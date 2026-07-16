



Gold Dollar Correlation

Real-time XAUUSD / Dollar Index correlation dashboard with a visual gauge and plain-language trade guidance (Buy Bias / Sell Bias / Wait). Works on any broker out of the box. Alerts fire the moment the gold-dollar relationship shifts.

Gold typically moves opposite the US Dollar — but that relationship isn't constant. It weakens or breaks down during news events and safe-haven flows, which is when Dollar-based gold strategies start giving confusing signals.

Gold Dollar Correlation Pro tracks this relationship for you in real time and shows you, at a glance, whether it's currently safe to trust.

How it works:

Calculates a rolling Pearson correlation between XAUUSD and the Dollar Index on every new bar

Classifies the reading into zones: Strong Inverse, Moderate Inverse, Decoupled, or Unusual Positive

Cross-checks short-term momentum on both instruments

Combines both into a plain-language guidance panel: Buy Bias / Sell Bias / Wait / No Dollar Bias / Caution

Optional alerts (pop-up, push, sound) when the correlation state or guidance changes

Dollar Index data — works on any broker: By default, the indicator builds its own Dollar Index reading from EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF and USDCAD, so it works immediately on any broker with no setup. If your broker offers a native Dollar Index symbol (e.g. Deriv's DXYUSD), you can optionally switch to that for a more precise reading — the indicator checks it's available before using it, and falls back automatically if it isn't.

Key features:

Live gauge (-1 to +1) and color-coded correlation line (green/orange/red by zone)

Trend detector — shows if the relationship is strengthening or weakening

Configurable alerts, independent for correlation changes vs. trade guidance changes

Modern dark dashboard with an optional one-click professional chart theme (candles, background, grid)

Works out of the box on any broker; optional broker-native Dollar Index override for extra precision

Best used as a confirmation/context tool alongside your own price action and risk management — not as a standalone entry system. Always set your own stop-loss and position size.

All readings are statistical and provided for informational purposes; they are not financial advice, and past correlation behavior doesn't guarantee future results.