per Trade (%) using the + / buttons or input parameters.

  3. Click SET SL LINE to place the Stop Loss line.

  4. (Optional) Click SET ENTRY if you want to place a Pending Order (Limit or Stop).

  5. Drag the line(s) to your technical analysis levels. The calculated Lot Size and SL Distance update instantly in real-time.

  6. Click BUY or SELL to execute the trade!

⚙️ Input Parameters

--- Risk & SL Settings ---

  • Initial Risk Per Trade (%): Sets your default risk percentage (e.g., 1.0%).

  • Risk Increase/Decrease Step (%): Determines the step increment for + and buttons (e.g., 0.1%, 0.5%).

  • Default SL Line Distance (in pips): Initial placement distance for the SL line when drawn (e.g., 5.0 pips).

--- Risk Dashboard Settings ---

  • Show Risk Dashboard (ON / OFF): Enable or disable the floating Risk Dashboard.

  • Show All Symbols Summary (ON / OFF): Enable or disable the account-wide global position summary.

  • Dashboard Start X Position: Horizontal starting position of the dashboard.

--- General Settings ---

  • Position Confirmation: Enable (CONFIRM_YES) or disable (CONFIRM_NO) the order confirmation popup dialog.

  • Slippage (in points): Maximum allowed price slippage for orders.

  • Magic Number: Unique order identifier.

--- UI Position ---

  • Panel Display X Position / Y Position: Default panel starting coordinates.

    Author: Amirhossein Farjad
    Website: www.Farjad.org
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (29)
    专家
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    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.87 (30)
    专家
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    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    专家
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    5 (46)
    专家
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    Marco Scherer
    4.02 (43)
    专家
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (7)
    专家
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    Fan Yang
    4.52 (25)
    专家
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    Thierry Ouellet
    4.95 (22)
    专家
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    Gennady Sergienko
    2.55 (11)
    专家
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.44 (133)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
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    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
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    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    专家
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
    最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
    SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
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    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    专家
    Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    专家
    更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
    Fantastic 4 MT5
    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    专家
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
    作者的更多信息
    FJD Lot Calculator Indicator MT5
    Narges Kavaktoo
    指标
    FJD Lot Calculator & Risk Manager Indicator MT5 FJD Lot Calculator & Risk Manager Indicator is an advanced, high-performance on-chart risk management tool built specifically for manual traders, prop firm challenge takers, and analytical traders in MetaTrader 5. Because it operates 100% as a Native Chart Indicator , it does NOT require AutoTrading / AlgoTrading to be enabled in MT5. It provides instant position size calculations and real-time account risk tracking directly on your chart canvas.
    FREE
    Lot Calculator FJD
    Narges Kavaktoo
    5 (2)
    实用工具
    The Lot Calculation FJD is an expert for risk management for Meta Trader 4. This expert calculates the value of lot size for every position based on Trader’s given balance, Risk, and Stop loss. This expert is really user friendly, and calculates lot size with just a few clicks which helps traders specially the scalpers to open a position as quick as possible with respect to the Risk management. The following inputs can be changed by the user: 1. Percentage of Risk per Trade (RPT %) 2. Balance
    FREE
    筛选:
    Amirhossein Farjad
    30
    Amirhossein Farjad 2026.08.02 09:01 
     

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