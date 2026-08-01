ImpulseReversal GOLD EA

This is an Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD designed to run on the M1 timeframe.
Gold tends to experience a slight price retracement following sudden price movements. This EA capitalizes on that behavior by targeting the pullback after such sharp moves.
Please start by running a backtest.

It does not employ dangerous strategies—such as Martingale or Grid trading—that carry a risk of account ruin.


If you purchase the EA, please send me a screenshot of your purchase along with a message, and I will provide you with the optimal SET file.


Recommended Account Type

Low-spread accounts, such as zero-spread accounts.



Recommended initial deposit:
$50

M1


Input Parameters


The default values are designed for the current ImpulseReversal GOLD EA setup. All trading-session times use the broker's MT5 server time. Point values depend on the symbol specification provided by the broker.


## General Settings


- MagicNumber: Unique identifier used by the EA to recognize and manage its own orders, positions, and trading history. Use a different number when running another instance or another EA on the same account.

- FixedLot: Fixed volume used for every new trade. The EA does not calculate the lot size from account balance or risk percentage.

- MaxDeviationPoints: Maximum permitted price deviation, in points, when the EA sends a market execution request such as a position close.


## Trading Hours (MT5 Server Time)


- Use24HourTrading: When enabled, the intraday start and end times are ignored. The weekday filters and Friday protection settings still apply.

- TradingStartHour: Hour when the permitted trading session begins. Valid values are 0 to 23.

- TradingStartMinute: Minute when the permitted trading session begins. Valid values are 0 to 59.

- TradingEndHour: Hour when the permitted trading session ends. Valid values are 0 to 23.

- TradingEndMinute: Minute when the permitted trading session ends. Valid values are 0 to 59.

- TradeMonday: Allows new trading setups on Monday when enabled.

- TradeTuesday: Allows new trading setups on Tuesday when enabled.

- TradeWednesday: Allows new trading setups on Wednesday when enabled.

- TradeThursday: Allows new trading setups on Thursday when enabled.

- TradeFriday: Allows new trading setups on Friday when enabled.

- CancelPendingOutsideHours: Cancels the EA's unfilled pending orders when the permitted trading session ends.


## Weekend Protection


- UseFridayCloseGuard: Stops new entries, cancels pending orders, and closes the EA's open positions after the configured Friday cutoff time.

- FridayCutoffHour: Friday protection start hour in MT5 server time. Valid values are 0 to 23.

- FridayCutoffMinute: Friday protection start minute in MT5 server time. Valid values are 0 to 59.


## Impulse Detection


- ATRPeriod: Number of M1 bars used to calculate the Average True Range for impulse detection and internal stop-loss calculations.

- MinimumImpulsePoints: Minimum M1 price movement, in points, required before a move can be considered an impulse.

- MaximumImpulsePoints: Maximum accepted impulse size, in points. Moves above this limit are ignored. Set to 0 to disable this limit.

- ImpulseATRMultiplier: Minimum impulse size expressed as a multiple of the current M1 ATR. The effective threshold also respects MinimumImpulsePoints.

- AbsoluteMaximumImpulseATR: Extreme-movement cutoff expressed as an ATR multiple. An impulse above this level is treated as abnormal and the setup is rejected.

- MinimumSignalElapsedSeconds: Minimum number of seconds from the start of the current M1 bar before the EA can evaluate an impulse signal.

- MaximumImpulseFormationSeconds: Maximum number of seconds allowed for the qualifying impulse to form within the current M1 bar.

- MinimumDirectionalEfficiency: Minimum ratio of net directional movement to total price movement. Higher values require a cleaner, more one-directional impulse. Valid range is greater than 0 and no more than 1.

- UseProjectedTickVolume: Uses the current bar's elapsed time to project its final tick volume before comparing it with historical M1 volume.

- TickVolumeAverageBars: Number of completed M1 bars used to calculate the average tick-volume baseline.

- MinimumVolumeRatio: Minimum projected current-bar volume divided by average historical volume. Higher values require stronger relative market activity.

- StabilizationSeconds: Number of seconds the latest impulse high or low must remain unchanged before the EA can place a reversal order.


## Reversal Entry


- EntryRatio: Retracement distance calculated as a fraction of the detected impulse size.

- MinimumEntryPoints: Minimum permitted distance, in points, between the impulse extreme and the pending reversal entry.

- MaximumEntryPoints: Maximum permitted distance, in points, between the impulse extreme and the pending reversal entry.

- FollowNewExtreme: When enabled, the pending order follows a newly formed impulse high or low while the setup remains valid.

- MinimumModifyPoints: Minimum entry-price change, in points, required before an existing pending order is modified.

- PendingExpirySeconds: Maximum lifetime of a pending order, in seconds, before it is canceled.

- CancelPendingAtNewM1Bar: Cancels an unfilled pending order when a new M1 bar begins.

- KeepPendingOnSameDirectionBar: Keeps the pending order across a new M1 bar when the previous completed bar continued in the original impulse direction. This setting applies when CancelPendingAtNewM1Bar is enabled.

- OneSetupPerBar: Limits the EA to one reversal setup for each M1 bar.


## Take Profit


- TPRatioTrendAligned: Take-profit distance calculated as a fraction of the impulse size when the reversal trade agrees with the higher-timeframe direction.

- TPRatioCounterTrend: Take-profit distance calculated as a fraction of the impulse size when the reversal trade is against the higher-timeframe direction.

- MinimumTPPoints: Minimum take-profit distance, in points.

- MaximumTPPoints: Maximum take-profit distance, in points.


## Internal Stop Loss


- SLBufferATR: Additional stop-loss buffer beyond the impulse high or low, calculated as a multiple of M1 ATR.

- MinimumSLBufferPoints: Minimum stop-loss buffer, in points, beyond the impulse extreme.

- MaximumSLPoints: Maximum allowed distance, in points, between entry and stop loss. The EA skips the setup instead of reducing a wider calculated stop.

- MinimumRewardRisk: Minimum required take-profit distance divided by stop-loss distance. Setups below this ratio are rejected.


## Higher-Timeframe Filter


- UpperTimeframe: Higher timeframe used for EMA, ADX, and directional analysis.

- UpperEMAPeriod: EMA calculation period on the selected higher timeframe.

- RequireUpperEMASlope: Requires the higher-timeframe EMA slope to confirm the detected trend direction.

- UpperADXPeriod: ADX and Directional Index calculation period on the selected higher timeframe.

- RequireDirectionalIndex: Uses the relationship between +DI and -DI to confirm the higher-timeframe direction.


## Position Management


- UseBreakEven: Enables automatic stop-loss movement toward break-even after price reaches the configured progress level.

- BreakEvenTriggerRatio: Progress toward the take-profit target required before break-even activates. For example, 0.72 means 72 percent of the TP distance.

- BreakEvenLockPoints: Number of points placed beyond the entry price when the stop is moved to break-even, allowing a small amount of profit to be locked if execution conditions permit.

- MaximumHoldingSeconds: Maximum time, in seconds, that a position may remain open. Set to 0 to disable the time-based exit.

- MinimumSecondsBetweenTrades: Minimum waiting period, in seconds, after a trade closes before another entry is allowed.

- LossCooldownSeconds: Additional waiting period, in seconds, after a losing trade.


## Daily Risk Limits


- MaximumTradesPerDay: Maximum number of new trades allowed during one MT5 server day. Set to 0 for no daily trade-count limit.

- DailyLossLimit: Maximum permitted realized daily loss in the account deposit currency. New entries stop after the limit is reached. Set to 0 to disable this limit.


## Execution Conditions


- MaximumSpreadPoints: Maximum permitted current spread, in points, for a new setup. Set to 0 to disable the spread limit.

- StopLevelSafetyPoints: Extra distance, in points, added beyond the broker's minimum stop-level requirement when validating entry, stop-loss, and take-profit prices.


## Logging


- PrintDebugLog: Writes detailed operational messages to the MT5 Experts log when enabled.


## Information Panel


- UseInfoPanel: Displays the EA information and performance panel on the chart.

- PanelCorner: Selects the chart corner used to anchor the information panel.

- PanelFontSize: Font size used for all panel text.

- PanelPointsPerPip: Number of symbol points treated as one pip in panel statistics. This affects only the displayed pip calculation and does not change trading logic. For a Gold symbol with a 0.01 point size, a value of 10 represents 0.10 in price.

- PanelUpdateSeconds: Minimum interval, in seconds, between panel display updates.

- PanelTotalRefreshSeconds: Interval, in seconds, between recalculations of all-time statistics from account history.


## Important Notes


- The EA uses a fixed lot size. Confirm that FixedLot is appropriate for the account size and broker contract specification.

- The EA is designed around M1 impulse and reversal behavior. Attach it to the intended Gold chart and confirm the broker's symbol name, digits, point size, spread, and trading hours.

- Time settings always follow MT5 server time, not the computer's local time.

- A point is the symbol's minimum quoted price increment. Its monetary value varies by broker, symbol, contract size, and trade volume.

- Historical results do not guarantee future performance.

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传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能概览 ORB Revolution 将执行、过滤和风险控制等
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
专家
Golden Tree 是一款专为 Gold (XAUUSD) M1 设计的激进型 多周期 剥头皮 EA。 每个周期都是 独立的 。它使用一系列订单，并拥有各自的 TP 和 SL 。它采用 马丁格尔 系统。 该 EA 利用过去的 强烈重复规律 来建仓，以实现 较高的胜率 。 开始之前，务必阅读 博客文章 。 在 1:500 杠杆下， 最低 入金为 100 美元 。已 内置 自动手数 系统。 我建议使用 低点差 的 1:500 ECN 账户和 快速的 VPS 。 该 EA 每个图表至少需要 1000 MB（1 GB）可用内存才能正常运行。 此版本新增了可选的 交互式面板 、基于 ForexFactory 的新闻过滤器 以及 FTMO 自营交易模式 （每日亏损、最大亏损、新闻暂停）。均为可选项，默认关闭。 设置和参数文件： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168 信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller Sun 系列： Sun (EURUSD)： https://www.mql5.com/e
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
专家
SmartChoise Battery EA 是经典 SmartChoise Expert Advisor（v8.2）的精炼且稳定的延续版本。 用户手册可以通过我个人主页上的链接获取。 本版本保留了早期的神经逻辑和经典过滤系统，许多交易者正是因为其稳定、可预测的表现而认可它。它专为偏好原始交易节奏的用户打造，更注重清晰与简洁，而不是不断的功能变动。 Battery EA 集成了 SmartChoise 全套安全层、风险控制和回撤恢复机制，确保在各种市场环境下都能进行有纪律的交易管理。它同样兼容既有的保护逻辑，例如 Hard Stops、Daily and Weekly Limits、Equity Controls 和 Safe Mode，以在长期内维持账户的安全与稳定。 与较新的版本不同，此分支将保持逻辑固定，几乎无需维护，适合希望在不改变内部逻辑和参数行为的前提下，获得稳定表现的交易者。 简单来说，SmartChoise Battery EA 在保留原始 SmartChoise 引擎可靠性的同时，结合了先进保护系统带来的安全性，以及经过验证结构的简洁性，非常适合重视信任、掌控感和
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (4)
专家
告别危险的网格算法。转向逻辑驱动的黄金交易。 XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 是一款严格禁用网格和马丁格尔策略的交易引擎。它专为追求100%透明逻辑、非对称风险回报比以及符合评估期资金保护方案的交易者而设计。 PATH A：即插即用 (适合托管型交易者与忙碌的专业人士) 不想花几个小时运行回测和优化设置？您不需要这样做。我们为您分担繁重的工作。 以下是我们的预配置预设文件 (.set)，已针对不同的交易风格和风险偏好进行了精心优化。 只需 3 个简单步骤即可安装： **下载：**点击并从下方列表中保存您首选的 .set 文件。 **加载：**打开您的 MT5 平台，打开 EA 设置，点击“加载 (Load)”，然后选择下载的文件。 **设置风险：**选择您首选的风险类型（百分比、固定手数或固定金额），即可开始交易。 请在下方选择您的策略：  [ 点击此处下载 设置 (.set) ] 策略 A：组合型 (Supertrend + Zigzag) - 2026   [ 点击此处下载 设置   (.set) ]   策略 B：仅限 Zigzag - 2026
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
专家
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
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