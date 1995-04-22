Ninja X3 MT5 EA

Automated USDJPY Trading for M15 Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy



Ninja X3 MT5 EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for the USDJPY M15 timeframe. It evaluates trend direction, price behavior, and entry confirmation before opening a position, with built-in logic designed to identify potential trend-reversal signals.

Once activated, the EA handles all entry and exit decisions automatically. It continuously analyzes market conditions, validates trade setups, confirms price action, and executes trades according to its preconfigured strategy, without requiring manual intervention.

Key Features

Designed for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe

Identifies potential trend-reversal signals

Fully automated trade entry and exit management

Confirms trend, setup quality, and price conditions before entry

Built-in take-profit and stop-loss logic

Preloaded recommended settings, no complex set-file configuration required

Unique Magic Number support for trade identification

Recommendations & Requirements

Symbol: USDJPY

USDJPY Trading Strategy: Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy (No Grid, No Martingale)

Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy (No Grid, No Martingale) Timeframe: M15

M15 Minimum Deposit: $100 per 0.01 lot size.

$100 per 0.01 lot size. Recommended Deposit: $300 to $500 for comfortable margin and safe trading.

$300 to $500 for comfortable margin and safe trading. Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread account.

ECN or Raw Spread account. Leverage: 1:30 or higher.

1:30 or higher. VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 continuous operation.

Flexible Money Management

Ninja X3 MT5 EA includes multiple position-sizing options:

Auto Lot: Automatically calculates the lot size based on the configured account balance, base lot size, and reference deposit.

Automatically calculates the lot size based on the configured account balance, base lot size, and reference deposit. Fixed Lot: Uses a constant lot size selected by the trader.

Uses a constant lot size selected by the trader. Risk Per Trade: Calculates position size using a selected percentage of account balance or equity.

Configurable Inputs

Signal Profile (Recent Bars to Scan)

Stop Profile (Swing Lookback Bars)

Take Profit Mode (Standard / Strict Take Profit)

Stop Loss Mode (Standard / Strict Stop Loss)

Position Mode

Market Profiles

Use Fixed Lot Size

Fixed Lot Size

High Volume Filter

Trigger Engine

Risk Per Trade (%)

Enable Auto Lot

Lot Size for Each Balance Amount

Balance Amount

Unique EA ID / Magic Number

Show Panel

Maximum Allowed Spread

Slippage

Backtesting Inputs

Broker UTC Offset

Broker DST Shift

Ninja X3 MT5 EA offers a streamlined automated trading setup for traders who want structured entry confirmation, integrated risk controls, and flexible position sizing, all within MetaTrader 5.

MT4 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 4? The MetaTrader 4 version of this expert advisor is coming soon.

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Support

Questions about installation, settings or usage? Contact the seller directly:

Important Notice