UT Master

UT Bot LineReg EA (M5) – Strategy Description

The UT Bot LineReg EA (v9.3.4) is an advanced trend-following and reversal-protected automated trading system developed in MQL5, optimized for M5 timeframe trading.
It combines Linear Regression price tracking, Adaptive ATR volatility control, and a Safe Reverse Engine to deliver controlled, risk-managed entries with strong trend confirmation.

Core Trading Logic

1. Linear Regression Price Channel

The EA calculates a Linear Regression baseline over a configurable lookback period.
Trade signals are generated when price moves outside the dynamic regression deviation zone, indicating momentum strength.

  • Upper Band: Linear Regression + ATR deviation

  • Lower Band: Linear Regression − ATR deviation

This approach reduces lag and reacts faster than classic moving averages.

2. Adaptive ATR Volatility Engine

The EA uses an Adaptive ATR system that automatically scales Stop Loss and Take Profit multipliers based on current market volatility.

  • Low volatility → wider ATR scaling

  • High volatility → tighter ATR scaling

  • Prevents over-sized stops during news spikes

  • Improves consistency across different market conditions

3. Higher Timeframe Trend Filter

Before entering any trade, the EA confirms trend direction using Linear Regression slope on a higher timeframe (default M15).

  • Buy trades only allowed when HTF slope is positive

  • Sell trades only allowed when HTF slope is negative

  • Prevents counter-trend entries and sideways-market losses

4. Confirmed Trend Reversal Detection

A multi-bar slope confirmation filter ensures that trend reversals are genuine:

  • Requires multiple consecutive slope confirmations

  • Filters weak pullbacks and false breakouts

  • Enhances signal quality in choppy markets

Safe Reverse Engine (v9.3.4 – Fixed)

The EA includes a Safe Reverse Engine designed to reverse positions only under strict, high-probability conditions:

✔ New candle confirmation (no intrabar flips)
✔ Strong candle body-to-range ratio
✔ Candle body vs ATR strength validation
✔ Spread filter protection
✔ Higher timeframe trend reversal confirmation

This prevents emotional or premature reversals and avoids spread-based traps.

Risk & Money Management

Risk-Based Lot Sizing

  • Automatically calculates lot size based on:

    • Account equity

    • User-defined risk percentage

    • Actual stop-loss distance

  • Ensures consistent risk per trade, regardless of symbol or volatility

Safety Controls

  • Minimum ATR-based Stop Loss enforcement

  • Absolute minimum stop distance protection

  • Maximum open positions limit

  • Spread filtering to avoid poor execution

Profit Management Features

  • Optional No Take-Profit mode (management-only exit)

  • Partial profit closing at defined levels

  • Break-even with buffer

  • Trailing stop activation after profit threshold

  • Floating profit drop protection (locks profits during reversals)

Entry Conditions Summary

BUY

  • Price closes above Linear Regression upper band

  • Higher timeframe slope confirms uptrend

  • Optional strict candle-cross logic

  • ATR volatility conditions satisfied

SELL

  • Price closes below Linear Regression lower band

  • Higher timeframe slope confirms downtrend

  • Optional strict candle-cross logic

  • ATR volatility conditions satisfied

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Trend Timeframe: M15

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

  • Risk: 1–2% per trade

  • Account Type: Hedging (recommended)

Key Advantages

✔ Fast-reacting Linear Regression logic
✔ Volatility-adaptive ATR protection
✔ Strong trend and reversal filtering
✔ Professional risk-based money management
✔ Designed for VPS and low-latency execution
✔ Avoids over-trading and false reversals


Produits recommandés
Long Short Forex MT5
Rafael Gazzinelli
Experts
Long & Short EA for Forex - MetaTrader 5 Link to understand how parameterization and the control panel work: mql5.com/pt/blogs/post/759824 This Expert Advisor (EA) was developed to perform Long & Short operations in the Forex market through MetaTrader 5, capable of operating in both Day Trade and Swing Trade formats. It automates the identification of trading opportunities between two currency pairs (Symbol 1 and Symbol 2), exploiting price variations between them. The EA uses a series of parame
TSUTrader Dave Landry Trading System
Marcos Godoy Ortiz
Experts
It is an Expert Advisor who uses the famous Dave Landry strategy, widely used to operate swing trades in various types of markets, Forex, B3, indices, stocks and cryptocurrencies. The Dave Landry Setup is one of the most well-known setups that operate in favor of the trend, there is a preference for the larger H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes, due to its high hit rate, but the TsuTrader Dave Landry robot allows complete customization of the strategy . - TSUTrader Dave Landry is the on
Mavro Extra
Nikita Solostejs
Experts
Mavro Extra  is a reliable tool designed to help you trade more efficiently in financial markets. This advisor automatically implements swing trading strategies based on proven indicators such as Moving Average (MA) and Average True Range (ATR). By relying on these indicators, it identifies optimal entry and exit points, allowing you to follow current market dynamics and trade in the direction of the trend. The advisor uses a fixed trade volume, yet provides flexible risk management settings. Yo
Leopard BB
Jean Correa Do Nascimento
Experts
O Leopard BB é um expert advisor baseado em bandas de bollinger utilizando três tempos gráficos na tomada de decisão, desta maneira ele aumenta a confiabilidade da operação. Caso a primeira entrada não dê resultado ele fará novas entradas para chegar ao lucro baseando no preço médio.   Baixe a versão de demostração e comprove os excelentes resultados com esse expert advisor multimercado.  Pares de forex testados: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPAUD, AUDUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCHF, USDCAD, XAUUSD e BTCUSD. At
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Bot DayLong Completo
VINI INVEST
Experts
️ SOBRE A ESTRATÉGIA ‍ O robô DayLong foi programado a partir da estratégia desenvolvida pelo engenheiro Vinicius Reis após anos de trading, centenas de alunos formados e milhares de horas operando. Eles utilizam em sua fórmula alguns indicadores e osciladores parametrizados de maneira a prever os pontos explosivos de início de tendência do índice futuro brasileiro.  Com seus parâmetros otimizados pelo histórico de movimentação do ativo, foram configurados para entrar em trades
Golden Talos Edge
Marcelo Henrique Alexandre De Campos Arce
Experts
Golden Talos Edge – XAUUSD H1 (Long-Only, Trend Pullback, Prop-Safe) Golden Talos Edge is a conservative, trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1. It looks for clean pullbacks inside established bullish trends, with fixed stop-loss always placed on the broker side and no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage . This is the Market-Friendly version (Talos_V2.55) , locked to XAUUSD H1, LONG-only , using a robust combination of: EMA trend filter + ADX (trend strength) Fibonacci pullback zo
FTrend3
Sonia Tait
Experts
Este EA combina a tendência do tempo gráfico principal com mais dois tempos gráficos configuráveis. Os stops são técnicos baseados na técnica dos canais OffRoad. Ao executar otimizações, é interessante buscar as combinações de tempos gráficos que corroboram para um bom resultado para cada ativo e seu comportamento. Estudos apontam para resultados mais assertivos quando os testes são feitos nos últimos meses para operar no próximo. O período do ADX e das bandas de Bollinger também podem variar co
Turis Eurjpy
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Descrição do Produto: Decsters EURJPY M15 Taris O Decsters EURJPY M15 Taris é um Expert Advisor (EA) automatizado, projetado para operar no par de moedas EUR/JPY utilizando o gráfico de 15 minutos (M15). Ele executa estratégias de negociação automatizadas com base em sinais de mercado predefinidos, otimizando a eficiência e a velocidade das transações. Características: • Por Moedas: EUR/JPY • Período: 15 minutos • Estratégia: O EA utiliza indicadores técnicos avançados, como meios móveis expo
Uranus STO
Encho Enev
Experts
Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading . The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is fro
X4O B1 Dollar Trader
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Experts
x4o B1 Dollar Trader  Heiken Ashi Trend Retest Strategy  Automated trading system combining Heiken Ashi analysis with Moving Average retest methodology for trend-following entries on H1 timeframe. Trading Methodology The EA monitors two 25-period Moving Averages calculated on High and Low prices to identify trend direction. When price closes above MA High with candle high exceeding the moving average, an uptrend is detected. When price closes below MA Low with candle low beneath the moving aver
FREE
Robo Progresso Forex
Mario Caumo Neto
Experts
IndexFlow
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
1 (1)
Experts
IndexFlow é uma versão demo que simula as funcionalidades do MiniFullIndexTrader, um robô automatizado projetado para negociação nos índices da B3, incluindo WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Esta edição gratuita permite explorar suas capacidades apenas em contas demo, com validade de 30 dias a partir do primeiro uso. Ideal para testar o desempenho automatizado nos mercados da B3, oferece uma visão inicial das operações do robô. Esta é uma simulação com recursos restritos, e a negociação em conta rea
FREE
Range bkt EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Range-Bkt uses  the Range Breakout strategy to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Range-Bkt is for you. Range-Bkt does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore mu
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
HFT Indicador Economico
Mauricio Bornancin Cit
Experts
Apresentação:  - O Expert "HFT Indicador Econômico" da CIT Group é um indicador especializado na bolsa brasileira (B3). Objetivo:  - Especificamente desenvolvido para o perfil de pessoas que operam no horário dos indicadores econômicos no mercado futuro (Índice e/ou Dólar). Funcionamento:  - Com os horários do calendário econômico o Expert efetua a entrada exata durante a tendência do indicador, com tempo/stops predeterminado  - Robô utilizando apenas eventos da moeda BRL e USD Funciona
Ultron Conflux
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
5 (1)
Experts
Ultron Conflux – Présentation Ultron Conflux est un Expert Advisor conçu pour fonctionner exclusivement sur l’unité de temps de 1 minute (M1). Il utilise la confluence de deux indicateurs techniques — Bandes de Bollinger et Oscillateur Stochastique — afin d’identifier des opportunités de trading précises basées sur des règles claires et objectives. Le système est entièrement automatisé et n’utilise ni martingale, ni grid, ni hedging, assurant une exposition au risque disciplinée et maîtrisée. T
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
La stratégie de l'EA est basée sur le Swing trading , avec des entrées après des impulsions brutales calculées par l'indicateur iPump. Comme mentionné précédemment, l'EA a la capacité d'ouvrir des transactions manuelles avec un support automatique. - pour une tendance baissière ↓ on entre dans un trade après une hausse corrective du prix, l'actif tombe dans la zone de surachat, on vend le long de la tendance. - pour une tendance haussière ↑, on entre dans un trade après une baisse corrective du
GolderCross
Paulo Henrique Aparecido Leonel
Experts
Советник "GolderCross" — инструмент для автоматической торговли GolderCross — это советник, разработанный на основе алгоритма пересечения скользящих средних (Moving Averages), предназначенный для автоматизации торговли на рынке Forex. Основные особенности GolderCross: Алгоритм скользящих средних (MA) : Использует пересечение двух скользящих средних для формирования торговых сигналов. Параметры алгоритма гибко настраиваются для адаптации под различные рыночные условия. Интуитивно понятные настро
B3 Stock Stryker
Thyago Sousa Mendes
Experts
The Stryker Robot was developed for day trade operations in Brazil stock market. It is a strategy that allows configuring the financial risk for each operation as well as the maximum number of operations open simultaneously.  For each stock to be operated, the robot must be added to the corresponding graph. In this case, the same magic number must be kept for everyone.  Keeping the same magic number, you can also choose the maximum number of positions that will be opened among all the chosen
Promex MT5
Evgeniia Terekhova
5 (2)
Experts
Promex est un conseiller unique qui négocie avec un fort écart de prix par rapport à la valeur normale. En ouvrant des transactions à un moment où un mouvement dans la direction opposée est très probable, le conseiller Promex l'accompagne d'un arrêt de fuite court, collectant ainsi un petit profit sur le marché, mais avec une probabilité de 95%. Exigences relatives au compte de trading. Types de comptes: ECN et RAW Effet de levier: 1h30 ou plus Dépôt minimum: 100 USD Spread EURUSD: jusqu'à 6 pi
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Experts
AU 79 Gold EA est un conseiller expert en trading d'or conçu spécialement pour le trading de l'or. Il s'agit d'un scalper de 5 minutes et sa stratégie est unique et utilisée par les institutions pour négocier l'or, il se négocie la nuit pendant quelques heures lorsque le volume est faible et qu'il n'y a pas de nouvelles afin de maximiser sa précision et de minimiser le risque. Rejoignez notre       Groupe MQL5       afin de télécharger les derniers fichiers définis qui seront nécessaires pour e
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Ea ssl kakarot deep v11
Vinodkumar Nair
Experts
# EA SSL KAKAROT DEEP V11 ENHANCED ## Conseiller Expert Professionnel de Négoce Automatisé pour MT5 EA SSL KAKAROT DEEP V11 ENHANCED est un système de trading automatisé de niveau professionnel développé pour MetaTrader 5. Il est construit sur une méthodologie SSL (Simple Stop Loss) améliorée combinée avec une confirmation multi-timeframe, un filtrage avancé des signaux et des contrôles rigoureux de gestion des risques. Cet Conseiller Expert est conçu pour les traders qui privilégient la prot
Bober Lannister MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.54 (13)
Experts
Bober Lannister MT5  - is fully automated trading robot.    This robot exists more  than 3 years and proved its work on a long term distance.  The thing is many of night scalpers on mql5 market place has been made by newbies without proper researches . Don't be fooled by beautiful tester pictures or short term results. Why Bober Lannister MT5 better then other night scalpers on mql5 market? -It trades in a wide range of night time 3-6 hours per day.  (not just 1 hour catching swaps/high spread
GoldSmart
Dechathorn Meetip
Experts
# GoldSmartEA - RSI Reversal Strategy with Smart Recovery ## Overview GoldSmartEA is a professional automated trading system that combines RSI reversal signals with an intelligent recovery grid mechanism. Designed for EURUSD on H1 timeframe. ## Key Features **RSI Reversal Strategy** - Counter-trend during session, trend-following outside session **Smart Recovery Grid** - Automatically hedges and balances positions **Auto Lot Adjustment** - Works with any broker (supports MIN lot from 0.0
Trend DCA
Pham Khanh Duy
5 (3)
Experts
Le Dollar Cost Averaging est un algorithme de trading très basique et ancien, mais très utile depuis le passé jusqu'à aujourd'hui. (Remarque. Tous les utilisateurs qui louent et achètent DCA Pro Trend AI doivent m'envoyer un message pour obtenir le guide de l'utilisateur, obtenir la configuration recommandée avant l'échange) Je suis commerçant, j'ai commencé le commerce en 2009 et aujourd'hui le commerce est ma vie. J'ai codé cette EA en me basant sur toutes mes connaissances, toute mon expéri
Jobz Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Jobz Autotrader é o robô especialista que busca topos e fundos em movimentos de tendência a partir de três médias móveis. Além da configuração de médias móveis, é possível configurar os parâmetros de gerenciamento de risco e de capital, permitindo ganhos diários limites e perdas diárias limites também. O takeprofit e stoploss podem ser dinâmicos ou fixos, bem como é possível configurar sistema de trailling stop e de horários de negociação. Robô otimizado para miniíndice na bolsa brasileira B3. A
Opal MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Limited Time Offer: 50% Off One-Day Introductory Price! Opal is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop and flexible customizing. Opal also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial ma
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD . Il fonctionne en combinant huit stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps différentes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux spécifiques. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de moyenn
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. R
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Dominance Numérique sur XAUUSD Signal en direct : Suivez les performances sur le compte officiel : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo : Recevez l'expert Cryon X-9000 en cadeau. Contactez-moi pour les conditions. The Techno Deity est un écosystème de trading haute technologie pour le marché de l'or. Son algorithme identifie les zones d'intérêt institutionnel pour des entrées précises avec un drawdown minimal. Avantages Intelligence de Liquidité : Détecte les zones ex
Plus de l'auteur
UT BoT
Suresh Pargunam
Experts
The UT Bot LineRegression Program is a fully automated trading system designed to bring precision, discipline, and consistency to short-term market execution. Built around the UT Bot concept and enhanced with advanced Line Regression logic, the program analyzes price structure, volatility, and momentum to identify high-probability trade setups—especially effective on pairs like XAUUSD .
UT Bot LineReg Expert Advisor
Suresh Pargunam
Experts
UT Bot LineReg Expert Advisor is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines the popular UT Bot trend logic with Linear Regression–based trend confirmation to identify high-probability market entries while filtering out sideways and low-quality signals. The Expert Advisor is built with a strong focus on risk control, execution safety, and stable performance , making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
The Super Trend
Suresh Pargunam
Experts
The Supertrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool that overlays on price charts to show market trends (up/down) and signal potential buy/sell points, using price action and volatility (Average True Range - ATR) to create a visual line that changes color (green for uptrend, red for downtrend) and acts as dynamic support/resistance, helping traders identify trend direction but requiring confirmation due to its lagging nature.  
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis