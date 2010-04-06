XAU Protector Pro
- 专家
- Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
- 版本: 1.3
- 激活: 5
XAU Protector Pro is a professional Expert Advisor specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Unlike aggressive EAs that chase profits at any cost, XAU Protector Pro prioritizes capital preservation while capturing consistent opportunities.
CORE PHILOSOPHY
Protect first, profit second. This EA was built for traders who understand that staying in the game is more important than hitting home runs. Every feature has been designed with risk management as the primary concern.
KEY FEATURES
Shield System - Triple Layer Protection:
- Drawdown Protector: Automatically pauses trading when drawdown exceeds your defined threshold. Resumes only when market conditions stabilize.
- Anti-Weekend Gap: Closes all positions before Friday close to avoid dangerous Monday gaps.
- Dynamic Risk Adjustment: Automatically reduces position size during high volatility periods.
Multi-Filter Entry System:
- EMA 200 Trend Filter: Trades only in the direction of the major trend
- ADX Filter: Confirms trend strength before entry
- Session Filter: Trades only during optimal Gold trading hours
- Strong Candle Confirmation: Validates momentum before execution
ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP:
- Stop Loss and Take Profit adapt to current market volatility
- No fixed pip values that become obsolete when volatility changes
- Optimal risk-to-reward ratio maintained in all conditions
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Broker: Exness (Raw Spread or Pro account recommended)
- Minimum Capital: 10000 USD
- Symbol: XAUUSD only
- Timeframe: M5 (default) or M15
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Account Type: Hedge or Netting
WHY EXNESS
This EA has been developed and tested primarily on Exness due to:
- Competitive spreads on Gold
- Fast execution with minimal slippage
- Reliable server uptime
- No restrictions on EA trading
RISK MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS
All protection features are fully customizable:
- Maximum daily trades limit
- Maximum drawdown threshold for auto-pause
- Risk percentage per trade
- Maximum lot size cap
- Friday close hour
- Monday safe trading hour
WHAT THIS EA IS NOT
This is not a get-rich-quick solution. XAU Protector Pro is designed for patient traders seeking steady, protected growth. Expect moderate but consistent results with significantly reduced risk of account blow-up.
SUPPORT
Full documentation included. For questions or custom settings assistance, contact through MQL5 message system.
VERSION FRANCAISE
XAU Protector Pro - Expert Advisor avec Protection du Capital pour l'Or
DESCRIPTION
XAU Protector Pro est un Expert Advisor professionnel optimise specifiquement pour le trading de l'Or (XAUUSD). Contrairement aux EA agressifs qui recherchent les profits a tout prix, XAU Protector Pro priorise la preservation du capital tout en capturant des opportunites consistantes.
PHILOSOPHIE
Proteger d'abord, profiter ensuite. Cet EA a ete construit pour les traders qui comprennent que rester dans le jeu est plus important que de viser des gains exceptionnels.
CARACTERISTIQUES PRINCIPALES
Systeme Shield - Protection Triple Couche:
- Drawdown Protector: Pause automatique si le drawdown depasse votre seuil
- Anti-Weekend Gap: Fermeture des positions avant le weekend
- Ajustement Dynamique du Risque: Reduction automatique des positions en periode volatile
CONFIGURATION RECOMMANDEE
- Broker: Exness (compte Raw Spread ou Pro recommande)
- Capital Minimum: 10000 USD
- Symbole: XAUUSD uniquement
- Timeframe: M5 ou M15
- Levier: 1:100 minimum