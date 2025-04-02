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Overview

Hexagon Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on a disciplined fusion of technical wave analysis, Fibonacci-based grid execution, and AI-assisted decision filtering. Designed from the ground up for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold), it operates across multiple timeframes and adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions — without requiring manual intervention.

The system does not rely on indicators alone. It reads market structure, measures wave momentum in ATR multiples, and filters entries through a volume-spike detection layer before committing any position. Every decision is calculated, not guessed.

Structure

Hexagon Gold operates in two distinct layers that work in tandem:

1. Main Grid The primary engine. On each new bar, the EA detects the most recent confirmed swing high and swing low, defines the dominant wave direction, and waits for price to retrace to the 23.6% Fibonacci level before opening the first position. If price continues against the trade, reinforcement entries are placed systematically at the 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, and 78.6% levels — each filtered through wave strength and volume conditions.

2. Reversal Grid When the main grid is fully deployed and the position remains in floating loss, the system activates Reversal Mode. It waits for the market to form a new wave in the opposite direction, then opens a calculated counter-position sized to cover the existing loss plus the target profit in a single move. The reversal lot is computed dynamically based on wave range and tick value — not a fixed multiplier.

Both layers share a unified profit target. The system closes all positions the moment combined profit reaches the defined threshold.

Core Advantages

Wave-First Logic — Entries are based on confirmed structural swings, not lagging crossovers or arbitrary signal lines. The EA reads where the market actually moved, then positions accordingly.

— Entries are based on confirmed structural swings, not lagging crossovers or arbitrary signal lines. The EA reads where the market actually moved, then positions accordingly. ATR-Calibrated Tolerance — Entry zones are defined as a percentage of the Average True Range, making the system self-adjusting to current volatility. It behaves consistently whether the market is quiet or expanded.

— Entry zones are defined as a percentage of the Average True Range, making the system self-adjusting to current volatility. It behaves consistently whether the market is quiet or expanded. Volume Spike Filter — Reinforcement levels are skipped automatically when an abnormal volume spike is detected alongside an oversized candle. This prevents the grid from adding into momentum moves — one of the most common failure points in grid systems.

— Reinforcement levels are skipped automatically when an abnormal volume spike is detected alongside an oversized candle. This prevents the grid from adding into momentum moves — one of the most common failure points in grid systems. Dynamic Reversal Sizing — The reversal lot is not arbitrary. It is calculated from the actual floating loss, the expected wave range, and the instrument's tick value to ensure the counter-position is proportional to what is needed to recover and profit.

— The reversal lot is not arbitrary. It is calculated from the actual floating loss, the expected wave range, and the instrument's tick value to ensure the counter-position is proportional to what is needed to recover and profit. Dual Protection Layer — Two independent risk controls operate simultaneously: Drawdown Protection (%): Closes all positions if equity drawdown from peak exceeds a user-defined percentage threshold. Max Loss ($): Closes all positions if total floating loss exceeds a fixed dollar amount, regardless of account size. Both can be enabled independently or together.

— Two independent risk controls operate simultaneously: Timeframe Flexibility — Wave lookback and swing sensitivity parameters auto-adjust for M5, M15, and H1, maintaining consistent behavior across all three.

— Wave lookback and swing sensitivity parameters auto-adjust for M5, M15, and H1, maintaining consistent behavior across all three. Zero Manual Intervention Required — Once attached to a chart, the EA manages the full cycle: detection, entry, reinforcement, reversal, and exit.

Main Features

Feature Detail Wave Detection Swing high / swing low with configurable lookback and sensitivity Entry Logic Fibonacci 23.6% retracement from confirmed wave Grid Levels Up to 5 levels: 23.6% · 38.2% · 50.0% · 61.8% · 78.6% Reversal System Activated after full grid deployment with floating loss Lot Calculation Dynamic — wave strength × volume ratio multiplier Volume Filter Spike detection using tick volume vs. rolling average Profit Target Combined P/L across all open positions (main + reversal) Drawdown Protection Equity-based % threshold from peak Max Loss Protection Fixed dollar threshold — independent of account size Timeframes Supported M5 · M15 · H1 (auto-calibrated parameters) Dashboard Real-time panel: wave, grid status, P/L, DD, volume, balance Platform MetaTrader 5 Execution Market orders with configurable slippage tolerance

Recommended Use

Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold Spot)

Hexagon Gold was designed, calibrated, and tested exclusively on Gold. The instrument's characteristic behavior — defined swing structures, strong intraday trends followed by sharp retracements, and high ATR-to-spread ratio — makes it the ideal environment for this system's wave-grid approach.

Can it trade other instruments? Yes. The logic is instrument-agnostic and will function on currency pairs, indices, and crypto pairs. However, the following should be understood before deploying on other markets:

Parameters such as BaseLot , TargetProfit , MaxLoss , and MaxSpread were tuned for Gold's price scale and typical daily range. These must be recalibrated for each new instrument.

Currency pairs (e.g. EURUSD) move in significantly smaller pip ranges — the grid spacing and lot sizing will behave differently without adjustment.

High-volatility instruments such as crypto pairs may cause rapid multi-level grid deployment. Ensure drawdown protection is appropriately set.

Recommended starting configuration for Gold:





BaseLot = 0.02

UseTrailing = true

TrailActivate = 2.0

TrailDistance = 2.0

UseFixedTP = false

EnableDD = false

UseMaxLoss = true

MaxLoss = 20.0

UseVolatilityFilter = true

MinATRPercent = 0.12

Timeframe = M5





**On the volatility threshold:** `MinATRPercent = 0.12` was chosen after comparing the ATR-to-price ratio of profitable versus unprofitable historical periods across three years. It is the balance point — lower values trade more in quiet markets (more losses), higher values miss profit in active markets. Leaving it at 0.12 is recommended.





**On account size:** the dollar values — especially `BaseLot` and `MaxLoss` — are calibrated together and scale with account size. On a larger or smaller account, adjust both proportionally to keep the same risk profile.





**A note on Max Loss:** during violent price moves, slippage or gaps can occasionally cause a cycle to close slightly beyond the Max Loss level. It is a strong risk control, not an absolute hard stop.





Risk Disclosure

Grid-based systems carry inherent risk during sustained trending moves against the grid direction. No automated system eliminates market risk. Use appropriate position sizing relative to account capital, and always test parameter changes on a demo account before applying them to a live environment.