System Trend Pro

5

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!!

The indicator no repaint!!! 

The indicator has MTF mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend ( no repaint ).


How to trade?

Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow.

(See screens 1 and 2.)

Exit on the opposite signal or take 20-30 pips, close half of it, and keep the rest until the opposite signal.

By the way, it is on Scalping that most traders make money.


How to skip flat and trade the trend?

Everything is very simple, we install  System Trend Pro  indicator on M5 chart in MTF 15 minutes mode

Draw MA 60 and MA 200 (their intersection will be the beginning of the trend).

Install any global trend indicator (I have Trend Arrow Super)


     Entry Rules:

  1. System Trend Pro signal ( big arrow)
  2.  Global trend
  3. Intersection of MA 60 and MA 200
  4. Entry on the signal of our indicator (small arrow).

See Screenshots 

By following these rules, you will almost always trade only on the trend 


Trend indicator - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85492

评分 2
Yik Hung Lai
795
Yik Hung Lai 2024.11.07 14:32 
 

great indicator, highly recommend

RAYAN
97
RAYAN 2024.09.20 07:28 
 

WONDERFUL Easily pocketing 10-50 pips with combination of Trend ARROW System!!

GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 指標為 XAU/USD 中的高速、短期短線交易者提供精確、實時的趨勢分析。 專為1分鐘時間框架設計，此工具顯示方向箭頭以明確顯示入場點，使短線交易者能在波動市場中自信操作。 該指標包含主要和次要警示箭頭。主要信號為白色和黑色方向箭頭，用於指示趨勢方向的轉變；次要信號為藍色和紅色箭頭，用於確認主要箭頭指示的方向並提示潛在交易入場點。 注意：當趨勢方向發生變化後僅出現一個主要警報箭頭時，請注意可能會出現多個次要藍/紅箭頭。次要信號將在滿足信號標準的任何蠟燭圖後出現，因此在長期趨勢移動中，螢幕上將顯示大量次要箭頭（如附帶的截圖所示）。您可在設置中開啟或關閉任一箭頭類型。 以下是我使用此指標進行交易的方式： - 對於買入入場，我會耐心等待白箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現藍箭頭時進行買入交易。 - 對於賣出入場，我會耐心等待黑箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現紅箭頭時進行賣出交易。 - 獲利了結/止損設置由使用者自行負責，但我個人使用最低R：R為1:2，並發現這在倫敦/紐約開盤等
