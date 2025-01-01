文档部分
MathLog1p

返回MathLog(1+x)表达式值。

double  MathLog1p(
   double  value      // 对数值
   );

参数

[in]  将被计算的对数值。

返回值

如果成功，返回值（值+1）的自然对数。如果值小于 -1，则函数返回NaN（未定义值）。如果值等于-1，函数返回INF（∞）。

注意

x值接近0时，MathLog1p(x)函数会生成精确于MathLog(1+x)函数的值。

您可以使用log1p()函数，代替MathLog1p()函数。

 

示例：

#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
CGraphic ExtGraph;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 获取从0到8的9个值，步长为1
   vector X(9,VectorArange);
   Print("vector X = \n",X);
//--- 对于每个向量值，计算表达式的对数（1 + X向量值）
   X=MathLog1p(X);
   Print("MathLog1p(X) = \n",X);
   
//--- 将计算值从向量传输到数组
   double y_array[];
   X.Swap(y_array);
 
//--- 绘制计算出的向量值的图形
   CurvePlot(y_array,clrDodgerBlue);
 
//--- 等待按下Escape或PgDn键删除图形（截取屏幕截图）并退出
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      if(StopKeyPressed())
         break;
      Sleep(16);
     }
 
//--- 清除
   ExtGraph.Destroy();
   /*
   result:
   vector X = 
   [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]
   MathLog1p(X) = 
   [0,0.6931471805599453,1.09861228866811,1.386294361119891,1.6094379124341,1.791759469228055,1.945910149055313,2.079441541679836,2.19722457733622]
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill a vector with 'value' in 'step' increments                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T
void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0
  { 
   for(ulong i=0i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step
      vec[i]=value
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| When pressing ESC, return 'true'                                 |
//| When pressing PgDn, take a graph screenshot and return 'true'    |
//| Otherwise, return 'false'                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StopKeyPressed()
  {
//--- 如果按下ESC，则返回'true'
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
      return(true);
//--- 果按下PgDn，并且成功抓取图形屏幕截图，则返回'true'
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))
      return(true);
//--- 返回'false'
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a graph object and draw a curve                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)
  {
   ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic"000GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_arrayy_arrayColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);
   ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);
   ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();
   string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";
   string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(549text1ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21text2ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Take a screenshot and save the image to a file                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)
  {
   string file_names[];
   ResetLastError();
   int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture"NULL"All files (*.*)|*.*"FSD_WRITE_FILEfile_namesfile_name+".png");
   if(selected<1)
     {
      if(selected<0)
         PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d"__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   
   bool res=false;
   if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))
      res=ChartScreenShot(0file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
   return(res);
  }

 

结果：

MathLog1p_Screenshot

