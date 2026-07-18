Nemo Quattro Semafori Timeframe Trend Consensus

Four timeframes, one traffic light. The oldest edge in trading is also the most ignored: trade WITH the alignment of timeframes, not against it. The problem is that checking four charts before every trade is slow — and by the time you have flipped through them, the moment is gone. Quattro Semafori ("four traffic lights") reads the trend on FOUR timeframes simultaneously and shows the result as one simple panel.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

Each of the four timeframes you choose gets its own LONG or SHORT read, computed from its own moving-average relationship. The panel displays all four lights side by side and sums the picture:

4/4 ALIGNED — all timeframes agree. One clear directional side for the session. This is where trend trades have the wind at their back.

— all timeframes agree. One clear directional side for the session. This is where trend trades have the wind at their back. 3/1 — dominant side with one dissenting timeframe: tradeable, with awareness.

— dominant side with one dissenting timeframe: tradeable, with awareness. MIXED (2/2) — timeframes in conflict: classic range conditions, low conviction, the environment where trend entries get chopped.

One glance replaces flipping through four charts.

▶ KEY FEATURES

All four timeframes fully selectable — build the stack that matches YOUR style (e.g. M15/H1/H4/D1 for intraday swing, M1/M5/M15/H1 for scalping context).

Moving-average settings configurable (periods, type).

Instant visual language — green/red lights, zero interpretation needed.

Panel position and colors fully configurable.

Works on any symbol. Extremely lightweight.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

Timeframe 1–4 selection.

Moving-average periods and type.

Panel position, light size and full color settings.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

Set your four timeframes once — they should ladder from your execution TF up to your context TF. Before any entry, glance at the panel. Full alignment — look for entries on your execution timeframe in that direction only. Mixed lights — stand aside or switch to range tactics. The market is telling you there is no consensus.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is a directional-context dashboard — the "top of the funnel" filter that decides IF and WHICH WAY you should be hunting. It is not a signal generator and it makes no profit promise. It compresses information; the trade is yours. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

Combine with Nemo Apex Trend Analyzer for the entry read and Nemo Choppy Market Filter to confirm the regime. See our profile for the full toolkit.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.