RSI Double Cross EA

RSI Double Cross Robot is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods.

The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions.

RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management, supports percentage-based position sizing, and automatically reverses positions when market direction changes.
The strategy is simple, transparent, and highly effective for traders who prefer clean logic and disciplined execution.

Key features:

  • Dual RSI crossover strategy

  • Volatility (ATR) flat market filter

  • Automatic position reversal

  • Built-in risk and money management

  • No grid, no martingale

  • Suitable for multiple currency pairs and timeframes

RSI Double Cross Robot is an excellent choice for traders who value reliability, clarity, and consistent market logic.


推荐产品
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
专家
解锁您的交易潜力，使用智能资金化HFT EA！ 无需VPS/无需设置文件/享受即插即用/请查看下方的简易设置视频 限时促销价格 我很兴奋地分享我的交易秘密——智能资金化EA。我已经用完美的成功率征服了数百个挑战，现在轮到您提升您的交易游戏了！ 此EA旨在通过允许使用其服务的道具公司的HFT挑战。如果挑战不允许使用HFT/资金账户/实盘账户，请不要使用它。 智能资金化HFT EA的独特之处： 挑战掌控： 在几乎所有HFT挑战中经过验证的成功，确保了100%的成功率。它不仅仅是一个工具；它是一个经过验证的强大工具。 极致简约： 无需陷入复杂的设置或VPS设置。加载它，调整手数大小，然后点击运行按钮——极致简约。 为什么分享？时间宝贵，挑战可能真的令人头疼。由于我不能再承担更多的挑战，我想，为什么不分享财富呢？所以我们来到了这里。 独家限时租赁选项：限时抓住机会在MQL5市场以促销价格租赁智能资金化EA。在您的挑战中测试它，体验它的魔力。 购买它：准备承诺？购买智能资金化EA，将您的交易提升到新的水平。在成功的挑战后请留下真实的评论。 评论激励：对于买家，这里有一个特别的待遇。留下评论后，如
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
专家
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
专家
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
专家
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
专家
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
专家
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
专家
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
专家
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
专家
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
专家
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
专家
Fxdolarix 是 GBPUSD M5 的自动机器人黄牛。 在真实账户上进行了 3 个月的测试。 该机器人采用专注于短期盘中价格走势的倒卖策略。 主要重点是识别短期波动的时刻并执行快速交易。 机器人使用以下指标：iMACD、iMA、iStochastic。 使用这些指标，机器人可以识别趋势的方向，并在跳动价格变动活动的帮助下，识别波动性的剧烈冲动以进行交易。 机器人使用风险管理策略来保护资本。 头寸规模根据当前市场波动情况计算，止损和止盈根据策略参数设置。 该机器人专注于 5 分钟图表 (M5) 上的交易，这使其能够对快速的价格变化做出反应。 该机器人已经使用各种参数进行了广泛的回溯测试，以确保在各种市场条件下的性能。 定期进行参数优化以保持高性能。 此外，该机器人还在 FXopen 经纪商的真实账户上进行了 3 个月的测试。 交易建议： 货币对 英镑兑美元 M5 时间表 最低初始余额 600 美元起 英镑兑美元最大点差可达 10 点 ECN账户类型 推荐用于交易 FXopen 的经纪商（或具有类似交易条件的经纪商） 将设置保留为默认值。 重要的！ 如果您实时启动机器人并且它
Root Diamond EA
Yevheniy Kopanitskyy
专家
結合BinaryMiner和Root-Diamond最佳設置的全自動交易平台 內置配置。 1.從存款中自動計算深淵。 2.從多頭或空頭頭寸的結算水平只開一個頭寸 3，在逆勢趨勢下實現無損失的安全性 4個二元指標過濾市場，並確定市場走勢附近的波動。 所有合併配置均保證了長期收入 // ---------可配置參數---------- // 工作頻率M1 1.交易保證金百分比-默認設置為100％ 2.自動計算交易量-默認設置為false-如果為true，則顧問將計算全部存款的交易量 3.手動計算交易量-默認設置1-1手/最小手，請諮詢數據提供商 4. LEVEL-交易水平-默認設置1-推薦從10到59 // ----------二進制指標---------- // BOOL_F＆BEAR_F-默認設置0-兩種力的推薦設置0-可以採用-20至+20的值 該指示器可預測下一個波動。 BOOL_N＆BEAR_N-默認設置0-兩種力的推薦設置5-可以取0到30之間的值 該指示器指示反作用力的強度。 BOOL_C＆BEAR_C-默認設置0-兩種力的推薦設置1.5
FREE
Hamster Scalping
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.78 (233)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个全自动交易顾问，它为剥头皮和鞅爱好者使用两种模式。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 具有良好执行力和 2-5 个点差的经纪商，您需要一个非常快的 VPS 服务器，最好 ping 不超过 3。 此处优化设置 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 选择策略——可以在用户的​​选择中加入网格算法； 新周期 - 开/关。如果 New Cycle 关闭，则 EA 在关闭一个系列后不会打开一个新的； 交易买入 - 顾问只能交易买入； 交易卖出 - 顾问只能交易卖出； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
专家
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Gold Master Advanced Trend Scalper EA MT4
Bruno Rosa
专家
Gold Master Advanced Trend Scalper for MT4 EA is an automated and easy to use expert advisor that has the Stochastic indicator working in combination with RSI and MACD filters built in.   We have spent a lot of time testing many expert advisors e.g. The Gold Reaper, AI Trading Vision, Gold Trade Pro, Hero,  XG Gold Robot,   Quantum Emperor , Bonnitta EA, XT EurUsd EA, PipFinite EA, Alise EA, Zeus EA, EA Gold Stuff, The Most Wanted EA etc. After years of testing and development, the result is an
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
专家
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
专家
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Time Life
Ilia Dorofeev
专家
Time Life 是一款易于使用的专家，建议短期使用 - 从一到三个月。它基于历史数据和平均价格，在狭窄的价格范围内根据趋势检测原理工作。使用可以开启交易的狭窄走廊排除了以市场价格的最高和最低值开启交易的可能性，因此减少了回撤的可能性。 注意 - 顾问的最低存款为 100 美元。 Time Life 在 H1 小时间隔内对 EUR/USD 货币对的历史数据进行了测试。测试时间为01/01/2023至03/20/2023，测试结果及图表见截图。 作为对 01/01/2023 至 03/20/2023 历史数据的测试结果，EA 显示以下结果（欧元/美元，H1，初始存款 100 美元，低风险水平）： - 净利润 - 31.20； - 最大回撤 - 29.08 (26.95%)； -总交易 - 36。 作为对 2023 年 1 月 1 日至 2023 年 3 月 20 日的历史数据测试的结果，EA 显示了以下结果（欧元/美元，H1，初始存款 100 美元，高风险级别）： - 净利润 - 81.20； - 最大回撤 - 64.32 (44.3%)； -总交易 - 36。 Time
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
专家
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
专家
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
专家
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
该产品的买家也购买
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
专家
Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
专家
Trend Ai EA 旨在与 Trend Ai 指标配合使用，该指标会结合趋势识别、可操作的入场点和反转警报，自行进行市场分析，并自动接收指标的所有信号！该 EA 包含一系列完全可调的外部参数，允许交易者根据自己的选择定制 EA。 一旦出现绿点，EA 就会准备买入交易。一旦出现蓝色箭头确认上涨趋势，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单买入。如果市场反转，EA 将采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。如果出现相反信号，并且图表上出现红点，EA 将准备卖出；一旦出现红色箭头，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单卖出，并采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。 交易对和时间范围： 此 EA 适用于所有上市资产、期货、股票、外汇、商品、加密货币或指数。它适用于 xauusd 或主要货币对，例如 eurusd、gbpusd、usdcad、audusd、audcad、nzdcad、nzdusd，在 m15 或更高时间框架（例如 H1）上可获得更高的准确性。 --------------------------------------------------------------------------
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
专家
Capybara EA 是一种基于 Hama 指标的先进自动化趋势跟踪系统。 如果市场转为看跌且指标变为红色，则 EA 将卖出；如果市场转为看涨且指标转为蓝色，则 EA 将买入。 EA 可以准确检测上升趋势和下降趋势的开始，并以鞅/网格方式控制未平仓交易，直到达到目标价。 推荐货币对：所有主要货币对，如欧元兑美元；澳元；英镑； nzdusd 以及 audcad 等次要对； nzdcad； eurnzd 和 eurcad 包括 m15 时间范围内的 xauusd 开始小时 – EA 的开始小时 开始分钟 – EA 的开始分钟 结束小时 – EA 的结束小时 结束分钟 – EA 的结束分钟 手数 – 开始交易的初始手数 使用可变手数 – 真/假 – 使用资金管理真/假 每 0.01 手的可用保证金 – 每 0.01 手的可用保证金 乘数 – 乘数因子，如 1.5 最大手数 – 允许的最大手数 获利 – 以点数获利 止损点数（0：不使用） – 以点数止损，如果为 0，则禁用它 百分比网格止损 – 允许削减所有头寸的总账户损失百分比 叠加 – 总利润中第一笔和最后一笔订单的平仓 X 笔交易后的
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
专家
智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
专家
Scalp Unscalp 是一个短期双向剥头皮系统，旨在通过高度精准的进场快速获取利润。 Scalp Unscalp 实时信号即将推出！当前价格将会上涨。限时价格 99 美元 无网格，无马丁策略。每笔交易独立进行 提供固定止损，搭配虚拟动态追踪止损系统 交互式交易面板和精确的手数设置 推荐设置 图表：EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCHF，AUDUSD 时间框架：H1 输入参数 手数计算方式 - 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 - 固定的交易手数 自动手数 - 每此金额账户货币对应 0.01 手 最大点差 - 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动检测 GMT - 自动计算你所在经纪商的 GMT 偏移 禁用周末持仓 - 启用或禁用 自定义止损 - 输入止损数值 魔术数字 - 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 - 订单备注
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
专家
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
专家
DCA CYCLEMAX 介绍 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概述 DCA CYCLEMAX 是一个功能强大且专为在市场上显示出强烈单向趋势的资产而优化的半自动网格交易程序 (EA)。 它特别适用于黄金（GOLD）、纳斯达克100（NS100）和加密货币等具有高波动性且稳步呈现单向趋势的资产。 利用 DCA（定投）策略，该系统在管理损失风险的同时，逐步对资产进行管理。 该 EA 策略性地设计了进入区间，在趋势持续时通过网格方式打开多个头寸，并包括手动入场和手动止盈功能，当达到预定目标时自动平仓。 在横盘时，DCA CycleMax EA 可以与反向操作的 DCA CycleMax Hedge EA 搭配使用，以实现更有效的应用。 DCA CYCLEMAX 提升了网格交易系统，具有特定的入场次数、自定义头寸大小设置以及通过对短期头寸的对冲功能，从而增强
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
专家
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
专家
The Golden Way 是一款应用于 MT4 平台的自动交易软件，The Golden way采用一套全面的混合策略，通过多种策略协同运作，能准确捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）市场中的做多与做空机会，帮助您在不同市场行情下及时把握交易时机，依托成熟的交易逻辑，帮助您在黄金市场中进行专业、高效的交易操作。 设置信息:      货币对:  XAUUSD       时间范围:  M5周期      入金：建议500USD以上      杠杆：1：100 至 1：1000      账户：任何高性能，低点差的账户 如何准确的回测？       请选择最低500的存款，选择M5周期，自定义日期，选择每个报价，选择一个在范围内适合您的杠杆，点击开始测试。 如何使用？       购买产品后，请及时在MQL5论坛上联系，我们会帮助您进行设置 根据设置将ea添加至图表中，开始自动交易，就这么简单 (推荐使用vps降低延迟并进行24小时交易） 特点：      The Golden Way采用一套先进且高效的混合策略，通过整合多种子策略以灵活应对不同市场行情。The Golden Way相较于
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
专家
Ziwox fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental Trader 是一款交易助手，可帮助金融市场交易者根据 EA 信息数据做出明智的决策。该 EA 使用在线资源来获取所有必要信息，例如货币的基本面偏差、实时零售交易者对货币对的情绪比率、银行和机构预测、COT 报告数据以及复杂 EA 面板中的其他数据。简而言之，它是一个集成的外汇数据源和信息，可帮助手动交易者做出更好的决策。 除此之外，这是一个完整的基本机器人交易，它使用这些数据根据货币基本偏差和技术数据自动交易对 EA 组件： 阅读 EA 组件，然后阅读以下内容 您交易所需的所有必要信息都在这里收集为一组集成到数据面板中的外汇数据流组件。 每个组件单独充当交易辅助指标或解释性市场报告，以帮助交易者做出决策。 这些组件提供了一个前景，但所有组件的协同作用形成了一个集成的决策辅助系统输出，帮助交易者通过买入、卖出或等待决策来改善交易结果。机构、对冲基金和银行持有大量的市场流动性，它们可以驱动市场并建立趋势。他们是市场流动性最常见的持有者，并且了解散户交易者的头寸和流动性地图。 使用所有这些组件并保持智能货
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
专家
HFT Prop Firm EA 也被称为 Green Man，因为其独特的标志，是专为克服允许高频交易 (HFT) 策略的专有交易公司 (prop firms) 的挑战或评估而设计的专家顾问 (EA)。 限时优惠：购买 HFT Prop Firm EA 免费赠送价值 $198 的工具 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 通过 HFT 挑战表现监控（起价 $200）： 1) 经纪商：IC Markets 账号 66603384 服务器：ICmarketsSC-Demo06 密码：Greenman 2) 经纪商：IC Markets 账号 21718043 服务器：ICmarketsSC-Demo02 密码：Greenman 结果 1： https://c.mql5.com/31/1055/hft-prop-firm-ea-screen-4333.gif 结果 2： https://c.mql5.com/31/1055/hft-prop-firm-ea-screen-4648.gif 超过 600 条五星好
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
专家
Javier Gold Scalper：让我们的技术伴您左右！ 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件 价格：根据已售许可数量逐步上涨 剩余可用副本：5 交易黄金这一金融市场上最具波动性的资产之一，需要极高的精准度、严谨的分析以及极其有效的风险管理。 Javier Gold Scalper 正是为整合这些核心要素而设计，打造出一个强大而复杂的系统，旨在优化黄金市场中的交易表现。借助尖端技术与先进策略，Golden Scalper 为初学者与专业交易者提供支持，使其能够安全应对挑战，把握这个动态市场中的各种机遇。有了 Golden Scalper，您将拥有一款专为应对黄金特性而开发的可靠工具。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M30 PropFirm 已准备好 起始资金 最低 $1000 经纪商 任意经纪商 账户类型 任意，推荐低点差账户 杠杆 最低 1:500 VPS 推荐使用，但不是强制 深入了解 Javier Gold Scalper！ 图表形态分析市场 Golden Scalper 不仅能存储图表的全部数据，还能实时进行图表分析，精准识别图中频繁出现的价
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
专家
24小时限时抢购 - 仅售 $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" 是一款专为参与HFT挑战而设计的专家顾问（EA），交易美元指数对。 欲了解更多顶级专家顾问和指标，请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 我是洛斯，请订阅以获取更多更新： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ 什么是HFT？ 高频交易（HFT）是一种利用强大的计算机程序在几分之一秒内执行大量订单的交易方法。HFT利用复杂的算法分析多个市场，并根据当前市场条件执行订单。拥有最快执行速度的交易者往往更有利润，HFT以高周转率和订单到交易比率为特征。 因此，此EA仅适用于挑战的1步或2步，并且不适用于真实或资金账户。 2/ 主要特点 - 一次购买，可用于无限账户 - 使用高风险-回报比和非常小的止损的策略 - 支持超过14家为挑战的1步或2步提供HFT支持的专业公司 - 在购买机器人后提供终身支持 - 提供安装的视频教程 - 针对初学者提供Team Viewe
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
专家
SNeox AI 是一款自动化多货币交易机器人，用于在外汇市场进行稳定的长期交易。 该投资顾问采用成熟的算法分析市场价格和波动性，专注于在可控风险下进行谨慎交易。 注意！ 新年促销：前 15 名顾客 - 99 美元 接下来 15 件 - 159 美元 最终价格：229 美元 赶紧抓住这个机会！ MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 交易工具： EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDCHF 该机器人能够同时处理多个货币对，从而实现交易操作的多元化。 运作原理： 缺乏鞅 缺乏平均值 缺乏锁定 缺乏订单网格 所有交易均基于专有算法进行，该算法分析当前市场状况，而不使用激进的资金管理方法。 顾问功能： 准确的价格和市场波动性分析 针对高订单执行速度进行了优化 专注于最大限度地减少回撤 设置简便，无需持续监控 适用于“设置好就不用管”的形式 推荐用于： 长期自动化交易 可在真实账户和模拟账户上使用 负责执行市场交易的账户
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
专家
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
专家
CyNera：您的交易，我们的技术 手册和设置文件：购买后请联系我以获取手册和设置文件 价格: 价格根据售出的许可证数量上涨 可用副本: 4 交易黄金，市场上最波动的工具之一，需要精确的操作、深入的分析和强有力的风险管理。CyNera 专家顾问将这些要素无缝集成到一个复杂的系统中，专为优化黄金交易而设计。CyNera 的先进策略和技术旨在帮助经验丰富的交易员和新手应对黄金交易所带来的独特挑战和机遇。 有了 CyNera，您就拥有了一套可靠的解决方案，专门针对黄金市场的复杂性。它结合了自适应、智能策略以及多时间框架分析、自动交易调整和精确的风险管理等高级功能。正是这种适应性，使得 CyNera 成为一种多功能工具，能够应对快速的市场变化，同时确保您的资本在长期内得到保护。 符号 XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期 M30   资本 最少 100 美元 经纪商 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，较低点差优先 杠杆 从 1:20 起 VPS 首选，但不是必须，也可以使用 MQL VPS CyNera 的核心力量 前沿的 AI 驱动策略 CyNera 的核心是一种强大的神经网络技术组合，旨在增
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
专家
AW Double Grids MT5 智能交易系统是一款激进的、全自动的基于网格的智能交易系统，具有信息交易面板和简单的设置。该策略包括同时进行的两侧工作，将一个方向的体积相乘。内置自动计算手数，以及订单乘法的变化。 说明 -> 此处  /  问题解决 ->   此处 / MT4 版本 ->   此处 顾问如何交易： AW 双网格通过一对方向相反的订单进行双向交易。 AW Double Grids 通过开立两个反向订单开始交易。在关闭盈利订单后，顾问会再次开立两个订单，将开仓方向的交易量乘以倍数。如果有未结订单，顾问可以根据设置更改获利点数。获利点可以是动态的，也可以是固定的。 输入参数： 主要设置 Size_of_the_first_order - 定义第一个订单大小的变量。 在“Enable_Autolot_calculation”禁用时使用。 Enable_Autolot_calculation - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置。     如果您使用 autolot，则不使用“   Size_of_the_first_order”   。 Autol
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
专家
KonokaSystemNEO 是基于KonokaSystem的三姐妹（ NEO、JOY、FUN ）之一，具有全新的个性，是一款原创EA。 交易风格是日间交易，目标是日本时间午夜至中午。 货币对是 "USDJPY"，在开盘价M5时入场。 三姐妹中的每一个都有不同的逻辑，并配备了两种类型的进场和两种类型的出场。 没有使用网格或马丁格尔逻辑。 内部逻辑重复盈利和亏损，吞噬损失和增长。 KonokaSystemNEO 不强调胜率。 TP和SL都是稍大的100点。(停止猎取的措施）。 虽然这些损失很大，但本质上最危险的是一连串的损失。 KonokaSystemNEO 的设计是为了减少由反弹和崩溃造成的连续损失，这也是逆向交易的薄弱之处。 EA是NEO的来源： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517 ＜参数说明＞ ・MagicNumber = 1007;   Magic Number（运行多个EA时需要） ・MaxSpread = 20;   最大点差（日本时间清晨点差扩大） ・Slippage = 30;   滑移 ・MaxOrders = 3;
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
作者的更多信息
StrategiaDayEA
Ihor Koshel
专家
This Expert Advisor implements a daily breakout strategy. Each day, two pending orders are placed: one Buy Stop and one Sell Stop. Once one of the orders is triggered, the other is automatically deleted to prevent double entry. If the price moves against the open position, the EA can activate an adaptive grid of orders with variable lot sizes based on a multiplier coefficient. The EA can trade using a single order or a grid, configurable in the settings. Take Profit can be set for a single open
Filinio
Ihor Koshel
专家
Filinio Trading Bot - Professional Forex Automation Unlock the power of automated trading with the Filinio Trading Bot , a sophisticated and customizable Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4. Built to optimize trading decisions, Filinio leverages advanced technical indicators like Bollinger Bands and CCI, coupled with robust risk management, to execute precise buy and sell orders in the Forex market. Key Features: Dynamic Trading Strategy : Utilizes Bollinger Bands and CCI for accurate
StrategiaDay MT5
Ihor Koshel
专家
This Expert Advisor implements a daily breakout strategy. Each day, two pending orders are placed: one Buy Stop and one Sell Stop. Once one of the orders is triggered, the other is automatically deleted to prevent double entry. If the price moves against the open position, the EA can activate an adaptive grid of orders with variable lot sizes based on a multiplier coefficient. The EA can trade using a single order or a grid, configurable in the settings. Take Profit can be set for a single open
StrategiaDayGreat
Ihor Koshel
专家
StrategiaDayGreat + Smart Grid (Hedging)  Next-generation breakout expert advisor with optional intelligent grid system — fully compliant with the strictest MQL5 Market validation rules! Core strategy: clean breakout entry using BuyStop/SellStop orders above/below the previous bar’s high/low (D1 by default, any timeframe supported). Once the first position is triggered, the EA can automatically activate a smart grid (only on hedging accounts): Two grid modes: Anti-trend (classic averaging) or Tr
Black Swan Sniper
Ihor Koshel
专家
Black Swan Sniper is an advanced expert advisor designed to detect high-probability market movements with maximum precision. The EA analyzes market structure and price imbalance zones to identify moments when the market is ready for a sharp directional move. It focuses on quality setups rather than quantity, filtering out low-probability trades and avoiding unnecessary market noise. Black Swan Sniper uses strict risk control, adaptive trade management, and smart market filters to ensure stable p
RSI Double Cross
Ihor Koshel
专家
RSI Double Cross Robot is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management, s
OrderBlock EA
Ihor Koshel
专家
Description Order Block EA is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 based on institutional Order Block (OB) logic . The Expert Advisor analyzes price structure, detects Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks , and opens trades when a confirmed impulse is formed. The strategy is fully rule-based and does not rely on martingale, grids, or averaging techniques. All trading decisions are made strictly according to price behavior. Key Features Automatic detection of Bullish & Bearish Order Bl
筛选:
无评论
回复评论