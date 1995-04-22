Ninja X3 MT5
- 专家
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Sindhu Bairavim我是一名拥有 14 年以上经验的技术架构师，长期致力于构建可靠、高质量的软件解决方案。现在，我将同样的严谨性、系统化结构以及解决问题的思维方式，完全倾注于 MQL5 指标和智能交易系统（EA）的开发之中。我专注于打造实用的交易工具，旨在帮助交易者更清晰地洞察市场、减少盲目猜测，并满怀信心地做出更明智的决策。
我在应用市场推出的首款指标产品 Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 充分体现了这一核心理念。它致力于提供实用且由洞察驱动的交易支持，帮助交易者更清晰地剖析市场结构、大幅降低盲目猜测，从而更加坚定、自信地做出明智的决策。
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 29 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
Ninja X3 MT5 EA
Automated USDJPY Trading for M15
Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy
Ninja X3 MT5 EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for the USDJPY M15 timeframe. It evaluates trend direction, price behavior, and entry confirmation before opening a position, with built-in logic designed to identify potential trend-reversal signals.
Once activated, the EA handles all entry and exit decisions automatically. It continuously analyzes market conditions, validates trade setups, confirms price action, and executes trades according to its preconfigured strategy, without requiring manual intervention.
Key Features
- Designed for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe
- Identifies potential trend-reversal signals
- Fully automated trade entry and exit management
- Confirms trend, setup quality, and price conditions before entry
- Built-in take-profit and stop-loss logic
- Preloaded recommended settings, no complex set-file configuration required
- Unique Magic Number support for trade identification
Recommendations & Requirements
- Symbol: USDJPY
- Trading Strategy: Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy (No Grid, No Martingale)
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum Deposit: $100 per 0.01 lot size.
- Recommended Deposit: $300 to $500 for comfortable margin and safe trading.
- Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread account.
- Leverage: 1:30 or higher.
- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 continuous operation.
Flexible Money Management
Ninja X3 MT5 EA includes multiple position-sizing options:
- Auto Lot: Automatically calculates the lot size based on the configured account balance, base lot size, and reference deposit.
- Fixed Lot: Uses a constant lot size selected by the trader.
- Risk Per Trade: Calculates position size using a selected percentage of account balance or equity.
Configurable Inputs
- Signal Profile (Recent Bars to Scan)
- Stop Profile (Swing Lookback Bars)
- Take Profit Mode (Standard / Strict Take Profit)
- Stop Loss Mode (Standard / Strict Stop Loss)
- Position Mode
- Market Profiles
- Use Fixed Lot Size
- Fixed Lot Size
- High Volume Filter
- Trigger Engine
- Risk Per Trade (%)
- Enable Auto Lot
- Lot Size for Each Balance Amount
- Balance Amount
- Unique EA ID / Magic Number
- Show Panel
- Maximum Allowed Spread
- Slippage
- Backtesting Inputs
- Broker UTC Offset
- Broker DST Shift
Ninja X3 MT5 EA offers a streamlined automated trading setup for traders who want structured entry confirmation, integrated risk controls, and flexible position sizing, all within MetaTrader 5.
MT4 Version
Looking for MetaTrader 4? The MetaTrader 4 version of this expert advisor is coming soon.
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Support
Questions about installation, settings or usage? Contact the seller directly:
Important Notice
Risk Notice: Trading foreign exchange involves significant risk and may result in financial loss. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits. Historical or backtested performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk settings before trading with real funds.