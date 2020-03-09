Gold Bullion

Gold Bullion EA is VIP , It  was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy.

  • All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order

  • An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD )

  • This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy


NOTE

  • Default EA setting is correct  
  • Time Frame :  Daily  D1
  • first deposit minimum :  1000 Dollars
  • GOLD , XAUUSD


befor buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, 

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor




