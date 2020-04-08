System Super Trend

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810


System Super Trend:

Your personal all-inclusive strategy

The indicator no repaint!!! 

System Super Trend - is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system.


How does System Super Trend work?

  • We have 3 options for trading with our indicator.

Global Signals - You can easily trade using these signals, Green arrow - for buying, Red - for selling.

The signals are of very high quality and easy to use.

Use the default indicator.


Trend Signals - These are additional signals to Global Signals that show the direction of the trend.

After the Global Signals signal, we wait for signals from Trend Signals and enter into trades in the direction of the trend, the exit from the trade will be the opposite signal from Global Signals.

Download and install additional set file - Trend Signals.set


Scalping - trading in which we will earn on small price fluctuations.

Trading inside Global Signals, we will buy and sell only in the direction of the trend. Small arrow (green - buy), (red - sell).

Download and install additional set file - Scalping.set

I wish you great success in trading!

Gold Scalper Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Scalper Super is an easy-to-use trading system. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system on the M1 time frame, as well as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: when purchasing an indicator, Trend Arrow Super is provided free of charge, write to us after purchase. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redr
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!! The indicator no repaint!!!  The indicator has   MTF   mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend (   no repaint   ). How to trade? Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow. (See screens 1 and 2.) Exit on
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram o
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you rec
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Gold SniperX
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold SniperX - Your best assistant in gold trading. Fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold (XAUUSD) M1 currency pair The strategy is based on breaking through important levels (fast scalping) Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grids, martingales, etc. This is a real trading algorithm - The results of this are a very stable growth cu
Signal Trend Super
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Signal Trend Super Indicator of accurate market entry. Very good entry indicator for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   and    Professional Trade Arrow The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data. Wait until the candle closes. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram
FREE
Binary Reverse
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 This is a powerful system for binary options and intraday trading. The indicator neither repaints, nor changes its readings. Binary Reverse is designed to determine the points where the price reverses. The indicator fixes both reversals and roll-backs considerably expanding your analytical capabilities. It not only clearly shows correction and reversal points, but also tracks the overall trend dynam
Professional Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Professional Scalper EA - Safe and stable. Parameters: *Lot-Sizing Method Fixed Lot  - a fixed lot will always be used for the initial trade; Low Risk 20% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 20% annualized return; Mid Risk 40% annual -  Intelligent lot size calculation based on account funds to generate approximately 40% annualized return; S
Global Parabolic MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Global Parabolic MT4 Indicator for scalping on M1-M5. A very good indicator for your trading system, it can be used as a standalone trading system, I recommend using it together with - System Trend Pro The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data. Settings: Change the FILTER parameter for accurate market entries. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in p
Gold Level MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Level MT4 A great helper for trading Gold. Levels do not repaint and do not change their data We recommend using it with the indicator - Professional Trade Arrow Levels are built every day, so you will trade every day with the indicator. Gold Level. Price markups are shown on the chart, after reaching TP1 or SL1, close half of the position, and the rest is transferred to breakeven. Any quest
AMS Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 AMS Scalper An excellent indicator for the entry point into the market; we use indicator signals only according to the trend. Settings: Range - 50 (range size for signal search.) Maximum candles Back - 3 (after how many candles to set a signal) P.S. For the signal to appear on the zero candle, set 0. We recommend a trend indicator -   Quantum Entry PRO Still have questions? do you need help
Professional Trade Arrow
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Professional Trade Arrow   Non-repaint  MT4 technical indicator. works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Aqua arrow look for selling opportunities Crimson arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades. Settings: Key value - 3.0 ( This
Scalper Box MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Scalper Box MT4 Fully ready strategy for trading on all markets (Stocks, Futures, Forex and Cryptocurrencies). Indicator signals are not repaint!!! How to trade? Wait for a signal from the indicator Scalper Box MT4 (blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell). After the signal we immediately enter the market, SL set behind the formed box. Using trend filter indicator and template Recommended timeframe
Gold ELF M1
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold ELF M1  - is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD).  It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets.  The Gold ELF M1 Expert Advisor simplifies this experience with automated, well-designed trading strategies. Set files:    GoldELF_Hedging_Impuls 
Buy Sell Storm MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Buy Sell Storm Professional indicator for trading on financial markets, designed for   MT5 platform . Trading on the indicator is very simple,   Blue arrow to buy ,   Red arrow to sell. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values. ( see the video of the EA on the indicator). In the default settings the   Period   para
Quantum Entry MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Top Quantum Entry MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades. Perfect entry points for currencies, cryptocurrency, metals, stocks and indices. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear anymore! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy.
Scalper M1 ELF
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Scalper M1 ELF is an expert advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. Scalper M1 ELF EA simplifies this experience with automatic, well-thought-out trading strategies. Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M1   Capital min.
EA MacDuck
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
MacDuck is an advanced trading system that combines multiple indicators. Its key feature is precise entry point control, which allows the system to demonstrate excellent results even in difficult market conditions. MacDuck offers multiple trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads and ensures precise execution of each trade, thanks to strict entry point management. The strategy has proven its effectiveness on real accounts. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or an experienced trad
Smart Level Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Smart Level Pro is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set entries with the right fvg and breakouts to create a very good entry level like a professional trader. Very easy to use interface and easy to enter on buy and sell signals. The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data! Works best on M5-M15 timeframe for gold, bitcoin and currency pairs. 4-5 deals
Gold Trend Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! How to use the indicator! If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for the signal from the indicator and enter
Bomb Signal
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Bomb Signal is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Bomb Signal is your ally. How does this work: This indicator combines three different methods – volume analysis, candlestick closing and symmetrical trend – to detect and signal buying and selling opportunities. B
GoldingBot
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 GoldingBot  - is an expert advisor developed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. GoldingBot Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies. Manual and setup files: Contact me after purch
Golding Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Golding Trend: 100% does not repaint its signals. Designed specifically for Gold GOLD/XAUUSD Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Golding Trend is designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Golding Trend is your ally. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the a
Arrow Candle
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Arrow Candle   - These are colored candles that show the trend based on volume and trend slope. This indicator will show you the color change on the next bar of the confirmation candle. Blue candles = possible buy (volume is increasing), Red candles = bullish weakness (volume is decreasing) possible sell. Arrow Candle is optimized for trading in any market and can be used in trending and non-trending
Sniper System
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Sniper System Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint All screenshots were taken at the time of publication (no adjustment to history!) If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator
System GoldCrazy
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Greetings to all investors and traders! I am proud to present my new development System GoldCrazy This is the best indicator for gold and crypto trading The indicator 100% does not repaint and does not change its signals. The indicator is suitable for absolutely everyone, both professional traders and beginners. How to trade? It's very simple, you can trade by the arrow Blue arrow - buy, red - sell
M1 Golding
Aleksandr Makarov
3.67 (3)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 M1 Golding  —  This is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for the M1-M5 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: When you buy the indicator, you get a gift - Trend Arrow Super I also provide an additional trend filter indicator absolutely free of charge - Filter The combination of th
M1 Super Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 M1 Super Scalper is an expert advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. The M1 Super Scalper Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies. The main feature of M1 Super Scalpe
