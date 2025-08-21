Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja , a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b