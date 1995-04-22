Gu Aurevon M5

Aurevon Gold M5





Overview





Aurevon Gold M5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD. The EA calculates entry signals on the M5 timeframe and uses H1 market-condition filters.





The entry logic combines MACD direction, Stochastic crossover and ADX trend strength. H1 EMA, RSI and ATR conditions are used as additional filters before a trade can be opened.





Trading Operation





The EA evaluates signals only when a new M5 bar is available. Signal values are read from completed bars.





The EA allows only one existing position or pending order for the current symbol at a time. It does not add another position while a position or pending order already exists on the same symbol.





Each market order is opened with an initial Stop Loss and Take Profit. The EA includes a profit-lock function that can move the Stop Loss when a position reaches predefined profit levels.





Execution Protection





The EA checks the current spread before opening a position.





The requested trading volume is adjusted to the broker's minimum volume, maximum volume and volume step. The EA also checks the symbol volume limit, trading permissions, available free margin, tick size, Stop Level and Freeze Level before sending or modifying orders.





If a trade cannot be opened because of broker restrictions or insufficient margin, the EA skips the trade and writes a message in the Experts log.





Recommended Use





1. Open the broker's XAUUSD chart. Use the broker-specific XAUUSD symbol if a suffix is used.

2. Select the M5 timeframe.

3. Attach Aurevon Gold M5 to the chart.

4. Enable Algo Trading.

5. Make sure that M5 and H1 history data are available.

6. Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.





Input Parameters





InpLots





Requested fixed trading volume. The final order volume is normalized according to the broker's symbol settings.





InpMagicNumber





Magic number used to identify positions opened by the Expert Advisor.





InpMaxSpreadPoints





Maximum allowed spread in points. The EA does not open a new trade when the current spread is higher than this value.





InpDeviationPoints





Maximum allowed price deviation in points for market order execution.





Important Information





Aurevon Gold M5 is designed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. The behavior of the EA can differ across brokers because of symbol specifications, spread, commission, execution mode, minimum volume, leverage and available margin.





The user is responsible for selecting an appropriate trading volume and risk level. Historical testing results do not guarantee future performance. Please test the EA carefully before live use.