EA Dashboard MT5
- 实用工具
- Teerathad Booranawisedkul
- 版本: 1.0
KEY FEATURES:
✅ Account Monitoring - Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Leverage tracking
✅ Position Management - Live P/L, Buy/Sell positions, Total volume
✅ Performance Analytics - Daily/Weekly/Monthly statistics with Win Rate
✅ Risk Management - Drawdown alerts, Daily loss limits, Profit targets
✅ Market Data - Bid/Ask prices, Spread, Swap rates, Server time
✅ Smart Alerts - Automatic notifications for risk limits & targets
PERFORMANCE METRICS:
Profit Factor calculation
Win/Loss ratio tracking
Average win/loss analysis
Risk/Reward ratio monitoring
Floating P/L percentage
CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS:
Adjustable colors & position
Daily profit/loss limits
Drawdown thresholds
Weekly & monthly stats toggle