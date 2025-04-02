Z4 Trend And Time EA

This EA is a time-based algorithmic trading framework designed to demonstrate execution mechanics. Instead of constantly scanning the market, it is programmed to wake up and evaluate market conditions at the hour and minute candle you specify.

HOW IT OPERATES: 

When your trigger time arrives, the algorithm performs a multi-layered analysis before making a simulated or trading decision. It looks for an alignment of your customized settings:

  • Trend Confirmation: Evaluates the current price action against up to three customizable Moving Averages (EMAs).

  • Momentum & Volatility Filters: Checks MACD, ADX, and ATR to observe if the market is too flat or dangerously chaotic.

  • Execution Safety: Aims to verify if the live spread is within your allowed maximum limit before attempting to send any request to the server.

If the technical filters and safety parameters align at that specific minute, the EA attempts to execute the trade using a calculated lot size that targets your specified risk percentage.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Exact Candle Execution: Designed to trigger at your predefined time window, allowing you to observe specific time-based strategies.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Systematically manages unrealized profits using a Risk/Reward (R-Multiple) Step Trailing Stop algorithm.

  • Strict Server Protection: Built-in request cooldowns and retry limits designed to help prevent server spam and demonstrate compliance with strict broker rules.

  • Daily Forced Close: An optional mechanism that attempts to automatically close all active trades at a specific hour.

LEGAL WARNING AND DISCLAIMER:

This EA, its manual, and all default settings are for educational and software execution purposes only. They do not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.
To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, the developer completely disclaims any liability for direct, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages resulting from the use of this software.
Proprietary trading firms frequently change their rules regarding HFT, tick scalping, and EA usage. It is the user's sole responsibility to ensure that the EA's configuration complies with their specific firm's current terms of service. The developer makes no guarantee that using this EA will result in passing a challenge or retaining a funded account.
The security, delay, and spam protection settings included in this EA (Expert Advisor) are developed to help you comply with the strict rules of brokers and proprietary trading firms. However, in algorithmic trading and financial markets, there is no such thing as a 100% guarantee. The developer cannot and will not be held responsible for any rule violations (such as HFT violations, spam bans, etc.), account closures, or any financial losses resulting from server-side delays (lag), temporary disconnections, changes in broker rules, or misconfiguration of the bot. By using this EA, you acknowledge and agree that all responsibilities and risks are entirely your own.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please test on a demo account first.
This software is provided 'as is' and 'as available' without any warranty of any kind. The developer does not guarantee that the EA is entirely error-free, bug-free, or will flawlessly execute every intended function under all terminal or server conditions.

While the EA includes default settings for demonstration purposes, every broker's environment has different spreads, slippage, and server delays. Therefore, to fully understand the software's mechanics, it is highly recommended to perform your own backtests and forward tests strictly on a Demo account to observe how the algorithm reacts to these variables.
CRITICAL REQUIREMENT: This EA is specifically designed for  HEDGING accounts only.

BROKER EXECUTION & DELAY SETTINGS

These settings are designed to help protect your account from being flagged for server spam or high-frequency trading limits enforced by strict brokers.

  • Max Valid Signal Duration (Sec): Works directly with your "Daily Timed Signal". If your exact entry time is 15:00:00, this setting limits the execution window. If set to 20, the EA will only attempt to open a trade between 15:00:00 and 15:00:20. If the broker server lags or spreads spike and don't normalize within these exact 20 seconds, the EA completely ignores the signal to avoid entering a trade too late.
  • Blacklist Max Retry Limit: The permanent hard-stop safety feature. If the EA attempts to modify a trailing stop or force-close an order and the broker rejects it this many times in total (e.g., 18 times), the EA permanently blacklists that specific ticket number and will never attempt to touch it again.

CRITICAL WARNING: Do not set this too low (e.g., 1 or 2). If you set it to 1, a single temporary network glitch while moving the Trailing Stop or executing the Daily Forced Close will cause the EA to permanently blacklist the trade, meaning your trailing stop will freeze forever and your trade won't close at the scheduled time! Recommended: 15-20.

  • Server Request Cooldown (Sec): The Baseline Delay (Step 1). This acts as your primary defense mechanism against server spam. It is the standard wait time targeted to pass between any modifications made to the same order. For example, if the Trailing Stop moves your SL, the bot is programmed to wait for this amount of time (e.g., 5 seconds) before sending a new modification request for that specific order. This setting is designed to minimize the risk of spamming the broker on every single price tick.                                                       
Note: The EA intelligently tracks modification and closure cooldowns separately. This is designed to help prevent a recent trailing stop adjustment from blocking an urgent daily forced close command.
    • Blacklist Error Threshold: The Escalation/Trigger Stage (Step 2). It works directly in connection with the "Cooldown" and "Block Duration". If the bot sends a request (aiming to comply with the 5-second cooldown rule above) but the broker rejects it consecutively (e.g., 3 times in a row), the EA assumes that the server is struggling, lagging, or actively rejecting the action. It then prepares to put that specific order into a much longer "sleep" mode.
    • Blacklist Block Duration (Sec): The Penalty Box (Step 3). Linked directly to the "Error Threshold" above. Even if your normal wait time is only 5 seconds, once the bot hits those 3 consecutive errors, this setting overrides the normal cooldown and aims to force the bot into a "sleep mode" for a much longer period (e.g., 30 seconds). Its purpose is to help temporarily stop interacting with that order, giving the broker's server enough time to recover from whatever is causing the errors.

    Example of how they work together: The bot tries to move the Trailing Stop and fails. It waits 5 seconds (Cooldown/Step 1). It tries again and fails again. It waits for another 5 seconds. It tries a 3rd time and fails. The bot has reached the Error Threshold (3)! Now, instead of waiting 5 seconds, it is programmed to wait for 30 seconds (Block Duration/Step 3) before making a 4th attempt.

    • Min Duration Between Requests (Ms): Global delay. The overall speed limit for the EA across all orders (1000 Ms = 1 Second). It helps to reduce the risk of the EA sending more requests per second than the broker allows (which could potentially be perceived as an HFT violation). 
    Note: This global delay is designed to apply to every type of server interaction (opening, modifying, or closing a trade). After any action, the EA attempts to pause (sleep) for this specified duration before initiating a new request.
    • Min Cooldown Between Ticks (Ms): By skipping extremely fast, insignificant micro-fluctuations in price, this setting aims to reduce the CPU load on your computer or VPS.
    • Magic Number: The unique identification number that allows the EA to recognize its own trades. If you are using another EA on the same account, the numbers must be different.
    • Custom Comment: The custom text/label attached to every order opened by the EA.
    • CRITICAL MEMORY NOTICE (Terminal Restarts & EA Reloads): Please be aware that the EA's internal "Blacklist" and "Cooldown" tracking systems are stored in the terminal's active memory (RAM). If you remove the EA from the chart and re-attach it, change the chart's timeframe, or if the MetaTrader 5 terminal is closed, crashes, or restarts (e.g., a VPS reboot), these safety memories will be completely reset. Upon restarting, the EA will treat all previously blacklisted or cooling-down orders as entirely new.


    DAILY TIMED SIGNAL SETTINGS

    • Signal Control Hour (0-23) & Minute (0-59): The exact broker server time the EA will wake up and look for a trade setup. The EA is programmed to strike strictly at this exact minute.

    CRITICAL WARNING FOR TIMEFRAMES: For the EA to work, a new candle MUST open on your chart at your exact specified time. The EA only executes when that specific time's candle arrives. If the chart's timeframe does not generate a candle at that exact hour and minute, the EA will fail and will not open a trade.

    Example 1 (Hour Mismatch): If you set the EA to trigger at 13:00, you CANNOT run it on an H4 (4-Hour) chart. H4 candles open at fixed intervals: 00:00, 04:00, 08:00, 12:00, 16:00. Because there is no candle that opens at 13:00, the EA will not find the trigger moment and will skip the trade.

    Example 2 (Minute Mismatch): If you set the time to 15:15, you CANNOT run it on an M30 or H1 chart. H1 candles only open at 15:00 and 16:00. M30 candles only open at 15:00 and 15:30. Since there is no candle that opens exactly at 15:15 on those charts, the EA will fail.

    The Solution: Always use a chart timeframe that exactly matches your trigger time. If your specified time ends in :15, :30, or :45, you must run the EA on M1, M5, or M15 charts to ensure a candle opens exactly at that moment.

    STOP LOSS SETTINGS

    • Stop Loss Mode: Choose the mathematical logic for your SL:
    • SL_FRACTAL: Places SL based on previous structural swing highs/lows.
    • SL_FIXED_POINTS: Uses an exact point distance from your entry.
    • SL_ATR: Calculates dynamic SL based on live market volatility.
    • Min SL Distance (Points): The minimum Stop Loss distance allowed (10 Points = 1 Pip). If the Fractal or ATR mode calculates an SL that is dangerously tight (inside the spread), the EA expands it to this exact value to help protect you from instant spread stop-outs.
    • Fractal Left/Right Bars: (Only for Fractal SL). Defines how many candles to the left and right must be lower/higher to validate a swing peak or valley.
    • ATR Timeframe / Multiplier / Period: Configures the dynamic ATR SL calculation. (e.g., ATR value × 1.5 Multiplier).
    • Use Stop Area Filter: A technical safety mechanism. Checks the final calculated SL distance before placing the trade.
    • Min / Max Stop Limit Points: Works together with the Area Filter. If the calculated SL is smaller than your Min limit, or larger than your Max limit (meaning the market is too chaotic), the EA flags it as an invalid setup and will NOT trade.
    • Use Min SL On Area Fail: Linked to the Min/Max Limits above. If the rule above fails (e.g., SL is out of your allowed range), setting this to True overrides the cancellation. Instead of skipping the trade, it forces the EA to open the trade using your Min SL Distance value.

    ECONOMIC CALENDAR NEWS FILTER (Auto-Detection)

    This advanced module is designed to help protect your account from extreme volatility and slippage spikes caused by major macroeconomic releases.

    • Enable News Filter: Once activated, the EA intelligently scans the built-in MT5 Economic Calendar. It supports 8 Major Currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD). The EA will automatically block new entries if your active chart contains at least one of these supported currencies (e.g., if attached to EURGBP, it monitors both; if attached to EURTRY, it monitors EUR news only).

    • Always Block USD News: A crucial safety mechanism. High-impact USD news (like NFP or FOMC) often creates massive volatility across the entire forex market, not just USD pairs. If enabled, the EA will pause trading during major USD events, even if you are trading a cross-pair like EURJPY or AUDCAD.

    • Mins Before / After News: Defines your strict "No-Trade Window." The EA is programmed to stop looking for new entries this many minutes before the event and aims to wait this many minutes after the release before resuming normal operations.

    • Min News Importance: Allows you to filter out market noise and focus strictly on high-tier data (e.g., choosing to block only "High / 3-Star" events).

    • CRITICAL NEWS DISCLAIMER: This filter is specifically designed to block new entry signals only; it does not force-close your active open positions. Time calculations operate strictly on Broker Server Time (Market Watch), not your local computer clock. Furthermore, the EA relies entirely on the built-in economic calendar data feed provided directly by the MetaTrader 5 platform. The developer has no control over this feed and completely disclaims any liability for financial losses, prop-firm violations, or slipped trades resulting from platform synchronization failures, missing data, or delayed event times.
      STEP / MILESTONE TRAILING STOP (RR)
      • This system does NOT trail by standard points. It mathematically trails based on Risk/Reward (R) multiples. (1.0R = Your initial Stop Loss point risk).
      • Enable Step Trailing: Turns the system on or off.
      • 1. Activation Level (RR): The floating profit milestone required to wake up the trailing engine (e.g., 1.0 means trailing starts when profit equals your initial SL risk).
      • 2. Initial Lock Point (RR): Where to move the SL upon the first activation.
      • 3. Step Frequency (RR): How much further the profit must travel to trigger the next SL movement.
      • 4. SL Shift Amount (RR): How far to move the Stop Loss at every step.

      Example of how they work together: If Activation is 1.0, Lock Point is 0.0, Frequency is 1.0, and Shift is 0.5. When price hits 1.0R profit, SL moves to Breakeven (0.0). Then, when price hits 2.0R, SL moves to +0.5R. When price hits 3.0R, SL moves to +1.0R, systematically adjusting the Stop Loss to help protect unrealized profits.

      TAKE PROFIT (TP) SETTINGS

      • Risk/Reward Ratio (For TP): The EA calculates your exact Stop Loss distance and multiplies it by this value to place your Take Profit. (e.g., A ratio of 3.0 means if your SL is 20 pips, your TP will be exactly 60 pips).
      RISK AND LOT SETTINGS
      • Risk Percentage (%): Calculates the exact lot size dynamically based on your account balance and Stop Loss distance. If the SL is hit, the EA aims to limit your loss to approximately this percentage (excluding market slippage or gaps).
      • Allow Min Lot: If the mathematically calculated lot size is smaller than the broker's minimum (e.g., <0.01), setting this to True forces a 0.01 lot entry. Setting it to False cancels the trade safely.
      • Custom Max Lot: A hard ceiling limit. If the risk calculation outputs 20 lots but you set this to 5.0, the EA will forcefully reduce the entry to exactly 5 lots.
      • Max Spread (Points): If the live broker spread exceeds this limit at the exact moment of execution, the trade is cancelled. (e.g., 300 points = 30 pips).
      • Manual Commission (One Way): Enter your broker's one-way commission per 1 Lot (e.g., 3.0 for $3). The EA mathematically includes this cost directly into the Stop Loss risk calculation, aiming to keep your true loss as close as mathematically possible to your Risk Percentage, even after commission deductions!
      STRATEGIC RISK PROTECTION
      • Allow Hedging: If False, the EA strictly blocks opposing signals (e.g., it will ignore a new Buy signal if a Sell trade is currently active).
      • Maximum Open Positions: A hard limit on concurrent open trades. Once reached, new signals are ignored.
      EMA SETTINGS (Trend Alignment & Configurations)
      • The EA uses up to 3 EMAs (Fast, Slow, EMA3) and the current Price to determine the trend. You can enable or disable the Slow EMA and EMA3 independently. The EA will mathematically check the alignment of only the activated indicators.
      • Include Price in Alignment: Determines whether the current price MUST be part of the strict trend order.
      • Fast EMA / Slow EMA / EMA3 (Period & Offset): Defines your moving average periods.
      • ALL ALIGNMENT POSSIBILITIES FOR A BUY (LONG) TRADE:
      • (Note: For a SELL trade, the exact opposite < applies).
      • All EMAs ON + Price Included (True):
      • Condition: Price > Fast EMA > Slow EMA > EMA3.
      • Slow EMA is OFF + EMA3 is ON + Price Included (True):
      • Condition: Price > Fast EMA > EMA3 (The EA completely ignores the Slow EMA).
      • Only Fast EMA is ON + Price Included (True):
      • Condition: Price > Fast EMA (The EA ignores the 2nd and 3rd EMAs).
      • All EMAs ON + Price EXCLUDED (False):
      • Condition: Fast EMA > Slow EMA > EMA3 (Price position does not matter). Even if the current price pulls back and drops below the Fast EMA, the EA will still open a Buy trade because the overall EMA trend is still pointing UP.
      • Only Fast EMA is ON + Price EXCLUDED (False): CRITICAL WARNING: If you disable the Slow EMA, the 3rd EMA, AND exclude the Price, the EA has no mathematical reference point left to compare the Fast EMA against to determine a trend direction. In this specific "blind" state, the algorithm will default to triggering only BUY (Long) signals. Always ensure at least one comparison element (either the Price or a 2nd EMA) remains active!
      • Fast EMA / Slow EMA / EMA3 (Period & Shift/Offset): Defines your moving average periods. The 'Shift/Offset' function allows you to push the EMA line forward or backward in time, allowing for customized trend alignment calculations.
      MACD TREND FILTER
      • Enable MACD Filter: Acts as a momentum gatekeeper. For a Buy, the MACD Main line MUST be strictly above the MACD Signal line. If not, the trade is cancelled.
      • MACD Fast / Slow / Signal: Standard configuration settings for the indicator.
      ATR VOLATILITY FILTER
      • Use ATR Filter (Min/Max Levels): If the market is too dead (below Min ATR) or violently chaotic (above Max ATR), the EA will ignore the signal.
      • CRITICAL WARNING FOR SYMBOLS: ATR values differ radically across symbols. EURUSD ATR might be 0.00150, while XAUUSD (Gold) might be 3.5. Always measure your specific chart's live ATR before setting these bounds!
      ADX TREND STRENGTH FILTER (1 & 2)
      • Dual ADX System (MTF): Allows you to check trend strength on two different timeframes simultaneously.
      • Min / Max ADX Level: ADX measures trend strength (usually 0 to 100). If the momentum is too weak (below Min, e.g., < 22) or dangerously overextended (above Max, e.g., > 60), the EA cancels the entry.
      DAY FILTER SETTINGS
      • Use Day Filter: If False, the EA trades every day the market is open.
      • Trade Monday to Sunday: Individual toggles for each day of the week. Allows you to block trading on specific days (like Sundays for crypto or Fridays to avoid weekend gaps).
      DAILY FORCED CLOSE TIME
      • Enable Forced Time Close: Attempts to automatically close all active trades at the exact specified time below. Highly recommended for avoiding overnight swap fees or weekend gaps.
      CRITICAL WARNING FOR SERVER TIME: This function uses BROKER SERVER TIME, not your local computer time! Ensure you calculate your desired closing time based on your broker's "Market Watch" clock.
      • Apply ONLY on Fridays: If True, trades can be held overnight during the week but are forced to close on Friday evenings before the market closes.
      • Close Hour (0-23) & Minute (0-59): The exact server hour and minute to execute the forced close.
      VISUAL & DIAGNOSTIC SETTINGS
      • Show Indicators: Draws the active EMA lines and indicator sub-windows (MACD, ADX, ATR) onto your chart for visual confirmation and backtesting.
      • Enable Debug Logs: An advanced diagnostic tool. Prints human-readable explanations in the MT5 'Experts' tab. If a trade is skipped, the log tells you exactly why (e.g., "CANCELLED: Spread is too high", "MACD not aligned", or "ATR is out of bounds").
      推荐产品
      TrendPilot MT5 EA
      Allan Mabele
      专家
      TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
      NanoTrade Pro
      Vadim Podoprigora
      专家
      NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
      Deli Bot PRO
      Firat Budag
      专家
      1. ENGLISH (Primary Global Language) DeliBot Pro XAUUSD Master – The Ultimate Gold Algorithmic System Welcome to the next generation of Gold trading.   DeliBot Pro   is an institutional-grade, multi-timeframe algorithmic trading system designed specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold) . By merging high-frequency M1 momentum, M1 Reversal signals, and M15 Trend confirmation, DeliBot Pro captures precise gold market expansions while offering robust capital shields. Core Trading Philosophy Unlike typical gr
      Synthesis X Neural EA
      Thanaporn Sungthong
      专家
      Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
      Ashura Multi Core Mech
      Napat Puangjunkum
      专家
      ASHURA MULTI-CORE MECH  8-Core Breakout Matrix & Institutional Safety Ashura Multi-Core Mech  is an institutional-grade, non-Martingale, non-Grid Expert Advisor. Themed after the multi-armed warrior deity Ashura in a high-tech Mecha form, this EA represents a true Portfolio-in-a-Box.  Instead of relying on a single fragile strategy, Ashura runs an "8-Core Breakout Matrix" on a SINGLE chart. It simultaneously monitors the H1, H4, H8, and D1 timeframes, waiting for institutional price-action br
      MA Momentum Scalper
      Ming Ying Lee
      专家
      Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
      XAU Endurance Portfolio M5
      Fernando Medina Villanueva
      专家
      XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 策略概述 XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 是一个专业的多策略专家顾问投资组合，专为在 M5 时间框架上交易黄金（XAUUSD）而设计。该投资组合结合了六种精心挑选的策略，这些策略具有不相关的亏损模式，构建了一个稳健的交易系统，旨在承受最严峻的市场条件并实现长期可持续增长。 开发与稳健性测试 该投资组合使用超过 20 年的历史 tick 数据进行开发，为策略验证提供了坚实的统计基础。我们在多个时间框架上进行了广泛的稳健性测试——包括高于和低于主要交易时间框架——以确保在不同市场条件下的适应性和弹性。这种多时间框架测试方法有助于识别真正稳健的策略，而不是仅仅针对特定时期过度优化的策略。 开发过程包括严格的样本外验证和统计分析，以过滤掉过度拟合的策略，并识别那些具有真正预测优势的策略。通过在开发周期中应用数学和统计学的严谨性，我们旨在在未来市场条件下实现更一致的表现。 交易逻辑与市场分析 该投资组合采用专有的多阶段市场分析逻辑。它不依赖于随机入场，也不基于任意条件生成交易。相反，系统会等待特定的市场条
      Rapid X
      Tatiana Savkevych
      专家
      Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
      SchermanActionPro
      AutomaticTrading
      专家
      隆重推出 SchermanActionPro：Automatictrading 的全新自动交易机器人 特色功能：  • 可配置指标：根据Ivan 的建议调整平均值和蜡烛数量。  • 运营灵活性：在采购和销售之间进行选择。  • 获利了结：基于ATR 或相反信号的固定期权。  • 损失停止：可根据ATR 或相反信号配置固定。  • 手数类型：固定手数选择、以账户百分比表示的固定风险或固定金额。  • 最大批量保护：可配置。  • 点值和滑点大小：完全可调。  • 滤波器和输出：根据ATR 和扩展级别激活输入和输出滤波器。  • 获利了结和部分损失平仓：可按级别配置。  • 追踪止损和盈亏平衡：可配置距离、百分比和滑点。  • 按蜡烛数量输出：可配置。  • 工作时间：设置每周、每日和周五的特殊时间表。  • 移动通知：激活损失、余额和流动性警报。 使用建议：  • 指数：SP500  • 截止日期：D1（每日）  • 最低存款：1000 美元  • 账户类型：低点差 完全灵活性：由于其高度可配置性，您可以在其他市场尝试 SchermanActionPro。我们建议在使用真实账户进行交易
      Aurum Neural Pro
      Minh Loc Nguyen
      专家
      REALISTIC BACKTESTS MATTER. ROBUST VALIDATION MATTERS MORE. Aurum Neural Pro is a specialized XAUUSD M15 Expert Advisor for MT5 , built around every-tick backtesting , multi-timeframe regime logic, adaptive risk control, and robustness-focused optimization. It was not designed to create one perfect backtest screenshot. The goal is to provide automated XAUUSD trading with controlled exposure , transparent risk behavior , and realistic backtest validation . CORE PRINCIPLES NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE.
      Cleetah EA MT5
      Guo Shan Zhao
      专家
      Cleetah EA MT5 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的趋势跟踪全自动交易系统。它是一个完整的交易闭环。自动判断潜在趋势，自动计算仓位，自动进场，自动出场，并且具备完美的风险控制。随着每一波趋势行情的结束，曲线完美地上升一个台阶。当然，台阶的高低取决于趋势的大小。 要求和建议 交易品种： XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期:：M15 (15 分钟) 推荐经纪商： 提供低点差交易的经纪商 黄金价格限额为小数点后两位。与提供黄金价格限额为小数点后三位的经纪商不兼容。 建议初始存款：≥1000 美元（杠杆比例为 1:100）。 让 EA 全天候运行。 我——只为长期、稳定获利存在。 我的代码运行速度很快并且稳定。 我的电脑配置要求很低。 我的逻辑经受住了实战考验。 我的表现得到了验证，在真实市场中而不仅仅是回测。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，我都能为您带来轻松而自由的交易体验。 你只需要加载我并启动，让我自动完成工作，然后坐等结果。 风险提示 历史表现不代表未来收益。 任何交易系统都无法避免回撤与亏损，Cleetah EA MT5 也不例外。 上线实盘前，请先
      Aurora Trading Bot
      Guan Ying Chen
      专家
      Aurora Trading Bot 是一款 專為 XAUUSD（黃金）打造的專業級自動化交易系統 最佳化於 M30 週期 ，同時掌握多空方向，結合嚴謹的風控與智慧移動止損邏輯，致力於在震盪與趨勢行情中穩定獲利、降低迴撤與不必要風險。 無論你是新手還是進階交易者，Aurora 能讓交易「更穩、更順、更省心」 核心亮點 黃金專屬優化 — 實戰參數深度調校 完整針對 XAUUSD 的波動特性優化，不是萬用 EA，而是專為黃金打造的專業策略。 多空雙向策略 — 捕捉所有行情方向 無論上漲或下跌，策略都能同步進場，完整參與市場波動。 固定止盈 + 固定止損 — 勝負有界限，更好控風險 讓每一筆交易都在可控區間內運作，避免情緒交易和過度暴露風險。 智慧型 Trailing Stop — 保護獲利，避免回吐 依據浮動獲利自動調整止損位置，讓利潤最大化、迴撤最小化。 冷卻機制（Cooldown System）— 避免過度交易 一旦進場後，策略將進入冷卻保護期，有效降低短時間內重複下單的風險。 安裝即用 — 免調參也能跑 所有預設值皆為實戰最佳化設定
      King Santosa Robot Trading MT5
      Edwin Santosa
      专家
      ROBOT TRADING KING SANTOSA XAUUSD Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Confidence. Robot Trading King Santosa is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Designed for traders who value consistency, automation, and disciplined risk management, this EA executes trades with precision while adapting to changing market conditions. Forget about spending hours in front of the charts. Once installed, the robot works automatically, allowing you to focus on gro
      PipsBee Hive Ai
      Rajeswari Murugesan Murugesan
      专家
      PIPSBEE HIVE AI Professional MT5 Gold Level-Based Expert Advisor Smart SL-Filtered Automation for XAUUSD Traders PipsBee Hive Ai is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specially for Gold / XAUUSD trading. It is designed for traders and investors who want automated execution, strict Stop Loss protection, and disciplined long-term trade management in real market conditions. Gold is a fast-moving market. It requires patience, precision, risk control, and emotional discipline. Pip
      Bull Master EA
      VALU VENTURES LTD
      专家
      Bull Master EA - Multi-Strategy Moving Average Expert Advisor Bull Master EA combines seven distinct moving average strategies with advanced risk management and multi-timeframe analysis. Each strategy operates independently on your chosen timeframe for diversified trading opportunities. Complete Strategy Arsenal MA Alignment Trigger Trades when multiple MAs are perfectly aligned with price confirmation. MA Cross Trigger Classic crossover strategy with precision timing and confirmation. MA Ali
      Autobot Genesis EVO
      Napat Puangjunkum
      专家
      Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
      Yarukami Mnukakashi EA MT5
      Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
      专家
      Yarukami Mnukakashi   is an automated trading advisor designed for traders in the Forex market. Please note that the stop loss is set at $100 . I installed it for technical reasons. I trade without STOP!!! Use a set of files with a group in a telegram. MT4 version via link. Key Features: Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Can work in one direction or both at once independently of each other. Trading inst
      Black Cat FX
      Prama Shellaerinda
      专家
      BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently. BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe   Instrument Specifications Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Account Requirements Type: Hedging Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $200
      Market Monster Usdjpy M5 M15
      Omer Erkut
      专家
      欢迎来到我的主页！在这里，我销售“智能交易系统和外汇信号指标”产品。这些产品历经数月夜的精心研发，采用精心挑选的参数，并由“人工智能（OpenAI）”提供支持。如果您想购买真正经济实惠、经过算法策略测试、对交易者友好的智能交易系统（EA）和外汇信号（外汇信号指标），这些产品适用于各种策略和用户（包括业余和专业交易者），并且拥有极高的成功率，您可以通过联系方式部分列出的电话号码或电子邮件地址与我联系。祝您交易顺利，盈利丰厚！请保重自己和您的资金！:)      Huānyíng lái dào wǒ de zhǔyè! Zài zhèlǐ, wǒ xiāoshòu “zhìnéng jiāoyì xìtǒng hé wàihuì xìnhào zhǐbiāo” chǎnpǐn. Zhèxiē chǎnpǐn lìjīng shù yuèyè de jīngxīn yánfā, cǎiyòng jīngxīn tiāoxuǎn de cānshù, bìng yóu “réngōng zhìnéng (OpenAI)” tígōng zhīchí. Rúguǒ nín xiǎng gòu
      Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
      Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
      专家
      BTC AURA – 智能 MT5 機器人 BTC AURA 是一款先進的交易系統，專為自動化 BTCUSD 操作而設計，採用 反向馬丁格爾策略 並具備智能調整。 該機器人利用市場突破與反轉，戰略性地管理進場與手數大小，並搭配時間過濾器、星期控制以及可視化面板。 透過它，您可以自動參與比特幣的波動，無需人工干預，並保持完整的保護： 止損 (Stop Loss)、止盈 (Take Profit) 與最大回撤 (MaxDD%) 。 價格與授權 無限使用： 598 USD 租用 1 個月： 79 USD 租用 3 個月： 199 USD 租用 6 個月： 319 USD 租用 1 年： 449 USD 系統需求 最低入金：每 0.01 手需 2000 USD 平台： MetaTrader 5 建議交易對： BTCUSD 週期： H1 建議槓桿： 1:100 ~ 1:500 相容帳戶類型： Raw、Standard、Premium、ECN、Cent、Micro 建議於 VPS 24/7 運行 主要功能 智能 反向馬丁格爾策略 狙擊手 (Sniper) 過濾器 ：可設定特定 K
      Gold Peak Breakout
      Ahmed Rahmani
      专家
      GOLD PEAK BREAKOUT EA MT5 — XAUUSD突破交易系统 | MetaTrader 5专业黄金专家顾问 专业黄金交易机器人 | 结构化执行 | 支持资金盘 | 无网格 | 无马丁格尔 实盘验证业绩 真实账户。真实交易。无演示操控。 在MQL5 Signals直接追踪实盘表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368389 本EA在实盘账户上运行与交付给买家完全相同的逻辑。回测与实盘执行之间无任何差异。 为什么需要GOLD PEAK BREAKOUT EA 大多数XAUUSD专家顾问是为回测而构建的。 Gold Peak Breakout EA是为实盘市场生存而打造的。 经过对XAUUSD价格结构和突破行为的深入研究，该系统围绕一个原则构建：只在条件明确时交易——绝不强迫入场。 结果是一个低频、高质量的执行模型，过滤噪音，只在经过验证的突破设置上执行。 无过度交易。无随机仓位。无侥幸入场。 策略概述 Gold Peak Breakout EA结合三个核心组件： 市场结构识别 使用价格行为逻辑识别XAUUSD的
      Xau Zenith Grid Protocol
      Napat Puangjunkum
      专家
      XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL  Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol Xau Zenith Grid Protocol  represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of dynamic grid-based averaging- (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine- and Aegis Drawdown Armor, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA scales into th
      SmartBid
      Gabriel Costin Floricel
      5 (3)
      专家
      SmartBid – 基于神经网络的 XAU/USD M10 时间框架交易系统 一种先进的交易系统，利用神经网络根据市场情况优化交易进出场。它旨在提供智能的交易管理、风险调整的仓位大小以及集成的恢复策略，以管理总体回撤。 通过可自定义的风险水平、点差过滤、止损设置和交易时间，该EA适合寻求数据驱动的自动交易方法的交易者。 主要特点： 风险管理和交易过滤 风险等级选择： 低 – 保守策略，减少风险暴露。 高 – 激进策略，追求更高的潜在回报。 最大点差控制： 当点差超过预设阈值时，限制交易执行，以减少滑点影响。 止损和恢复机制 硬止损百分比： 设置账户允许的最大回撤百分比。与基于仓位的止损不同，它适用于账户整体权益。 止损水平： 以点数定义绝对止损水平，为交易提供额外保护。 自适应交易时间 完全自定义的交易时间表，允许交易者为每个工作日指定活跃交易时段。 基于神经网络的智能交易 使用机器学习模型分析市场情况，并根据历史模式和实时数据确定最佳的进出场点。 内置恢复策略 实施战略性恢复机制，有效管理总体回撤，同时尝试收回亏损。 其他功能 Magic Number 自定义： 支持多个EA同时
      Dracko Mt5 Bot
      Edwin Herlan Garcia Gumiel
      4.2 (5)
      专家
      DRAKOBOT - AI GRID SCALPING Advanced trading system that combines grid and scalping strategies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. Specially optimized for FlipX1, FlipX2, and FlipX3.  Main Features: Integrated AI for market analysis Two strategies with real-time analysis Adaptive multilayer grid system Advanced risk and capital management Real-time informative dashboard  Requirements: Suggested initial capital: $200-$500 Broker: Deriv/WelTrade Not compatible with backtesting due to AI implemen
      EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      5 (1)
      专家
      The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
      FalseBreak Cycle Pro
      Giuseppe Spoto
      专家
      Product Name FalseBreak Cycle Pro Short Description A rule-based MT5 Expert Advisor for CFD trading, combining false breakout logic, Supertrend/Donchian market structure, ATR-based risk levels, and cycle-based money management. Full Description FalseBreak Cycle Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who prefer structured, rule-based execution on CFD instruments such as Gold, indices, and other compatible symbols. The EA uses a false breakout approach supported by trend
      NeuroForex
      Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
      专家
      Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
      Aurum AI
      Morris Mukono Waithaka
      专家
      Aurum: Where Deep Learning Meets Gold Aurum represents a new approach to gold trading. Rather than relying on rigid rule-based systems or lagging indicators, Aurum deploys a dual neural network architecture trained on over 59,000 hours of XAUUSD price action. The result is an expert advisor that learns patterns invisible to traditional technical analysis. While engineered and optimized with a primary focus on gold, Aurum’s architecture is not limited to a single instrument. The same intelligenc
      GridMaker
      Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
      专家
      Unlock Automated Trading Success with GridMaker 2.0! Are you tired of staring at charts all day, stressing over market reversals, and worrying about weekend price gaps? Meet GridMaker 2.0 , your ultimate intelligent trading companion. Unlike traditional, rigid grid systems, GridMaker 2.0 is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed with a primary focus on account safety, smart profit-taking, and hands-free recovery . Built for traders who want consistent performance without the micromanagemen
      该产品的买家也购买
      Quantum Titan MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (2)
      专家
      Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
      Quantum Queen X MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (29)
      专家
      传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (103)
      专家
      道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
      Scalping Robot Pro MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.46 (140)
      专家
      Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (46)
      专家
      重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
      Lizard
      Marco Scherer
      4.15 (41)
      专家
      LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
      Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
      Fan Yang
      4.52 (25)
      专家
      Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
      Quantum Athena X
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (3)
      专家
      更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (214)
      专家
      Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
      Cortex IDX
      Vladimir Mametov
      专家
      这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
      Gold Snap
      Chen Jia Qi
      4.47 (17)
      专家
      Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
      Gold Neural Core
      TICK STACK LTD
      5 (8)
      专家
      Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.86 (506)
      专家
      介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
      Pulse Engine
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.06 (36)
      专家
      最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
      Nexorion Initium Novum EA
      Valentina Zhuchkova
      4.23 (26)
      专家
      NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
      Wave Rider EA MT5
      Adam Hrncir
      4.83 (46)
      专家
      Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
      XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      专家
      XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.33 (112)
      专家
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      Chiroptera
      Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
      4.64 (47)
      专家
      Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
      SomaOil
      Andrii Soma
      5 (2)
      专家
      SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
      Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.52 (21)
      专家
      更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
      Precise Pair Trading Pro
      Arkadii Zagorulko
      3.75 (12)
      专家
      请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
      SomaGold
      Andrii Soma
      5 (10)
      专家
      SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
      VolumeHedger
      OMG FZE LLC
      4.86 (51)
      专家
      VolumeHedger EA [ 实盘信号 ]  ,  [ 我的频道 ]   ,  [ 参数文件 ]  ,   [ 博客 ]   , [ AI 使用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推荐账户类型：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Prop Firm（FTMO 等） 该 EA 的开发者已通过其其他机器人产品的质量证明了自己的专业性。 使用 Volume Hedger EA  借助使用自定义指标定义入场策略的能力，您将不再需要购买额外的 EA！ 该 EA 是一款先进的交易算法，将马丁格尔策略与对冲及智能风险管理相结合，专为高波动市场设计。它并不尝试预测趋势方向，而是分析交易量并通过智能策略进行入场。在合适的参数文件配置下，可在外汇、黄金、股票及加密货币等品种上取得有效结果。它在波动剧烈或趋势稳定的品种上表现尤为出色。交易过程通过在特定成交量阈值触发的双向循环来执行。在合适条件下启动该循环可降低风险并提高潜在收益。 系统性地同时在 Buy 和 Sell 两个方向开仓。 当对冲被激活时，关闭较早的持仓以最小化亏损。 若发生滑点，会自动检测并进行相应调整。 完成第一
      Byrdi
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (21)
      专家
      BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
      ArtQuant Gold
      Miguel Angel Vico Alba
      4.2 (25)
      专家
      ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.53 (123)
      专家
      交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
      The Gold Phantom
      Profalgo Limited
      4.7 (44)
      专家
      道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
      XIRO Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (34)
      专家
      XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
      Aura Gold Pro Edition
      Stanislav Tomilov
      专家
      旨在主导黄金市场。 官方信息 卖家简介 官方频道 用户指南 特价促销： 首批购买者仅需 500 美元！每售出 10 份，价格上涨 100 美元。最终价格：2000 美元。名额有限：1000 个。 实时交易信号  Roboforex   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 描述 Aura Gold PRO Edition 是一款精心设计且可靠的黄金市场交易算法。我们打造的系统专注于长期稳定性和资金保护，避免不必要的风险。该EA的实时信号展现出卓越的业绩和稳步增长，证实了其底层逻辑的有效性。该系统的核心优势之一是其高恢复系数，使其能够快速、稳健地克服正常的资金回撤，并持续创造利润。 AURA GOLD PRO EDITION 的核心原则是绝对的风险控制。无论任何情况，每一笔交易都始终受到止损保护。我们坚决反对有害的资金管理方法，因此该算法不使用马丁格尔策略、网格平均法或套利。您始终可以提前了解您的最大风险。交易基于稳健的数学模型，平均风险回
      作者的更多信息
      Z3 Advanced Trend Follower
      Arda Berk Malli
      专家
      This EA is a highly structured algorithmic trend-following framework designed to demonstrate automated momentum and trend breakout execution mechanics. Instead of blindly predicting tops and bottoms, it is programmed to systematically map the prevailing trend and react to momentum shifts. HOW IT OPERATES: The algorithm evaluates market conditions through a multi-layered analysis at the close of each candle before making a simulated or trading decision. It looks for a strict alignment of your cu
      Z2 Multi Fractal Formation and Breakout
      Arda Berk Malli
      专家
      This EA is a highly structured price-action algorithmic trading framework designed to demonstrate automated fractal execution mechanics. Instead of relying purely on lagging indicators, it is programmed to systematically map and react to structural market swings (Support and Resistance levels). HOW IT OPERATES: The algorithm continuously maps the market structure and evaluates conditions through a multi-layered analysis before making a simulated or trading decision. It looks for a strict align
      筛选:
      无评论
      回复评论