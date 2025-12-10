DeepSignal AI

DeepSignal — AI Forex Robot powered by DeepSeek

DeepSignal is an AI-driven Forex robot for MT5, built on top of the open-source DeepSeek model – the same family of AI that has been tested in real-money trading challenges and ranked among the top performers.

✅ All core settings are pre-configured. The user only needs to activate it. The entire decision pipeline – analysis, filtering and execution – is managed by the AI + strategy engine

We took this “Alpha-grade” AI engine and combined it with our own ALABS engine with an innovative execution strategy and strict risk framework on MT5. The result is a fully automated system that uses real AI to read the market, while every trade is still executed under clear, controlled rules.

Designed for traders who want serious performance and automation  without babysitting charts 24/5 or drowning in complex settings.

Live Signal: CLICK HERE

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

  • Pair(s): AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: Any timeframe, DeepSignal AI automatically chooses best trading conditions
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Recommended minimum deposit: from 1000 USD
  • Leverage: from 1:30 up to 1:500 (responsible use recommended)
  • Account types: Raw, ECN are recommended

The current version of DeepSignal is continuously maintained, and all future updates are provided free of charge to existing users through the MT5 platform.

HOW TO START

Purchase & Confirm

After purchasing DeepSignal AI, send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation (from the Purchases tab). We’ll provide access to the private group and the detailed manual.

Install & Attach

- Turn on Algo Trading in your MT5 platform
- Attach DeepSignal AI to AUD/CAD
- Click activate DeepSignal AI

Run on VPS 24/5 

For best stability, we recommend running DeepSignal AI on a low-latency VPS and testing on a demo account before switching to real money.

PRICING & ROADMAP — DEEPSIGNAL 

Before DeepSignal AI, our team at ALabs Trading Systems built custom AI strategies for HFT desks and proprietary firms, with project tickets starting from 10 000+ USD per deployment. DeepSignal AI is our first public retail product on MQL5 that brings this level of research and engineering to individual traders in a packaged, “install & trade” format.

We’re treating it as a long-term project, not a one-off EA, so the price will grow together with the product.


STAGE 1 — CHRISTMAS LAUNCH (December 2025)

Price for all December 2025  $990 
After December 31, 2025 — $1490

Early adopters gets all v1.x updates + full v2.0 upgrade for free +  priority support 


STAGE 2 — DeepSignal AI v2.0 (February 2026)

Price  $1490

What changes at v2.0 (high level):

- additional risk modes (Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive) inside the EA
- new trading pairs will be added
- improved capital protection rules based on live performance data, not just historical tests


STAGE 3 — DeepSignal AI v2.0 (April 2026)

Price — $2490 

Planned direction for v3.0:

- additional AI-assisted analytics tools around DeepSignal AI
- deeper risk & portfolio tooling for those who run multiple accounts / prop structures
- further stability and robustness improvements based on real-money performance


KEY FEATURES

✓ Innovative AI-assisted execution — DeepSignal uses a proprietary execution model focused on quality over quantity: controlled exposure, a limited number of well-selected trades, and AI-driven exits instead of outdated “fire-and-forget” logic.

✓ Advanced Signal Quality Filter — The AI evaluates market context and internal metrics before every trade and opens positions only when conditions are optimal, reducing low-quality entries and random noise.

✓ Intelligent Trade Reasoning — Each trade comes with a short explanation of why it was opened: trend context, volatility, regime, and signal type. This gives you transparency and confidence instead of a black box.

✓ Adaptive TP / SL / Trailing — Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing Stop levels are adjusted dynamically to current volatility and liquidity. In quiet markets, the system tightens its exits; in strong moves, it lets winners breathe and run.

✓ Dynamic Risk Management — Depending on the market environment, DeepSignal can automatically shift between: Conservative mode / Normal mode / Aggressive mode.

    ✓ Guardian Capital Protection — During losing streaks or unstable conditions, the system reduces exposure or pauses opening new trades to protect your capital and cool down the strategy when the market behaves abnormally.

    ✓ Market Regime Detection — DeepSignal identifies the current market regime – Trend, Range, High Volatility, Event Risk – and adapts its behaviour, reducing activity in the most dangerous environments.

    ✓ Economic News Filter — The built-in news filter can automatically block new entries shortly before and after major economic events, helping to minimize the impact of sudden spikes and slippage.

    ✓ Ready out of the box — All settings are pre-optimized. You only need to activate it; the rest is handled automatically by the AI-assisted engine.

    ✓ Ongoing development & updates — You receive all future updates for free: performance improvements, new presets, compatibility tweaks and refinements to the AI logic.

      SHORT FAQ

      Q: Is this just another typical Forex robot?
      A: No. DeepSignal AI uses a proprietary execution engine combined with an AI analysis core. It focuses on controlled exposure, a limited number of high-quality positions and AI-driven exits — not on brute-force trading or outdated schemes.

      Q: Do I need to configure a lot of settings?
      A: No. All main settings are pre-optimized. You only need to activate DeepSignal AI. The AI manages the rest.

      Q: Is DeepSignal suitable for beginners?
      A: Yes. The system is designed to be user-friendly. If you can install an EA on MT5 and follow a step-by-step guide, you can use DeepSignal. Our support and private group will help you with setup.

      Q: Can I use it with my broker?
      A: Yes, as long as they allow the use of EAs and have reasonable trading conditions. Low-spread accounts are recommended for best performance.

      Q: Does it trade 24/5 without supervision?
      A: Yes. DeepSignal AI monitors the market continuously and opens or blocks trades based on its rules and AI signals. You don’t need to sit in front of the screen.

      Q: Is this a guaranteed way to make money?
      A: No. There are no guarantees in trading. DeepSignal is a sophisticated tool that aims to improve decision-making and risk control, but the market always carries risk, and losses are possible.

      -------

      作者的更多信息
      Scalping Helper
      Alisher Suyunzhanov
      指标
      Scalping Helper is a signal indicator that displays buy and sell arrows on your chart based on advanced market analysis. Signals appear only after candle close for accuracy. INSTALLATION: 1. Copy "Scalping helper.mq5" to: MQL5/Indicators folder 2. Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator 3. Drag indicator onto chart SIGNALS: - GREEN ARROW (below candle) = Buy signal - RED ARROW (above candle) = Sell signal Signals only appear on closed candles, never on forming candle. VISUAL PARAMETERS (customiz
      FREE
      筛选:
      Chilapando G.
      23
      Chilapando G. 2025.12.12 11:17 
       

      用户没有留下任何评级信息

      Alisher Suyunzhanov
      523
      来自开发人员的回复 Alisher Suyunzhanov 2025.12.13 10:57
      Thanks Chilapando! We will upload more solutions for knowing people. Money loves silence.
      Rex Liu
      27
      Rex Liu 2025.12.10 17:10 
       

      用户没有留下任何评级信息

      Alisher Suyunzhanov
      523
      来自开发人员的回复 Alisher Suyunzhanov 2025.12.13 10:55
      Mad respect!!! Enjour our product.
      回复评论