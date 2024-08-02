W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4

5

About

Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique.

Join our MQL5 group for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version here.

This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the FREE VERSION here.

Introductory Price $99 | Next Price $399


***Buy W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4 and you could get SafeGold Scalping EA and Martini EA for free !*** Ask in private for more details!

Key Features

  • Plug and play expert advisor.
  • Trades GBPUSD only.
  • Extremely easy to use.
  • Pro version.
  • Scalper EA.
  • High accuracy.

Recommendations

  • Initial capital : $350
  • Broker : Tickmill, ICMarkets or low spread brokers (except exness)
  • VPS : Yes recommended
  • Timeframe : M5 or 5 Minute only

In case of any queries or doubts, contact me here or on telegram : a0001h

Useful Info

Being an advanced and experienced trader we know that the market changes after every 4-5 months, so we always optimize and updates our EAs according to the latest market conditions which makes our EAs most reliable which in return provided us consistency. Also we advice whenever you will try to backtest the EA, do not backtest on a larger history because market changes after every 4-5 months, so always backtest EAs on 4-5 months history data only using MT5 strategy tester only because that will provide you 100% history quality and real market results.

About Developer

I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors to make trading process and trading fully automated.

レビュー 2
papavilla
57
papavilla 2025.12.10 23:40 
 

The advisor's strategy is very interesting, stable, and simple to configure. His car is attentive and reliable.

To Tata
272
To Tata 2024.09.19 06:51 
 

As stated in the overview, the “effective risk management approach” appears to be working properly. It is very stable and reliable. It is a very good EA, although you have to run it with a low spread broker.

おすすめのプロダクト
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
エキスパート
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
Crusher
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor uses the dissonance analysis strategy between the wave formation of the price movement of the lower level and the fractals of two consecutive upper levels. The data of the Stochastic indicator are confirmatory and decisive when making a decision to enter a transaction. Each trading position has a stop loss and take profit. Dangerous trading methods are not used. The Expert Advisor has a non-linear trailing stop system. Recommended trading tools for defaults: 15M: EURGBP, E
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
エキスパート
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly
MacdTrade
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor uses the dissonance analysis strategy between the wave formation of the price movement of the lower level and the fractals of two consecutive upper levels. The data of the MACD indicator are confirmatory and decisive when making a decision to enter a transaction. Each trading position has a stop loss and take profit. Dangerous trading methods are not used. The Expert Advisor has a non-linear trailing stop system. Recommended trading tools for default settings: 5M: EURGBP,
Magic Flash
Ho Wai Kee
エキスパート
Magic Flash is going to be a strong investent weapon for you.  Follow your established personal settings.  This EA can be turned into a fast and efficient but relatively high-risk EA,  it can also become a medium or low risk but slower profit.  High growth in a short period of time when in the right market conditions.  But if the market conditions are not right, the "Martingale Stop Loss" function to decisively leave the scene.  This EA is very varied and malleable.  This EA is built on the Sc
Golden Monk Pro
Juan Chacon
エキスパート
Golden Monk Pro       is the combination of indicators such as Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, Rsi, Momentum and Angles that together seek price direction through impulses in areas of important divergence. Matrix Golden Monk Pro   encapsulates many tools and resources in a 5*4 matrix to improve the level of success in each entry with a maximum of 4 simultaneous operations, optimizing capital management, this matrix can be displayed on the left side of your screen. Recommendations: Currency Pa
High Quality EA
Abdullah Alrai
エキスパート
強力なエキスパートアドバイザー (EA) をご紹介します。このEAは、M5タイムフレームでゴールド取引を最適化するために設計されています。経験豊富なトレーダーでも初心者でも、このEAは取引をシンプルにし、利益を最大化することを目指しています。 ### 主な特徴： - **ゴールド取引の最適化**: EAは、M5タイムフレームでのゴールド取引に特化して調整されており、精度の高いトレードが可能です。私たちの開発チームはこの戦略を完璧にするために多くの時間を費やしており、他の通貨ペアに関する最適化も近日中に提供予定です！ - **ハイブリッドトレード戦略**: このEAは、スキャルピングと日中取引の独自の組み合わせを使用しています。市場の動きを最大限に活かすため、利益を引き出す戦略を採用しています。 - **VPS推奨**: 最良の結果を得るために、このEAをVPSサーバーで実行することを強くお勧めします。これにより、ローカルコンピュータがオフになっていても取引が中断されることなく続行されます。 - **推奨資本金**: 最小資本金として$1,000以上、または1,000米セントの
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
エキスパート
Fully automatic advisor,   GBPUSD . Timeframe   m15 . Terminal   MT4 ChatGPT O1   deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a   stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
HFT Golden
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
エキスパート
HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
エキスパート
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Fidelity MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
エキスパート
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
エキスパート
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
エキスパート
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Two MA Plus
Sumini
エキスパート
New Ea with indicator TWO MA PLUS. Open order BUY : If MA1 > MA2. Open order SELL : If MA1 < MA2. The advantages of EA TWO MA PLUS are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit, stop loss, profit target per day, and many more. Setting_Indicator TWO MA = Ma1_Period=14; Ma2_period=28; Ma_Mode=0; EA_indicators=TWO MA ; Hedging=false; ==> true/false Use_MaxSpread=true; MaxSpread=50; ==> Maximal Spread MaxLot=1; ==> Maximal lot Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can wo
SmartLines
Sergey Naymushin
エキスパート
На счёте более 11000$. Я на 100% уверен в своём роботе! Доверьтесь и вы! Ссылка на мониторинг:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/631995 Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы Эксперт торгует сеткой с мартингейлом. Рекомендации Рекомендую использовать мультивалютную торговлю. Для этого запустите советника на 4 - 8 валютных парах!!!
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
エキスパート
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
LazyBoy Scalper Scrapper
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
エキスパート
From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot               - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators which most of
Davas Strategy
Phung Van Linh
エキスパート
The Darvas box is a tool used in the strategy to identify potential trades. It involves drawing boxes around the price action of a stock to identify key support and resistance levels. The boxes are created by identifying a stock that is trading in a narrow range and then waiting for a breakout above the top of the range. Once the stock breaks out, a box is drawn around the new trading range, and the trader waits for the stock to make a move up or down from the box. The Darvas box trading strateg
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
エキスパート
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
Tiger Locker
Yang Wu
エキスパート
ATTENTION : The Tiger Locker EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  Tiger Locker EA  robot is a very Powerful tools and a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  Tiger Locker EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . Tiger Locker EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The tren
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
1 (1)
エキスパート
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
FREE
BlackMamba EA MT4
Piyadigamage Suraj De Silva
エキスパート
Introducing BlackMamba EA Robot for MT4  Elevate your trading experience with the meticulously crafted BlackMamba EA for MetaTrader 4. Developed and refined through rigorous testing, BlackMamba EA is   optimized for EURUSD  trading, catering to discerning traders who seek precision and efficiency. Key Features: Advanced Trading Strategy : BlackMamba EA employs a sophisticated strategy based on Custom-built indicator and stochastic.  This strategy is meticulously designed to extract maximum gains
SmartDCA Ea
Ionut-danut Cardos
エキスパート
Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with SmartDCA Trader! SmartDCA Trader is your ultimate companion in navigating the dynamic world of Forex trading. Leveraging the highly effective Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, this expert advisor is designed to optimize your trades, minimize risks, and maximize profits—all with precision and simplicity. Why Choose SmartDCA Trader? Powerful DCA Strategy: Automatically adjusts and averages positions during market fluctuations to secure better entry prices
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
エキスパート
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
LZM Trade Bot
Prasangi Gundeti
エキスパート
LZM Trade Bot Elite:   Limited offer for $219---- Real Price $299. Symbol: USDJPY Lazy Money Trade Bot Elite works with certain fix Daily Profit Target. It will close all the orders as it reaches the Daily Target and stop automatically . It works on basic martingale scalping strategy. It will open only one trade at a time. It's very simple strategy and gives good monthly returns. LZM Trade Bot Elite mostly reaches the daily profit in asian market itself. We are in the market for more than 8yr
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
エキスパート
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
エキスパート
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
エキスパート
ThraeX – M1スキャルピング   (DAX, XAU, etc) ローマ時代の規律と精密さに着想を得た ThraeX（スレイクス） は、 MetaTrader 4 向けに設計された 高頻度取引専用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。 特に 1分足（M1） チャートでのスキャルピング取引に最適化されており、市場の急速な変動を処理し、短期的な価格変動を高い速度と適応性で検出・対応します。 主な特徴： ️ M1スキャルピングロジック – リアルタイムデータに基づく高頻度な意思決定を実現。 ️ 高速実行システム – ボラティリティの高い市場における微細な価格変動に素早く反応。 自己適応型パラメータ – 外部データやプラットフォーム接続に依存せず、内蔵アルゴリズムによって価格の変化に自動適応。 継続的な最適化 – 最新の市場データをもとに行動を調整し、時間の経過とともに精度を高める。 ️ 外部依存なし – 完全自律型で、外部プラットフォーム、API、ファイル接続は不要。 コンパクトなスキャルピング構造 – 低レイテンシー環境と高速実行のために設計。 技術仕
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
エキスパート
EvoTrade: 市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステム EvoTradeをご紹介します。これは、最新のコンピュータービジョンとデータ分析技術を駆使して開発されたユニークなトレーディングアドバイザーです。市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステムであり、リアルタイムで稼働します。EvoTradeは市場状況を分析し、戦略を調整し、変化にダイナミックに適応することで、あらゆる環境で卓越した精度を実現します。 EvoTradeは、Long Short-Term Memory（LSTM）やGated Recurrent Units（GRU）といった高度なニューラルネットワークを活用して時間的依存性を分析し、畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して複雑な市場パターンを検出します。また、Proximal Policy Optimization（PPO）やDeep Q-Learningなどの強化学習アルゴリズムを使って、リアルタイムで戦略を適応させます。これらの技術により、EvoTradeは市場の隠れたシグナルを見つけ出し、現在の市場ダイナミクスに正確に対応します。 各トレード後、Evo
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
エキスパート
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
エキスパート
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
エキスパート
その   オープニングレンジブレイクアウトマスター は、次のような機関投資家の取引コンセプトを活用するために設計されたプロフェッショナルなアルゴリズム取引システムです。       ICT（インナーサークルトレーダー）、スマートマネーコンセプト（SMC）、流動性ベースの戦略など 。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、以下の取引の検出と実行を自動化します。     オープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）     主要な世界為替セッションでは、     ロンドン、ニューヨーク、東京、そして深夜のキルゾーン でトレーダーが   マーケットメーカーの動き、流動性ハンティング、セッション主導のボラティリティ 。 トレーダーのために構築された   時間ベースの価格アクション、注文フローダイナミクス、および機関取引手法に基づいて 、このEAは価格がブレイクしたときに体系的に取引を開始することで感情的な意思決定を排除します。     初期残高が高いか低いか   セッションの焦点は   きれいな吹き出物   調整可能なリスクパラメータを組み込むことで、     セッションの選択、ブレイクアウトの確認フィ
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
エキスパート
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
エキスパート
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
エキスパート
Gold Throne EA – 金（XAUUSD）向け非マーチンゲールグリッド取引システム Gold Throne EAは、金（XAUUSD）取引専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。マーチンゲール・マネーマネジメントを回避し、構造化されたグリッド取引手法を採用しています。損失発生後にロットサイズを指数関数的に増加させるのではなく、固定または段階的に調整可能なロットサイズ設定を採用することで、トレーダーはエクスポージャーとリスクをより適切にコントロールできます。 Gold Throne EAは、マーチンゲール・ロジックを排除することで、より安定したポジションサイジング・フレームワークを提供することを目指しており、トレーダーはロットサイズを急激に増加させることなく、資金配分を計画することができます。そのため、マーチンゲール戦略に典型的に伴って発生する複利リスクを避け、体系的なグリッド構造を好むトレーダーに最適です。 Gold Throne EAをご購入いただくと、AllPair Engineと、弊社製品でご利用いただけるお好きなEAを無料プレゼントいたします。レンタルには
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA 損失から鍛え上げられ、痛みを伴い完成させ、目的を持ってリリースされました。️ 構造。投機 ではありません。Three Little Birds EAは、ありきたりのトレーディングロボットではありません。長年の失敗を乗り越えて鍛え上げられたエンジンであり、 市場が過酷な状況に陥った際に、資産を守り、回復し、成長させることを唯一の使命として設計されています。3 つの強力な戦略 を完璧に同期さ せています。 マーチンゲール法による損失グリッド : 損失を吸収し、完全な回復に向けて構築します。 マーチンゲール法で勝利に近づくグリッド ：勢いに乗ってスマートな利益を積み重ねます。 ロット乗算によるヘッジ ：反転を捉え、収益性の高い出口を強制します。 時間枠:   H4 プラットフォーム:   MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 最低残高:   $10,000 ブローカー: 任意のブローカー ペア: 任意のペア (デフォルト設定:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
エキスパート
Candle Power EA S&P 500向け 平均回帰型 5戦略ポートフォリオ 購入後 にご連絡ください。 マニュアル の PDF と、詳細な 解説動画 へのリンクをお送りします!!! EAは常に設定を有効にして使用してください!!! SETFILE と説明書はこちらからダウンロードしてください。 次のクラッシュが怖いですか？ Candle Power EA があれば心配は要りません。 EA は 相補的な平均回帰戦略5つ （ 5つの設定 と異なる フィルタ手法 ）を S&P 500 に対して束ねます。特に ストレス局面 での 行き過ぎ を体系的に捉え、急激な 調整 を伴う ボラティリティの高い相場局面 でその 強み を発揮します。通常の 相場局面 では EA は 市場全体 に概ね沿って稼働し、 戦術的なポートフォリオ・ヘッジ や追加の 収益源 を提供します。 マーチンゲールなし 、 グリッドなし 。 明確なドキュメント、堅牢、実用的。 15年 超の ティックデータ による長期 バックテスト実績 、 2008年 以降の S&P先物 との比較を備えています。 なぜこのEAなのか？ ク
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
エキスパート
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
エキスパート
OpenAIによるAI駆動型テクノロジー Martini AI EAは、AUDUSD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、NZDUSD、USDCHF向けに設計された高度なトレーディングエキスパートアドバイザーです。安全性、安定したリターン、そしてスケーラブルな収益性を重視しています。Martini AI EAは、最新のChatGPTテクノロジーを基盤としたニューラルネットワーク、機械学習、AIを活用した分析機能によって強化された、規律あるスキャルピング戦略を統合しています。これにより、適応的な意思決定、高精度な取引、そして卓越した取引体験が保証されます。 7,000人以上のメンバーが参加する MQL5コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーと交流しましょう。最新の製品リリース、取引のヒント、そして独占的な洞察など、最新情報を入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Martini AI EA セットアップガイドと機能 特徴 静かな夜間の外国為替時間帯に最も取引が好まれる 5分足チャートで高速スキャルピングを行うために設計されています 正確なエントリーとエグジットのために保留中の注文を使用する AI
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
エキスパート
ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で入手可能な限定数のコピー 最終価格: 990$ NEW: 無料で EA を 1 つゲット!   (2取引口座の場合) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro アルゴリズムへようこそ!   何年にもわたって市場を研究し、さまざまな戦略をプログラミングしてきた結果、優れた取引システムに必要なすべてを備えたアルゴリズムを見つけました。 ブローカーに依存しない スプレッド インディペンデント MT4、MT5、TDS2、および複数のブローカーで、実際の変数スプレッドテストを使用して非常に安定したバックテストを簡単に示します 何百もの異なる設定はすべて、テストで有益な結果をもたらします (もちろん、私は最高のものを選択しました!) 非常に堅牢なシステム -> 設定は交換可能であるため、USDJPY か
作者のその他のプロダクト
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD、XAUUSD、AUDCAD 向けに設計された高度なトレーディング エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド トレーディングなどの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的なトレーディング エクスペリエンスを卓越したものにします。 7,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT4バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために C
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
SafeGold Scalper EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
エキスパート
About SafeGold Scalper EA is a specialized trading expert advisor (EA) crafted specifically for XAUUSD or Gold trading. True to its name, this EA combines a robust scalping strategy with an emphasis on safety, distinguishing it from the majority of expert advisors in the market. Unlike many EAs that rely on high-risk strategies like martingale, grid, or random trading, SafeGold Scalper EA employs a disciplined and highly profitable scalping strategy, focusing on intraday trading techniques. It a
Martini EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (3)
エキスパート
OpenAIによるAI駆動型テクノロジー Martini AI EAは、AUDUSD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、NZDUSD、USDCHF向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパートアドバイザーです。安全性、安定したリターン、そしてスケーラブルな収益性を重視しています。Martini AI EAは、最新のChatGPTテクノロジーを基盤としたニューラルネットワーク、機械学習、AIを活用した分析機能によって強化された、規律あるスキャルピング戦略を統合しています。これにより、適応的な意思決定、高精度な取引、そして卓越した取引体験が保証されます。 7,000人以上のメンバーが参加する MQL5コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーと交流しましょう。最新の製品リリース、取引のヒント、そして独占的な洞察など、最新情報を入手しましょう。 MT4バージョン Martini AI EA セットアップガイドと機能 特徴 静かな夜間の外国為替時間帯に最も取引が好まれる 5分足チャートで高速スキャルピングを行うために設計されています 正確なエントリーとエグジットのために保留中の注文を使用する AIはスマート
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
エキスパート
OpenAIによるAI駆動型テクノロジー Martini AI EAは、AUDUSD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、NZDUSD、USDCHF向けに設計された高度なトレーディングエキスパートアドバイザーです。安全性、安定したリターン、そしてスケーラブルな収益性を重視しています。Martini AI EAは、最新のChatGPTテクノロジーを基盤としたニューラルネットワーク、機械学習、AIを活用した分析機能によって強化された、規律あるスキャルピング戦略を統合しています。これにより、適応的な意思決定、高精度な取引、そして卓越した取引体験が保証されます。 7,000人以上のメンバーが参加する MQL5コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーと交流しましょう。最新の製品リリース、取引のヒント、そして独占的な洞察など、最新情報を入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Martini AI EA セットアップガイドと機能 特徴 静かな夜間の外国為替時間帯に最も取引が好まれる 5分足チャートで高速スキャルピングを行うために設計されています 正確なエントリーとエグジットのために保留中の注文を使用する AI
Market Profile By Global Trade Live
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (5)
インディケータ
READ THE DESCRIPTION ITS IMPORTANT - ONLY TAKES 2 MINUTES - THIS IS A TOOL NOT A TRADING STRATEGY Market Profile By Global Trade Live A Market Profile is a graphical representation that combines price and time information in the form of a distribution. A Market Profile is used to determine elapsed time, number of ticks and volumes traded at specific prices, or over a price interval, over a given period. A Market Profile also makes it possible to identify prices accepted or rejected by the mark
FREE
Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
2 (1)
インディケータ
Engulfing Pattern is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when a "Bullish" or "Bearish engulfing pattern forms on the timeframe. This indicator comes with alerts options mentioned in the parameter section below. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the private link. Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT4 Other Products Try our Martini EA with 2 years of liv
FREE
FusionAlert StochRSI Master Indicator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
インディケータ
FusionAlert StochRSI Master is an indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, it is a combination of RSI & Stochastic indicator which provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions combined for both indicators, results in more precise and accurate signals to be used as a wonderful tool, in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Jo
FREE
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
4 (1)
インディケータ
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
インディケータ
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
インディケータ
Engulfing Pattern is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when a "Bullish" or "Bearish engulfing pattern forms on the timeframe. This indicator comes with alerts options mentioned in the parameter section below. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the private link. Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT5 Other Products Try our Martini EA with 2 years of liv
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
インディケータ
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
FusionAlert StochRSI Master Indicator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
インディケータ
FusionAlert StochRSI Master is an indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, it is a combination of RSI & Stochastic indicator which provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions combined for both indicators, results in more precise and accurate signals to be used as a wonderful tool, in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Jo
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
インディケータ
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
インディケータ
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
インディケータ
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Gbpjpy Scalper EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
エキスパート
GBPJPY scalper EA is a pound yen trading expert advisor designed especially for trading GBPJPY. It is a 5 minute time frame scalper and its strategy is based on low volume trading strategy, it trades at night and day for few hours when the volume is low and there is no news in order to maximize its accuracy and minimize the risk. Join our   MQL5 group   in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account. You are also welcome to join our p
AU 79 Gold EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
エキスパート
AU 79 Gold EA は、金取引のために特別に設計された金取引エキスパートアドバイザーです。これは5分の時間枠のスキャルパーであり、その戦略はユニークであり、金融機関が金を取引するために使用しています。精度を最大化し、リスクを最小限に抑えるために、出来高が少なくニュースがない夜間に数時間取引します。 リアルアカウントで EA をバックテストして実行するために必要な最新のセットファイルをダウンロードするには、   MQL5 グループ に参加してください。 他のメンバー間で日々の最新情報やニュースについて話し合うプライベート グループにもぜひご参加ください。プライベートグループリンクを取得するには、私に連絡してください。 マーチンゲール、グリッド、その他の危険な戦略は使用されていません。 ライブアカウントモニタリング MT5のバージョン 期間限定価格はわずか999ドル 主な特長 夜間ゴールドマスタリー : 「AU 79 ゴールド EA」は、夜の静かで音量の少ない時間帯に活躍します。他のEAが休んでいる間、私たちのEAは最適な取引ウィンドウで金市場のユニークな特性を活用して懸命に働い
SafeGold Scalper EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
エキスパート
About SafeGold Scalper EA is a specialized trading expert advisor (EA) crafted specifically for XAUUSD or Gold trading. True to its name, this EA combines a robust scalping strategy with an emphasis on safety, distinguishing it from the majority of expert advisors in the market. Unlike many EAs that rely on high-risk strategies like martingale, grid, or random trading, SafeGold Scalper EA employs a disciplined and highly profitable scalping strategy, focusing on intraday trading techniques. It a
Sleep Walker EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
エキスパート
NEXT PRICE : $649 Sleep Walker EA is a multi-currency expert advisor based on a strong scalping strategy in the night when the market volume is low combined with a strong trade management and execution system . Trading Strategy Sleep Walker EA trades on 5  currency pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD & USDCHF  using instant order execution. It starts taking trades on specific times with proper Stop Loss and Hidden Profit Booking mechanism when the scalping strategy probability is the highest,
Gbpjpy Scalper EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
エキスパート
GBPJPY scalper EA is a pound yen trading expert advisor designed especially for trading GBPJPY. It is a 5 minute time frame scalper and its strategy is based on low volume trading strategy, it trades at night and day for few hours when the volume is low and there is no news in order to maximize its accuracy and minimize the risk. Join our   MQL5 group   in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account. You are also welcome to join our p
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
エキスパート
AU 79 Gold EA は、金取引のために特別に設計された金取引エキスパートアドバイザーです。これは5分の時間枠のスキャルパーであり、その戦略はユニークであり、金融機関が金を取引するために使用しています。精度を最大化し、リスクを最小限に抑えるために、出来高が少なくニュースがない夜間に数時間取引します。 参加してください     MQL5グループ   リアルアカウントでEAをバックテストして実行するために必要な最新のセットファイルをダウンロードするため。 他のメンバー間で日々の最新情報やニュースについて話し合うプライベート グループにもぜひご参加ください。プライベートグループリンクを取得するには、私に連絡してください。 マーチンゲール、グリッド、その他の危険な戦略は使用されていません。 ライブアカウントモニタリング MT4のバージョン 期間限定価格はわずか999ドル 主な特長 夜間ゴールドマスタリー : 「AU 79 ゴールド EA」は、夜の静かで音量の少ない時間帯に活躍します。他のEAが休んでいる間、私たちのEAは最適な取引ウィンドウで金市場のユニークな特性を活用して懸命に働いて
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
4 (2)
エキスパート
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the free MT4 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find th
フィルタ:
papavilla
57
papavilla 2025.12.10 23:40 
 

The advisor's strategy is very interesting, stable, and simple to configure. His car is attentive and reliable.

To Tata
272
To Tata 2024.09.19 06:51 
 

As stated in the overview, the “effective risk management approach” appears to be working properly. It is very stable and reliable. It is a very good EA, although you have to run it with a low spread broker.

レビューに返信