Grid EA Balanced Grid

Balanced Grid EA – Smart Trend Grid Trading System

Balanced Grid EA is an intelligent automated trading system designed for the Forex and CFD markets. The EA combines trend filtering, adaptive grid management, and dynamic basket profit control to manage trades efficiently during both trending and ranging market conditions.

Main Settings

Smart Trend Detection Uses EMA and ADX/DMI filters to identify market direction. Opens trades only when trend conditions are confirmed.

Adaptive Grid Trading Automatically places additional grid orders as price moves. Grid spacing adjusts using market volatility (ATR), making the system responsive to changing conditions.

Dynamic Lot Management Supports configurable lot multiplication. Allows maximum lot size protection to control overall exposure.

Basket Break-Even Take Profit Calculates the weighted average entry price of all positions. Automatically moves the basket take-profit to secure profitable exits.

Money-Based Basket Close Closes all open positions once the target account profit is reached.

Pair Recovery System Can close the smallest and largest positions together once they reach break-even or profit, reducing floating drawdown while maintaining grid efficiency.

Risk Management Configurable maximum number of grid orders. Volume validation based on broker requirements. Automatic lot size normalization.



Suitable Markets

Forex Currency Pairs

Stock Indices

Commodities

CFDs

Synthetic Markets (broker dependent)

Recommended Market Conditions

Balanced Grid EA performs best in markets with healthy price movement and sufficient liquidity. The adaptive trend filter helps avoid unnecessary entries during weak market conditions while allowing the grid system to capitalize on sustained price movements.

Fully Automated

Once attached to a chart, the EA continuously monitors the market, manages entries, adjusts basket take-profit levels, and executes exits automatically without manual intervention.

Balanced Grid EA is built for traders seeking a combination of intelligent trend following, adaptive grid averaging, and automated basket management within a single trading system.