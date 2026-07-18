Structure Break Forecaster

  • 指标
  • Antonello Belgrano
    Antonello Belgrano

    Antonello Belgrano

    5 (1)
    MQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
    I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
    Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
    27 产品
  • 版本: 1.20
  • 更新: 26 七月 2026
  • 激活: 5
Self-Learning SBF - Structure Break Forecaster

Every time the market breaks a key structural level, Self-Learning SBF asks a simple question: "What happened last time price did this?"

Instead of relying on fixed rules, the indicator keeps a live archive of every structure break it observes and how it played out — and it never stops learning. Every new signal is compared against the most similar cases in that archive, turning market history into a probability score and clear, tiered price targets, right when the market shifts.

What You Get

  • Instant probability score on every structure break — know at a glance whether the setup has historically favored bulls or bears
  • Three price targets (conservative, median, aggressive) automatically plotted after every signal
  • Clean structure map: broken levels, connector lines, and target zones drawn directly on your chart
  • Built-in 50-period SMA for quick trend context
  • Live stats panel showing current bias, signal database size, and settings at a glance
  • Custom alerts so you never miss a high-probability break
  • No repainting — every signal is locked in the moment its bar closes, so what you see in backtest is what you would have seen live

Why It's Different

Most structure-break indicators treat every break the same way. Self-Learning SBF doesn't — it keeps score. The more the market moves, the bigger its archive grows, and the sharper its read becomes on which breaks tend to follow through and which don't.

Fully Customizable

Adjust the learning window, sensitivity, and number of historical matches to fit your trading style. Every color, line, and label is configurable to match your chart setup.

Best For

Traders who already read market structure and want a statistical edge layered on top — turning "the level broke" into "the level broke, and here's how similar breaks played out."

As with any technical tool, past historical performance does not guarantee future results. Use as part of a complete trading plan with proper risk management.


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GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
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SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
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UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
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Issam Kassas
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本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
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折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
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5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
作者的更多信息
Trend Meter Confluence Indicator
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Trend Meter – Your Tool for Identifying Strong and Reliable Trends Trend Meter is an advanced and highly customizable indicator designed to help traders identify the direction and strength of the current trend with greater accuracy, significantly reducing noise and the reliance on single signals. It's the ideal solution for those seeking reliable signals and wanting to trade with more confidence. Key Features: Three Independent Trend Meters : Choose from various trend logic options, such as MACD
Wavetrend for MT5
Antonello Belgrano
5 (1)
指标
Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
DiDi and QQE
Antonello Belgrano
指标
DiDi + QQE – Clean Momentum Filter What You See on Chart Gray line → Media (zero reference – normally at 0) Dodger Blue → Curta (fast 3-period offset) OrangeRed → Longa (slow 20-period offset) Lime dotted → QQE bullish zone (QQE > 0) Orange dotted → QQE bearish zone (QQE ≤ 0) Core Idea Didi Index shows momentum bursts when fast line (Curta) rapidly diverges from the medium MA and crosses the slow one → classic “Agulhada / Needle”. QQE trailing line (smoothed + ATR bands) acts as dynamic tre
Tradescope strategy analysis tool
Antonello Belgrano
实用工具
Traderscope is a powerful and completely free advanced monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5, designed to monitor your Expert Advisors' live performance directly on your trading account. It delivers clear, real-time insights into your live trading performance — directly on your chart, with no complexity and zero impact on execution. Key Features Multi Magic Number Aggregation (up to 3) Combine and analyze up to three different magic numbers (e.g., MagicA + MagicB + MagicC) in a single unified v
FREE
Advanced Scalping Tool
Antonello Belgrano
实用工具
This utility allows for fast and flexible execution of market, stop, and limit orders, giving traders full control over their entries. It includes built-in support for setting stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop parameters at the time of order placement, streamlining trade management from the start. The interface also displays key trading data in real time, including spread, live profit/loss, and position metrics, helping traders make informed decisions quickly and efficiently
Risk and Position Size Calculator
Antonello Belgrano
实用工具
Risk and Position Size Calculator – Expert Advisor Utility A powerful and easy-to-use EA utility designed to help traders manage risk with precision. It automatically calculates the optimal position size based on your account balance, chosen risk percentage, and stop loss. In addition, it calculates potential profit and displays take profit levels directly on the chart. Fully customizable and compatible with all instruments and timeframes, it's the perfect tool for improving your risk management
Insync Index
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Insync Index Oscillator A powerful and efficient tool for identifying market trends and momentum. The Insync Index Oscillator is designed to provide traders with clear, actionable insights by analyzing price movements and market conditions. With its intuitive design and fast, accurate signals, it helps traders make more informed decisions without the noise. Perfect for both short-term and long-term strategies, the Insync Index Oscillator delivers reliable results for any trading style. Get ahea
Normal Looking MACD
Antonello Belgrano
指标
MACD with Classic Chart Style For those who want to use the MACD but aren’t a fan of the default indicator’s quirky and sometimes confusing graphic style. This version brings you all the powerful functionality of the MACD, but with a clean, straightforward design that matches the classic style of TradingView and other top platforms. The histogram bars, MACD line, and signal line are displayed clearly and simply, giving you an intuitive and distraction-free view. Perfect for anyone who values ef
Advanced Arfima Predictor
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Advanced ARFIMA Predictor Advanced ARFIMA Predictor is a predictive trading indicator built on the ARFIMA (AutoRegressive Fractionally Integrated Moving Average) model, designed to capture the structural memory embedded in financial markets and translate it into actionable Buy and Sell signals. Unlike traditional short-memory models, ARFIMA incorporates fractional integration to detect long-memory dynamics and persistent price behavior. This enables the indicator to anticipate regime shifts and
PortfolioLab Pro
Antonello Belgrano
实用工具
在单个 MT5 账户上管理多个 Expert Advisor（EA）比看起来要困难得多。每个 EA 单独运行时表现良好，但放在一起时，它们可能会悄无声息地集中风险、在回撤期间高度相关，并且实际表现与单个回测结果大相径庭。 PortfolioLab Pro 为您提供完整的投资组合分析视图，直接在 MetaTrader 5 内部运行。无需外部工具、无需导出数据、无需手动计算。一切都会随着您的 EA 交易实时更新。 功能介绍 相关性热力图 使用每日收益率计算每对魔术号（magic number）之间的皮尔逊相关系数。立即显示哪些 EA 同步移动（风险集中），哪些 EA 自然对冲。三种视图：适合小 portfolios 的矩阵、大 portfolios 的直方图，以及可排序的详细统计表格。 蒙特卡洛模拟 将您的历史交易序列随机重排数千次，以绘制未来结果的概率分布。输出包括：盈利概率、破产风险、中位数/5th/95th 百分位余额、平均与最差回撤、95% VaR、Calmar 比率、凯利准则、Z-score 和 Sharpe MC。系统会自动对负期望值、过度杠杆、高回撤和低分散化发出警告。 雷
Efficient Market Profile
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Efficient Market Profile Professional Market Profile analysis directly on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Efficient Market Profile allows traders to visualize market structure, fair value zones, and institutional price levels using the powerful Market Profile methodology . The indicator automatically builds TPO-based profiles for each trading session , helping you quickly identify where the market spent the most time and where important price levels are forming. All elements adjust dynamically to your
Professional VWAP
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Professional VWAP + Deviation Bands Professional VWAP is a high-precision Volume Weighted Average Price indicator built for serious traders on MetaTrader 5. It delivers clean, reliable VWAP calculation with flexible session resets and professional deviation bands to highlight value areas, momentum shifts, and high-probability mean-reversion zones. Key Features: Accurate VWAP calculation based on typical price (HLC/3) weighted by volume Three reset options: Daily (intraday standard), Weekly , or
Lunar Phase Suite
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Lunar Phase Suite – Moon Cycles & Moon Phases for MetaTrader 5 Lunar Phase Suite brings astronomy and astrology into MetaTrader 5 through a detailed visual panel and a dedicated sub-window. The current moon phase, illumination percentage and moon cycle age are updated every minute. All 8 moon phases are displayed with individual mini-moons, with the active phase highlighted automatically. ILLUM — Illumination curve with New Moon, Full Moon and Quarter markers plotted on the sub-window. DECL — No
RSI MultiCurrency Strength Meter
Antonello Belgrano
指标
RSI Currency Strength Meter is a powerful and elegant multi-currency indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of the 8 major currencies using RSI logic. By calculating the smoothed performance of each currency across its major pairs and applying the RSI formula, it delivers clean and responsive strength lines that make it easy to spot which currencies are truly strong or weak at any moment. This indicator is particularly useful for visualizing currency correlations and divergence
Advanced Trendscore
Antonello Belgrano
指标
TrendScore – Chande Trend Score TrendScore is a faithful and enhanced implementation of the classic indicator originally developed by Tushar Chande, one of the pioneers of quantitative technical analysis. Preserving the core mathematical logic of Chande’s original concept, this version introduces several practical improvements that significantly increase usability and visual clarity without altering the indicator’s integrity. At its heart, TrendScore measures directional persistence by comparing
Planetary Declination Panel
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Planetary Declination Panel for MetaTrader 5 Discover the most advanced and accurate astrological indicator for MetaTrader 5 — Planetary Declination Panel. Built on precise mathematical algorithms, it calculates real-time celestial declinations of the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Chiron, and Ceres with professional-grade precision. In a clean dedicated sub-window, elegant and highly visible colored lines plot the declination movements across any timeframe, allowing you to vi
SMC Advanced Indicator
Antonello Belgrano
指标
SMC Advanced Indicator A powerful and clean Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5. What is Smart Money Concepts (SMC)? Smart Money Concepts is an institutional trading methodology that focuses on how large banks, hedge funds, and "Smart Money" move and manipulate the market. It analyzes market structure, liquidity zones, order flow imbalances, and key institutional price levels. Key Features Market Structure Analysis Internal Structure and Swing Structure with automatic BOS (Bre
Monte Carlo Forecast Ensemble
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Monte Carlo Forecast Ensemble The market doesn’t move in straight lines. It moves in distributions. Monte Carlo Forecast Ensemble brings an advanced probabilistic view to your chart. Instead of telling you where the price will go, it shows you where it is most likely to go, powered by thousands of Monte Carlo simulations running in real time. What It Shows At every update, the indicator runs thousands of Monte Carlo simulations projected forward for a customizable number of bars. The result is n
Harmonic Pattern Oracle
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Harmonic Oracle – Advanced Harmonic Pattern Indicator Automatically detects and draws high-probability harmonic patterns: Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Deep Crab, Shark, Cypher, and AB=CD. Features: Clear XABCD pattern visualization with labels Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) displayed Suggested Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels Real-time alerts on new patterns Clean and lightweight performance Perfect for traders who use harmonic patterns for precise reversal entries.
Advanced RSI with divergences
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Advanced RSI – Regular & Hidden Divergences + Bollinger Bands + Adaptive Levels Powerful and clean RSI indicator that combines multiple advanced features in one window. Main Features: Automatic Regular and Hidden Divergences with 1-10 strength score Bollinger Bands calculated directly on the RSI Adaptive dynamic overbought/oversold levels (or fixed) Fully modular – enable/disable any feature independently Clear visualization with distinct arrows for regular and hidden divergences. No repainting
Backtest WhatIf Simulator
Antonello Belgrano
实用工具
Backtest What-If Simulator Stop guessing, start testing. This offline What-If simulator lets you load one or multiple MT5 backtest HTML reports and instantly explore thousands of realistic "what if" scenarios, without running a single new backtest. Key Features Load & combine reports - import single backtests or merge multiple backtest HTML files into groups or full portfolios, and switch between them with one click Real-time What-If adjustments Lot Size Multiplier (0.1x – 5.0x) Extra Spread (in
Quant Multi Divergence Indicator
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Quant Multi Divergence Indicator A comprehensive multi-indicator divergence detection system that combines 7 indicators into a single consensus framework. The indicator identifies divergences across all selected components and calculates a Consensus Score ranging from -100 to +100, providing a clear and objective measure of signal strength. It also incorporates price swing analysis for enhanced accuracy. Main Features: Simultaneous divergence analysis across 9 components Consensus Score plotted
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style An indicator for MetaTrader 5 that brings Bookmap-style heatmap visualization directly onto your chart, showing where the market has actually concentrated volume and price activity — not just where price has passed through. What it does The indicator overlays a real-time heatmap on the chart, highlighting the price zones with the highest activity for the current week using a dynamic color gradient — from cold blue for low-activity zones to hot red for the most activ
Advanced Indicators Manager
Antonello Belgrano
实用工具
Advanced Indicators Manager Tired of manually removing and re-adding indicators every time you want to switch between setups or get a clean chart? With this tool you turn them on and off with a single click, no digging through menus, no lost time. Advanced Indicators Manager automatically scans your chart and detects every indicator currently applied (main window and sub-windows), creating a small button panel with one button per indicator. You can add as many indicators as you want to your cha
Momentum Alchemist
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Momentum Alchemist — Dual-Engine Confluence Indicator Two independent detection systems. One confirmed signal. Momentum Alchemist fuses two complementary engines into a single, non-repainting confluence tool for MetaTrader 5: Force Trend System — a pressure/trend-state engine built on a volume-weighted moving structure and an ATR-based Supertrend filter. It reacts fast to shifts in buying and selling pressure. Pattern Recognition Engine — a historical pattern-matching module that scans thousands
Engulfing Confluence Scanner
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Engulfing Confluence Scanner Engulfing Confluence Scanner was built to solve a simple problem: on its own, the Engulfing pattern throws off too many false signals. The indicator takes that pattern and puts it to the test by cross-checking it against the direction of a trend moving average (configurable across ten variants, from SMA to Hull) and against MACD direction. Only when these three readings line up does the Engulfing candle get highlighted and trigger an alert. On top of that sits the Re
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