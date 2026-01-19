THIS IS THE MT4 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 4 Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 5 For MT5 support, purchase MT5 version separately MT5 Version Available Here: Click to View MT5 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One MT4 to MT4 MT5 to MT5 MT4 to MT5 MT5 to MT4 SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER) .r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts) -ecn, -zero (ECN accounts) m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts) c, .cent (Cent accounts) .vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts) FIXED LOT SIZE MULTIPLIER PROPORTIO