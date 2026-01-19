EA Dashboard MT5

KEY FEATURES:
✅ Account Monitoring - Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Leverage tracking
✅ Position Management - Live P/L, Buy/Sell positions, Total volume
✅ Performance Analytics - Daily/Weekly/Monthly statistics with Win Rate
✅ Risk Management - Drawdown alerts, Daily loss limits, Profit targets
✅ Market Data - Bid/Ask prices, Spread, Swap rates, Server time
✅ Smart Alerts - Automatic notifications for risk limits & targets

PERFORMANCE METRICS:
Profit Factor calculation
Win/Loss ratio tracking
Average win/loss analysis
Risk/Reward ratio monitoring
Floating P/L percentage

CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS:
Adjustable colors & position
Daily profit/loss limits
Drawdown thresholds
Weekly & monthly stats toggle
作者のその他のプロダクト
EA CloseALL MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
FEATURES: - One-Click Close All - Close Market Orders - Delete Pending Orders - Real-Time Performance - Multi-Symbol Support - Customizable Button - Works on MT4 PERFECT FOR: - Scalpers needing emergency exit - Day traders managing multiple positions - News traders requiring instant close - Account protection during high volatility - Quick portfolio liquidation TECHNICAL SPECS: - Batch processing algorithm - Optimized OrderSelect operations - IOC filling mode (MT5) - Adjustable slippage contr
FREE
EA CloseAll MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
FEATURES: - One-Click Close All - Close Market Orders - Delete Pending Orders - Real-Time Performance - Multi-Symbol Support - Customizable Button - Works on MT5 PERFECT FOR: - Scalpers needing emergency exit - Day traders managing multiple positions - News traders requiring instant close - Account protection during high volatility - Quick portfolio liquidation TECHNICAL SPECS: - Batch processing algorithm - Optimized OrderSelect operations - IOC filling mode (MT5) - Adjustable slippage contr
FREE
Telegram Alerts MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
Telegram Trading Report Pro Telegram Trading Report Pro is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed to keep traders fully informed about their trading activity through real-time Telegram notifications and automated performance reports. This EA is ideal for traders who want full transparency, instant alerts, and clear performance summaries without staying in front of the trading terminal all day. Real-Time Trade Notifications Instant BUY / SELL order alerts Detailed order open and order close n
FREE
Copy MT4 And MT5 All In One
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
THIS IS THE MT4 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 4 Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 5 For MT5 support, purchase MT5 version separately MT5 Version Available Here:   Click to View MT5 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One MT4 to MT4 MT5 to MT5 MT4 to MT5 MT5 to MT4 SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER) .r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts) -ecn, -zero (ECN accounts) m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts) c, .cent (Cent accounts) .vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts) FIXED LOT SIZE MULTIPLIER PROPORTIO
EA Close All MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
EA Close All MT4 FEATURES - Close ALL orders instantly - Close by type: BUY or SELL only - Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only - Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS - Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS - Delete all PENDING orders - Real-time P/L display - Zero configuration needed LIVE DASHBOARD - Total positions counter - BUY/SELL breakdown - Individual P/L tracking - Pending orders count - Color-coded total P/L HOW TO SETUP 1. Attach EA to any chart 2. Enable AutoTrading 3. Click buttons to close orders
FREE
EA Dashboard MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
KEY FEATURES: Account Monitoring - Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Leverage tracking Position Management - Live P/L, Buy/Sell positions, Total volume Performance Analytics - Daily/Weekly/Monthly statistics with Win Rate Risk Management - Drawdown alerts, Daily loss limits, Profit targets Market Data - Bid/Ask prices, Spread, Swap rates, Server time Smart Alerts - Automatic notifications for risk limits & targets PERFORMANCE METRICS: Profit Factor calculation Win/Loss ratio tracking
FREE
Copy MT5 MT4 All In One
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
THIS IS THE MT5 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 5 Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 4 For MT4 support, purchase MT4 version separately MT4 Version Available Here: Click to View MT4 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One MT4 to MT4 MT5 to MT5 MT4 to MT5 MT5 to MT4 SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER) .r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts) -ecn, -zero (ECN accounts) m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts) c, .cent (Cent accounts) .vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts) FIXED LOT SIZE MULTIPLIER PROPORTION
EA Close All MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
EA Close All MT5  FEATURES - Close ALL orders instantly - Close by type: BUY or SELL only - Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only - Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS - Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS - Delete all PENDING orders - Real-time P/L display - Zero configuration needed LIVE DASHBOARD - Total positions counter - BUY/SELL breakdown - Individual P/L tracking - Pending orders count - Color-coded total P/L HOW TO SETUP 1. Attach EA to any chart 2. Enable AutoTrading 3. Click buttons to close order
FREE
EA Telegram Alert MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
ユーティリティ
Key Features Complete Alert System - Order Notifications - TP/SL Alertst - Pending Orders - Margin Warnings Rich Trading Information - Real-time account balance and equity - Profit/Loss for each trade - Holding time calculation - Drawdown percentage (DD%) - Daily win rate statistics - Today's trades summary (Wins/Losses) Multi-Language Support Choose from 9 languages - English, Thai, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Hindi, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian Daily Reports - Automatic daily summary at yo
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信