Smart Hedging Armor Mt5

🛡️ Smart Hedging Armor – Advanced Trend & Recovery System

Professional Expert Advisor for Smart Hedging & Mathematical Recovery

Recommended Broker

For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a Zero Spread account is recommended.

Open an Exness Zero Account:

https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7


Smart Hedging Armor is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who seek a professional hedging strategy combined with intelligent trend analysis and advanced recovery management.

Instead of relying on traditional Grid systems that can expose trading accounts to excessive risk during periods of high volatility, Smart Hedging Armor utilizes an intelligent hedging algorithm that dynamically manages Buy and Sell positions. The EA continuously evaluates all open trades and intelligently closes the most profitable positions together with the worst losing positions whenever the overall basket reaches the desired profit target.

The result is a sophisticated recovery system designed to reduce floating drawdown while maintaining stable long-term trading performance.

🔥 Main Features

✅ Fully automated trading.

✅ Advanced Trend Detection System.

✅ Intelligent Hedging & Recovery Algorithm.

✅ Smart Basket Profit Closing.

✅ Dynamic Money Management.

✅ Automatic Lot Size Calculation (Optional).

✅ Built-in Daily and Weekly Profit Targets.

✅ Advanced On-Chart Information Dashboard.

✅ Optimized for Hedging Accounts.

✅ Fast execution with advanced order management.

🛡️ Smart Basket Recovery

The EA continuously monitors all open Buy and Sell trades.

When the combined floating profit reaches your predefined target, the algorithm automatically closes the optimal combination of winning and losing trades, allowing the account to recover more efficiently while locking in net profits.

📈 Money Management

Smart Hedging Armor includes flexible money management options:

  • Automatic Lot Size based on Account Equity.

  • Manual Fixed Lot trading.

  • Adjustable Risk Percentage.

  • Profit and Loss protection.

  • Daily and Weekly Profit Targets.

  • Trading Time Filter.

📊 On-Chart Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays important account statistics in real time, including:

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Drawdown

  • Spread

  • Daily Profit

  • Weekly Profit

  • Monthly Profit

📌 Recommended Trading Conditions

Timeframe

M5 (5 Minutes)

Recommended Minimum Capital

  • Minimum balance: $5,000 USD

  • OR use a Cent Account, which is strongly recommended for traders with smaller capital.

Using a balance lower than the recommended amount may significantly increase account risk due to the nature of hedging and recovery strategies.

Recommended Currency Pairs

Smart Hedging Armor performs best on high-volatility Forex pairs, such as:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • GBPJPY

  • EURJPY

  • USDJPY

  • AUDUSD

  • USDCAD

  • Other actively traded Forex pairs with good market movement.

⚠️ Gold (XAUUSD) Warning

Although the Expert Advisor is technically capable of trading Gold (XAUUSD), it is not recommended for most users.

Gold is an extremely volatile instrument and can generate large price movements within a short period of time, which may significantly increase account drawdown and trading risk.

If you choose to trade Gold, please watch the setup video included in the product description and use the recommended Gold settings exactly as demonstrated.

Best Account Type

  • Hedging Account

  • Low Spread or ECN Broker

  • Fast Execution Server

Core Inputs

  • Auto Lots

  • Fixed Lot

  • Risk Percentage

  • Basket Profit Target

  • Basket Loss Protection

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Weekly Profit Target

  • Trading Start Time

  • Trading End Time

  • Recovery Multiplier

  • Spread Filter

Important Risk Notice

Smart Hedging Armor is an advanced mathematical recovery system designed to improve trade management and capital efficiency. However, no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account, and ensure your account balance is sufficient for your selected trading settings.

Why Choose Smart Hedging Armor?

✔ Intelligent Trend Trading

✔ Advanced Hedging Technology

✔ Smart Recovery System

✔ Flexible Money Management

✔ Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

✔ Professional Risk Control

✔ Designed for Serious Forex Traders

Protect your capital, manage risk intelligently, and let Smart Hedging Armor work for you with a professional hedging strategy built for today's dynamic Forex market.

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Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Egypt Station EA1
Samir Arman
专家
There is the first expert enters a sale deal The second expert enters the purchase Each expert works on pending deals multiples With each expert closing his trades at a 10 point profit Better to watch the video before working the experiment. Parameters: OP_symbol_1 : Open positions BUY  or open positions SELL. Lot1: Manual Lot Size. Auto_Lot: Set to true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, set to false if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as p
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
专家
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance Hedging Forex EA1 version   "8.00" I work at a demo account https://t.me/hfmq4/109 --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a begin
Hedging Forex EA4
Samir Arman
5 (1)
专家
The expert will initially open a buy order and a sell order. When a 20 point profit is achieved, a buy order and a sell order are opened. When a buy-back deal is cooling the deal by multiplying the combination *3 All this was explained in the video please watch Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89 The ATR indicator has been added When Open_ATR=true It works in Take Profit mode programmatically With the control of the value of the pointer from the period and th
Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2
Samir Arman
专家
How it works, how to set the settings and the timing used. Watch the video from the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrathrWJwFg The expert works like the first expert method Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2 is primarily a Scalping EA that combines data from multiple indicators such as (Stochastic, MACD, RSI and MAs) on 1 Min time frame to make a trading decision when there is decent trading opportunity. the expert itself tries to minimize your Risk exposure by using Risk Management system inheri
Macd Arman EA1 AR1
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all How the expert works on the MACD indicator In a way breakthrough level was put in the expert Login to buy or sell With multiplier deals being opened after a number of points All trades are closed together on a 20 pip gain. Parameters: MACD indicator . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the gre
Dow Up Zigzag EA
Samir Arman
专家
How to work on the ZigZag index The same default settings When the top and bottom of the index form with the top and bottom of another form The trade is entered when the Moving index is broken From the bottom up or vice versa. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if a
Renko Arman EA2
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works on the Renko chart Watching the  video explains how Renko works With expert work. Work like expert image settings as shown in the image First, the Renko chart generation expert only works with the market Wait for the market to work and try like explaining the video Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of
Amar Ya Alexandria EA2
Samir Arman
1 (1)
专家
Hello all The expert is working on the zig zag indicator With Fibonacci levels Moving average indicator The method of opening deals depends on the numerical method of all indicators together Entering into a position buy or sell  With the cooling of the multipliers, the closing of the winning buy deals and the closing of the winning selling deals You can try with the same settings One of the best frames M5 With the experience, the best Fremat appears. arameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot:
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
The king Hedging Forex
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The king Hedging Forex I work at a demo account https://t.me/hfmq4/105 Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. M
Hedging Gold EA1
Samir Arman
专家
very important But gold moved more than 1800 points in a week Please be careful, do not work on gold with this expert advisor Work is on weak currency pairs with strong trend and high volatility The latest version is available at this link https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2016 Hello all The expert advisor is on my channel for those who want to buy or rent https://t.me/Arman_MT4  A hedging expert works on gold From the expert settings, zero is added to the Take Profit If the gold chart is, there are two
My Friend EA2
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all There have been updates and changes in the way open deals work It is different from the first expert, My Friend EA In opening deals only, and the rest of the conditions are as they were in the past: This expert is a type of oscillator It works on a set of indicators with the profit tracking method With the work of cooling deals with the closure of all together It is preferred to work on the M5 timing Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89 arameters: Lot1
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
专家
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
MoSalah EA
Samir Arman
专家
Follow signals here The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert wor
Happy New Year EA
Samir Arman
专家
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Forex Safety
Samir Arman
专家
The expert works on the gold chart First, work on the five-minute timer The step size is 10 pips when working on currency pairs When working on gold, the step size = 100 if there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold. How the expert works When opening the first deal The trolling stop works in pursuit of profit If the price goes down, it opens a deal every move distance Until he reaches 8 deals, he opens a deal opposite the open one, and the lot size is equal Her
Forex Safety EA2
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works in a digital way to determine the liquidity in the market with making deals BUYSTOP AND SELLSTOP From the current price with the distance control from the step from the expert settings Only the first deal works with him, the method of chasing the profit, the trolling stop The expert works to close the last profitable deal with the first SELL and BUY trade With the method of closing deals from Win Equity The expert works on currency pairs and works on gold The expert w
Silver Eagle EA1
Samir Arman
专家
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Renko Again EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works on the intersection of moving averages with a digital method of opening deals With closing deals on a profit of a number of points programmatically With opening deals with the trend and closing some deals together for a profit until all are closed together for a profit The expert works on regular candles. It is possible to experiment on the timing of five minutes, quarter-hour, half-hour or hour parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically ca
Recovery Zone EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all Expert works in Recovery Zone With the opening of a buy or sell deal at the expense of the general trend with the suspension of a pending deal in multiples With the control of the complications from the multiples box from LO1 to LO20 Control it according to the way you work With closing all together on the target with the arithmetic mean method Working on currency pairs, it is preferable to have a small spread Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here Deposit: 5000 USD lot :0.01 https://
Sama Hedging Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
An idea of testing hedge EA in the strategy tester will be given in this article. As you know, the strategy tester has its own limit unabling to open any order for another symbol. Every user that would like to test his/her own hedge Expert Advisors needs to test it/them live only. But does this limit our capabilities? I am sure that every hedge trader needs to test his own EA before trading live. So, I am giving the idea of generating a virtual strategy testing behavior (tester-like) to you all
Ichimoku ZigZag EA
Samir Arman
专家
As indicated by the name of the expert, he works on the Ichimoku indicator and the ZigZag indicator The first indicator works to determine the direction if the price is above the cloud, the trend here is buy If the price is below the cloud, the trend here is sell The second indicator works to enter the trade after closing a candle above the top or the bottom of the bottom Here he enters the trade when the trend corresponds to the second indicator The goal is 10 fixed points within the expert co
Golden Net EA
Samir Arman
专家
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Bollinger and RSI and Moving
Samir Arman
专家
Bollinger and RSI and Moving Hello all As the name is the expert works with these indicators In determining the trend and not working in saturation and entering the opposite direction The conditions of the three indicators were linked together to enter the trades If he enters a buy transaction and reverses the trend, he enters a sale, and it is in the way of hedging Buying or selling opens at an entry signal from the indicators, with all deals closed together When experimenting, a back test on
Gulls EA
Samir Arman
专家
Trend expert with a large number of indicators and the digital method in determining the opening of deals with the opening of multipliers deals when the trend reverses Work on the five-minute timer Work as the settings or control it if you like Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://one.exness-track.com/a/lmeqq9b7 Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use
Moving Arman EA2
Samir Arman
专家
The moving average expert works by intersectional method in opening deals using the moving average and other indicators in a digital way in opening deals With opening deals of the size of a lot twice the last lot with closing all together or closing the last two profitable deals with the biggest losing deal Work on the five minutes or quarter of an hour Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=55169 https://one.exness-track.com/
Fibonacci Hedging EA
Samir Arman
专家
he expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
RSI Hedging EA
Samir Arman
专家
he expert works on the RSI levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker
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