Copy MT4 And MT5 All In One

THIS IS THE MT4 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 4

Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 5

For MT5 support, purchase MT5 version separately MT5 Version Available Here: Click to View MT5 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One

MT4 to MT4

MT5 to MT5

MT4 to MT5

MT5 to MT4





SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER)

.r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts)

-ecn, -zero (ECN accounts)

m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts)

c, .cent (Cent accounts)

.vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts)





FIXED LOT SIZE

MULTIPLIER

PROPORTIONAL BY BALANCE

PROPORTIONAL BY EQUITY

RISK PER TRADE (% OF BALANCE)

RISK PER TRADE (% OF EQUITY)

RISK PER TRADE (FIXED MONEY)

LOT PER 1000 OF BALANCE

LOT PER 1000 OF EQUITY

MULTIPLIER BY BALANCE/EQUITY





REVERSE TRADING MODE

Master BUY → Slave SELL

Master SELL → Slave BUY





COPY ONLY NEW ORDERS

Start fresh without copying old positions

When enabled:

Skips all existing positions on startup

Only copies NEW orders after EA starts

Perfect for joining established master accounts

Prevents opening stale positions





STEP 1: INSTALL THE EA

For MetaTrader 5:

Open MT5

Click File → Open Data Folder

Navigate to MQL5 → Experts folder

Copy Copy MT4 MT5 All In One.ex5 file into this folder

Close the folder window

In MT5: Press Ctrl + N or click View → Navigator

Right-click on Expert Advisors → Click Refresh

You should see "Copy MT4 MT5 All In One" in the list





For MetaTrader 4:

Open MT4

Click File → Open Data Folder

Navigate to MQL4 → Experts folder

Copy Copy MT4 MT5 All In One.ex4 file into this folder

Close the folder window

In MT4: Press Ctrl + N or click View → Navigator

Right-click on Expert Advisors → Click Refresh

You should see "Copy MT4 MT5 All In One" in the list





STEP 2: CONFIGURE MASTER ACCOUNT (SENDER)

Open the chart where you want to run the EA (any symbol, any timeframe)

Drag and drop "Copy MT4 MT5 All In One" onto the chart

Settings window will open - Configure as follows:





Master Configuration:

=== Operation Mode ===

IsMaster = true (Enable sending)

IsSlave = false (Disable receiving)





=== File Settings ===

SharedFolder = "CopyTrade" (Keep default or change)

MyTerminalID = "MASTER" MUST BE UNIQUE!





=== Master Settings ===

MasterMagicFilter = 0 (0 = send all orders)

(Or specific magic number)





STEP 3: CONFIGURE SLAVE ACCOUNT (RECEIVER)

IMPORTANT: Slave can be on the same computer or different computer (using network shared folder)

Option A: Same Computer





Open the second terminal (can be same MT4/MT5 or different)

Open any chart

Drag and drop "Universal_CopyTrader_v3" onto the chart

Configure as Slave:





=== Operation Mode ===

IsMaster = false (Disable sending)

IsSlave = true (Enable receiving)





=== File Settings ===

SharedFolder = "CopyTrade" MUST MATCH MASTER!

MyTerminalID = "SLAVE1" MUST BE UNIQUE!





=== Slave Settings ===

SlaveMagicNumber = 77777 (For copied orders)

Lot Size Type = LOT_MULTIPLIER (Choose your mode)

Multiplier = 1.0 (1.0 = same size)

CopySLTP = true (Copy SL/TP)

MaxSlippage = 30 (Pips)

AutoMapSymbols = true (Auto-detect symbols)

ReverseOrders = false (Set true for hedging)

OnlyNewOrders = false (Set true to skip existing)





Option B: Different Computer (Network Setup)

On Master Computer:

Create shared folder:

Navigate to C:\Users\[YourName]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\

Right-click CopyTrade folder

Click Properties → Sharing tab

Click Share → Add "Everyone" → Set to "Read/Write"

Note the network path: \\COMPUTER-NAME\CopyTrade





On Slave Computer:

Map network drive:

Open File Explorer

Click This PC → Map network drive

Choose drive letter (e.g., Z:)

Enter folder path: \\MASTER-COMPUTER\CopyTrade

Check "Reconnect at sign-in"

Click Finish





STEP 4: MULTIPLE SLAVES (OPTIONAL)

Open third terminal

Configure as Slave:

MyTerminalID = "SLAVE2" DIFFERENT from SLAVE1!

SharedFolder = "CopyTrade" (Same as master)

Lot Size Type = LOT_MULTIPLIER

Multiplier = 0.5 (Half size, for example)





Repeat for as many slaves as needed

Each slave must have UNIQUE Terminal ID





Example Setup:

Master: ID = "MASTER"

Slave 1: ID = "SLAVE1" (1.0x lots)

Slave 2: ID = "SLAVE2" (0.5x lots)

Slave 3: ID = "SLAVE3" (2.0x lots)