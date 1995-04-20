Sharp Scalper
- 指标
- Mazin Salim Said Ba Abbad
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
The “Sharp Scalper” indicator is high-frequency trading tool designed for quick, short term trades in the forex market. It focus on identifying rapid price movement and generating signals for best entry. This indicator is known for its ability to capture small profit opportunities multiple times throughout the day making it ideal for scalpers looking to capitalize on market volatility. The” sharp scalper” indicator employs advance algorithms to detect market trends and fluctuation, helping traders make swift and informed decisions
PAIR : EUR/USD , USD/JPY , GBP/USD , USD/CHF , AUD/USD , USD/CAD , NZD/USD , EUR/AUD , GBP/JPY , XAUUSD , EUR/AUD , EUR/JPY
Timeframe: 1 Minute
BUY : When blue arrow appears
Sell : When Red arrow appears
Set target and stop-loss at the nearest support and resistance level
Note : Trading with low spread account is highly recommended