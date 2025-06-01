Gold Scalper Super

5

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

Gold Scalper Super is an easy-to-use trading system.

The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system on the M1 time frame, as well as part of your existing trading system.

Bonus: when purchasing an indicator, Trend Arrow Super is provided free of charge, write to us after purchase.

The indicator 100% does not repaint!!!

If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to the loss of a deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.

Trading with this indicator is very easy.

We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, according to the arrow

(Green arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).


The indicator signals can be used for trading both in the direction of the trend and against it.

But the best signals are of course in the direction of the trend, so we recommend using the trend filter and trading with the trend.

Best Trend Indicator - Trend Arrow Super

The combination of these two indicators can help you make your trading with the M1 time frame easier and more accurate.

I wish you great success in trading!


评分 1
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
725
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.08.21 19:32 
 

super indicator ass always by author how is always really helpfull

Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
725
super indicator ass always by author how is always really helpfull

