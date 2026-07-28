FJD Lot Calculator Indicator MT5
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 2.21
- Обновлено: 5 августа 2026
FJD Lot Calculator & Risk Manager Indicator MT5
FJD Lot Calculator & Risk Manager Indicator is an advanced, high-performance on-chart risk management tool built specifically for manual traders, prop firm challenge takers, and analytical traders in MetaTrader 5.
Because it operates 100% as a Native Chart Indicator, it does NOT require AutoTrading / AlgoTrading to be enabled in MT5. It provides instant position size calculations and real-time account risk tracking directly on your chart canvas.
🌟 Key Features
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Dual Interactive Chart Lines:
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SET SL LINE (Orange): Places a draggable Stop Loss line on your chart.
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SET ENTRY (Blue): Places a draggable Entry price line on your chart to calculate risk for potential Limit orders.
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Smart Dynamic Calculation:
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Calculates exact Lot Size from current Market Price to SL line.
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If the Entry line is active, it automatically calculates Lot Size between the planned Entry Price and Stop Loss Price.
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Real-Time Account Risk Dashboard:
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Symbol Risk: Tracks active position count, total Take Profit potential in $, total Stop Loss risk in $, and floating profit for the current chart symbol.
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Global Summary (All Symbols): Calculates aggregate active positions, total TP potential $, and total SL risk $ across ALL open trades in your entire account.
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No AutoTrading Required: Runs cleanly as an indicator without needing Expert Advisor permissions or AutoTrading buttons enabled.
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Independent One-Click Minimize / Maximize (− / +): Both the lot calculator panel and the risk dashboard can be collapsed into ultra-compact 30px header bars.
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100% Smooth Draggable Panels: Easily move both panels anywhere on your chart using mouse drag.
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Customizable Risk Percentage & Steps: Adjust Risk Per Trade % on the fly using + and − buttons with your preferred precision step (e.g., 0.1%, 0.25%, 0.5%).
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Template Persistent: All input settings save seamlessly when saving chart templates (.tpl).
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Universal Asset Support: Native support for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Crypto, Indices, and CFDs.
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Live Market Info: Displays live Spread (in pips) and Stop Loss distance dynamically.
🚀 How It Works
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Attach FJD Lot Calculator Indicator to any chart.
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Select your desired Risk Per Trade (%) using the + / − buttons or input settings.
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Click SET SL LINE to place the Stop Loss line.
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(Optional) Click SET ENTRY if you want to calculate risk for a Limit/Pending order.
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Drag the line(s) to your technical levels on the chart.
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Instantly read the exact Calculated Lot Size, SL Distance, and Account Risk $ from the panel and enter your trade manually!
⚙️ Input Parameters
--- Risk & SL Settings ---
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Initial Risk Per Trade (%): Sets your default starting risk percentage (e.g., 1.0%).
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Risk Increase/Decrease Step (%): Determines the step increment for + and − buttons (e.g., 0.1%, 0.5%).
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Default SL Line Distance (in pips): Initial placement distance for the SL line when drawn (e.g., 5.0 pips).
--- Risk Dashboard Settings ---
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Show Risk Dashboard (ON / OFF): Enable or disable the floating Risk Dashboard.
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Show All Symbols Summary (ON / OFF): Enable or disable the account-wide global position summary.
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Dashboard Start X Position: Horizontal starting position of the dashboard.
--- UI Position ---
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Panel Display X Position / Y Position: Default panel starting coordinates on chart.
💡 Why Choose FJD Lot Calculator Indicator?
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Prop Firm Friendly: Guarantees strict risk management compliance on every manual trade entry.
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Zero Chart Lag: Written in lightweight, modular MQL5 OOP code for maximum responsiveness.
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Modern Fintech Aesthetics: Beautiful Slate & Accent theme with subtle shadows and clean typography.
Author: Amirhossein Farjad
Website: www.Farjad.org
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