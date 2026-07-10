The trigger
- 指标
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- 版本: 3.24
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Feature
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What it does
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MTF Mapping
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Calculates H4 Donchian+BB, but draws the levels and arrows on your H1 chart. SignalTF sets the LTF
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Non-Repainting
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SignalShift = 1 makes it wait for LTF bar close. Set to 0 for current-bar signals but they can repaint
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ZigZag + Arrows
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Draws zigzag legs only when trend flips per BB-confirmed signals. Places buy/sell arrows at pivot lows/highs
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BB Overlay
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Optionally plots the LTF Bollinger Bands on your HTF chart: ShowBBPlots
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Dashboard
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Table shows last X reversals: time, LTF, direction, price, size in points. Tracks avg reversal size
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Smart Donchian Display
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Hides opposite Donchian line once trend is set. If last signal was buy, you only see lower Donchian line as support
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Alerts
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Popup + push + custom text for buy/sell