#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750

#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350



#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>



CGraphic ExtGraph;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

vector delta=vector::Full(101,2*M_PI/10);

delta[0]=-31;

//--- 获取从-31到2pi的101个值，步长为delta

vector X=delta.CumSum();

//--- 计算X向量每个值的双曲反正弦值

vector Y=MathArcsinh(X);



//--- 将计算值从向量转移到数组

double x_array[],y_array[];

X.Swap(x_array);

Y.Swap(y_array);



//--- 绘制计算出的向量值的图形

CurvePlot(x_array,y_array,clrDodgerBlue);



//--- 等待按下Escape或PgDn键删除图形（截取屏幕截图）并退出

while(!IsStopped())

{

if(StopKeyPressed())

break;

Sleep(16);

}



//--- 清除

ExtGraph.Destroy();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| When pressing ESC, return 'true' |

//| When pressing PgDn, take a graph screenshot and return 'true' |

//| Otherwise, return 'false' |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool StopKeyPressed()

{

//--- 如果按下ESC，则返回'true'

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)

return(true);

//--- 果按下PgDn，并且成功抓取图形屏幕截图，则返回'true'

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))

return(true);

//--- 返回'false'

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a graph object and draw a curve |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)

{

ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic", 0, 0, 0, GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_array, y_array, ColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);

ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);

ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();

string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";

string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54, 9, text1, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21, text2, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Take a screenshot and save the image to a file |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)

{

string file_names[];

ResetLastError();

int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture", NULL, "All files (*.*)|*.*", FSD_WRITE_FILE, file_names, file_name+".png");

if(selected<1)

{

if(selected<0)

PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return false;

}



bool res=false;

if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))

res=ChartScreenShot(0, file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);

return(res);

}