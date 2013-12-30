MQL5 向导：如何创建未平仓位的追踪模块
简介
MetaTrader 5 提供了一款强大的工具用于快速检验交易理念。这就是 MQL5 向导的交易策略生成器。使用 MQL5 向导自动创建 EA 交易源代码的做法已在《MQL5 向导：无需编程即可创建 EA 交易》一文中进行了介绍。由于代码生成系统的开放性，您能够使用交易信号、资金管理系统和追踪模块的自定义类来补充标准类。
本文介绍了追踪未平仓位模块的编写原则，以便在 MQL5 向导中能够进一步使用。
图 1. CExpert 基类的结构。
CExpert 类（或其子类）是交易机器人的主要“引擎”。CExpert 类的实例包含 CExpertSignal、CExpertMoney 和 CExpertTrailing 类（或其子类）的实例：
- CExpertSignal 是交易信号的主生成器。CExpert 类包含的 CExpertSignal 子类的实例提供了 EA 交易和有关市场准入可能性、准入水平和基于内部算法设置保护订单的相关信息。交易操作执行的最终决策由 EA 交易作出。有关如何编写交易信号模块的内容请参见《MQL5 向导：如何创建交易信号模块》一文。
- CExpertMoney 是管理资金和风险的主系统。CExpertMoney 子类的实例用于计算开仓和挂单的交易量。交易量的最终决策由 EA 交易作出。资金和风险管理模块的开发原则在《MQL5 向导：如何创建资金和风险管理模块》一文中进行了介绍。
- CExpertTrailing 是追踪未平仓位的主模块。CExpertTrailing 子类的实例通知 EA 交易是否有必要修改仓位的保护订单。订单修改的最终决策由 EA 交易作出。
此外，下述类实例是 CExpert 类的成员：
- CExpertTrade（用于执行交易操作）
- CIndicators（用于管理 EA 交易过程中使用的指标和时间序列）
- CSymbolInfo（用于获取交易品种的信息）
- CAccountInfo（用于获取交易账户的状态信息）
- CPositionInfo （用于获取仓位信息）
- COrderInfo （用于获取挂单信息）
在下文中，当提及 EA 交易时，我们指的是 CExpert 类或其子类的实例。
有关 CExpert 类及其使用过程的更详细介绍将在另一章节中提供。
1. CExpertTrailing 基类
CExpertTrailing 构成了追踪未平仓位模块的基础。CExpertTrailing 类具有一组公共虚拟方法，以便和外界进行交互。
|
初始化
|
说明
|
虚拟 Init
|
类实例的初始化可实现模块数据和 EA 交易数据的同步
|
参数设定验证
|
创建并初始化操作交易信号生成器所需的所有指标和时间序列
|
仓位修改信号
|
|
生成买入持仓修改信号，同时确定止损订单的新价格
|
生成卖出持仓修改信号，同时确定止损订单的新价格
方法说明
1.1. 初始化方法
Init() 方法在类实例添加至 EA 交易后立即被自动调用。无需覆盖该方法。
virtual bool Init(CSymbolInfo* symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, double adjusted_point);
ValidationSettings() 方法在设置所有参数后从 EA 交易调用。如果存在设置参数，则必须覆盖该方法。
virtual bool ValidationSettings();
如果所有参数都正确无误（表明其适合使用），则覆盖方法必须返回 true。如果存在任何无效参数（无法进一步操作），则该参数必须返回 false。
InitIndicators() 方法用于创建和初始化所需的全部指标和时间序列。在设置和验证完所有参数后，该方法会从 EA 交易中调用。如果交易信号生成器使用了至少一个指标或时间序列，则应覆盖该方法。
virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators* indicators);
指标和/或时间序列应通过标准库中的对应物予以使用。所有指标和/或时间序列的指针都应添加至 EA 交易的指标集（指向其的指针作为参数传递）。
如果对指标和/或时间序列的所有操作均已成功（表明其适合使用），则覆盖方法应返回 true。如果对指标和/或时间序列的操作至少有一次失败，则该方法必须返回 false（无法进一步操作）。
1.2. 检查仓位修改信号的方法
CheckTrailingStopLong() 方法会生成买入持仓修改信号，同时定义止损订单（必要时定义获利订单）的新价格。该方法通过 EA 交易调用，以确定是否有必要修改买入持仓。如果您希望生成买入持仓修改信号，则应覆盖该方法。
virtual bool CheckTrailingStopLong(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp)
该方法必须实现检查买入持仓修改条件的算法。如果满足条件，则必须为变量 sl（必要时为 tp）赋予相应的值，且该方法应返回 true。连接至 sl 和 tp 变量的链接必须作为参数传递。如果不满足条件，则该方法必须返回 false。
CheckTrailingStopShort() 方法可生成卖出持仓修改信号，同时确定止损订单（必要时定义获利订单）的新价格。该方法通过 EA 交易调用，以确定是否有必要修改卖出持仓。如果您希望生成卖出持仓修改信号，则应覆盖该方法。
virtual bool CheckTrailingStopShort(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp)
该方法必须实现检查卖出持仓修改条件的算法。如果满足条件，则必须为变量 sl（必要时为 tp）赋予相应的值，且该方法应返回 true。连接至 sl 和 tp 变量的链接必须作为参数传递。如果不满足条件，则该方法必须返回 false。
2. 编写自己的未平仓位追踪模块
在了解 CExpertTrailing 基类的结构后，现在您就可着手创建自己的未平仓位追踪模块了！
如上所述，CExpertTrailing 类是一套公共虚拟方法，EA 交易通过其了解未平仓位追踪模块在保护订单修改必要性方面的“意见”。
因此，我们的主要目标是创建自己的未平仓位追踪类，使其派生于 CExpertTrailing 类并覆盖相应的虚拟方法，同时实现所需算法。
我们的次要目标（具有同等重要性）是让我们的类对于 MQL5 向导呈“可视”状态。先说最重要的吧。
2.1. 创建交易信号生成器类
我们开始吧。
首先创建（例如，使用同一 MQL5 向导）一个扩展名为 mqh 的包含文件。
在 File（文件）菜单中选择 Create（创建）（或按 Ctrl+N 组合键），并指明创建一个包含文件：
图 2. 使用 MQL5 向导创建一个包含文件。
应该注意的是，为了方便 MQL5 向导以后将文件识别为未平仓位追踪模块，应在文件夹 Include\Expert 中创建该文件。。
为了避免与标准库发生冲突，应创建自己的文件夹 Include\Expert\Trailing\MyTrailing，并在其中创建文件 SampleTrailing.mqh，同时在 MQL5 向导中指定这些参数：
图 3. 设置包含文件的位置。
MQL5 向导的运行结果显示如下情形：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SampleTrailing.mqh | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| defines | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // #define MacrosHello "Hello, world!" // #define MacrosYear 2010 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| DLL imports | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // #import "user32.dll" // int SendMessageA(int hWnd,int Msg,int wParam,int lParam); // #import "my_expert.dll" // int ExpertRecalculate(int wParam,int lParam); // #import //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EX5 imports | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // #import "stdlib.ex5" // string ErrorDescription(int error_code); // #import //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
接下来完全是“手工”操作。删除不必要部分，并加入所需部分（即标准库的包含文件 ExpertTrailing.mqh 和目前为空的类说明）。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SampleTrailing.mqh | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class CSampleTrailing. | //| Purpose: Class for trailing of open positions. | //| Is derived from the CExpertTrailing class. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing { }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在有必要选择算法了。
我们将下述算法作为未平仓位追踪模块的基础：如果价格沿期望的方向移动一段特定距离，则将止损订单移入无损水平。这反映在我们的文件中。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SampleTrailing.mqh | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class CSampleTrailing. | //| Purpose: Class for trailing of open positions by | //| moving the Stop order "to the loseless level". | //| Is derived from the CExpertTrailingclass. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing { }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，我们来详细说明确定保护订单的修改需要用到哪些数据。在本例中 - 这些数据是修改仓位的获利点位。
定义设置未平仓位追踪模块的参数列表。我们需要两个参数：
- 建议移动止损订单至无损水平所需的仓位获利点位数。
- 无损水平即我们通过移动的止损订单锁定的获利点位数。
模块的设置将存储在该类的受保护数据成员中。将通过相应的公共方法实现对设置的访问。
让我们将这些更改包含在文件中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SampleTrailing.mqh | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class CSampleTrailing. | //| Purpose: Class for trailing of open positions | //| by moving Stop order to a lossless level. | //| Is derived from the CExpertTrailing class. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing { protected: int m_profit; //threshold level of profit int m_stop_level; // lossless level public: //--- methods of setting adjustable parameters void Profit(int value) { m_profit=value; } void StopLevel(int value) { m_stop_level=value; } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
要使用默认值初始化可调节参数，我们需要添加类构造函数。
要验证设置，可根据基类说明来覆盖虚拟方法 ValidationSettings。
类的说明：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SampleTrailing.mqh | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class CSampleTrailing. | //| Purpose: Class for trailing of open positions | //| by moving Stop order to a lossless level. | //| Is derived from the CExpertTrailing class. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing { protected: int m_profit; // threshold level of profit int m_stop_level; // lossless level public: CSampleTrailing(); //--- methods of setting adjustable parameters void Profit(int value) { m_profit=value; } void StopLevel(int value) { m_stop_level=value; } //--- method of validating the adjustable parameters virtual bool ValidationSettings(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ValidationSettings() 方法的实现：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Validation of adjustable parameters. | //| INPUT: no. | //| OUTPUT: true if parameter are correct, false - if not. | //| REMARK: no. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSampleTrailing::ValidationSettings() { if(!CExpertTrailing::ValidationSettings()) return(false); //--- check wheter the Init method is called if(m_symbol==NULL) return(false); //--- check parameters if((m_profit-m_stop_level)*m_adjusted_point<=m_symbol.StopsLevel()*m_symbol.Point() && m_profit!=0.0) { printf(__FUNCTION__+": threshold level of profit must be greater than the level of setting of orders"); return(false); } //--- ok return(true); }
所有准备工作均已就绪。
让我们再仔细考虑下这些算法。
1. 满足下列条件时，会生成买入持仓修改信号：
- 模块设置的参数表明应修改仓位（如果您设置 Profit=0，将不会执行修改）；
- 仓位尚未被修改（止损订单未移至无损水平）；
- 仓位获利超出参数中设置的阈值水平。
在这种情况下，建议根据设置来修改止损订单。为此，我们覆盖了虚拟方法 CheckTrailingStopLong 并赋予其相应功能。
2. ，满足下列条件时，会生成卖出持仓修改信号：
- 模块设置的参数表明应修改仓位（如果您设置 Profit=0，将不会执行修改）；
- 仓位尚未被修改（止损订单未移至无损水平）；
- 仓位获利超出参数中设置的阈值水平。
在这种情况下，建议根据设置来修改止损订单。为此，我们覆盖了虚拟方法 CheckTrailingStopShort 并赋予其相应功能。
类的说明：
class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing { protected: int m_profit; // threshold level of profit int m_stop_level; // lossless level public: CSampleTrailing(); //--- methods of setting adjustable parameters void Profit(int value) { m_profit=value; } void StopLevel(int value) { m_stop_level=value; } //--- method of validation of adjustable parameters virtual bool ValidationSettings(); //--- methods of generation of position modification signals virtual bool CheckTrailingStopLong(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp); virtual bool CheckTrailingStopShort(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp); };
CheckTrailingStopLong 和 CheckTrailingStopShort 方法的实现：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for modification of stop orders of a long position. | //| INPUT: position - pointer to a position object, | //| sl - link for a new price of stop loss order, | //| tp - link for a new price of take profit order. | //| OUTPUT: true if condition is satisfied, false - if not. | //| REMARK: no. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSampleTrailing::CheckTrailingStopLong(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp) { //--- check of pointer if(position==NULL) return(false); //--- check of parameter if(m_profit==0.0) return(false); //--- already in a lossless zone? double open=position.PriceOpen(); if(position.StopLoss()>=open) return(false); //--- check of profit sl=EMPTY_VALUE; tp=EMPTY_VALUE; if(m_symbol.Bid()-open>m_profit*m_adjusted_point) sl=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(open+m_stop_level*m_adjusted_point); //--- return(sl!=EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for modification of stop orders of a short position. | //| INPUT: position - pointer to a position object, | //| sl - link to a new price of stop loss order, | //| tp - link to a new price of take profit order. | //| OUTPUT: true if condition is satisfied, false - if not. | //| REMARK: нет. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSampleTrailing::CheckTrailingStopShort(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp) { //--- check of pointer if(position==NULL) return(false); //--- check of parameter if(m_profit==0.0) return(false); //--- already in a lossless zone? double open=position.PriceOpen(); if(position.StopLoss()<=open) return(false); //--- check of profit sl=EMPTY_VALUE; tp=EMPTY_VALUE; if(open-m_symbol.Ask()>m_profit*m_adjusted_point) sl=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(open-m_stop_level*m_adjusted_point); //--- return(sl!=EMPTY_VALUE); }
2.2. 为 MQL5 向导编写所创建交易信号类的说明
我们现在开始解决第二个问题。我们的未平仓位追踪模块应能被 MQL5 向导的交易策略生成器所识别。
我们已完成了第一个必要条件：我们将文件放置在 MQL5 向导能够找到的位置。但这还不够。MQL5 向导不仅要能找到文件，还要能识别它。为此，我们必须根据 MQL5 向导的要求将类描述符添加至原始文本。
我们来看一下这些规则：
1. 注释块应以下面的代码行开头：
// wizard description start //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Description of the class |
2. 下一行是一个文本描述符（我们会在 MQL5 向导中选择信号时见到），格式为 "//| Title=<Text> |"。如果代码文本过多而无法显示在一行，您可以在后面再添加一行代码（但不能超过此数）。</p>
在本例中，即下述代码行：
//| Title=Signal on the crossing of a price and the MA | //| entering on its back movement |
3. 接下来是以格式 "//| Type=<Type> |" 指定类的类型的代码行。<Type> 字段必须具有信号值（除了信号，MQL5 向导也能识别其他类的类型）。
输入：
//| Type=Trailing |
4. 接下来一行呈 "//| Name=<Name> |" 格式的代码是信号的简称（MQL5 向导用其来生成 EA 交易全局变量的名称）。
我们得到下列内容：
//| Name=BreakEven |
5. 类的名称是说明中的一个重要要素。在呈 "//| Class=<ClassNameа> |" 格式的代码行中，<ClassName> 参数必须与类的名称相匹配：
//| Class=CSampleTrailing |
6. 我们不会在此行填入任何内容，但该行必须存在（这是到语言参考部分的链接）：
//| Page= |
7. 此外还有关于模块设置参数的说明。
这是一组代码行（行数等于参数的个数）。
每一行的格式均为 "//| Parameter=<NameOfMethod>,<TypeOfParameter>,<DefaultValue> |"。
下面是我们的参数集：
//| Parameter=Profit,int,20 | //| Parameter=StopLevel,int,0 |
8. 注释块应以下面的代码行结束：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // wizard description end
让我们将描述符添加到源代码。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SampleTrailing.mqh | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh> // wizard description start //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Description of the class | //| Title=Moving a position to a lossless level | //| Type=Trailing | //| Name=BreakEven | //| Class=CSampleTrailing | //| Page= | //| Parameter=Profit,int,20 | //| Parameter=StopLevel,int,0 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // wizard description end //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class CSampleTrailing. | //| Purpose: Class for trailing of open positions | //| by moving Stop order to a lossless level. | //| Is derived from the CExpertTrailing class. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing { protected: int m_profit; // threshold level of profit int m_stop_level; // lossless level public: CSampleTrailing(); //--- method of setting adjustable parameters void Profit(int value) { m_profit=value; } void StopLevel(int value) { m_stop_level=value; } //--- method of validation of adjustable settings virtual bool ValidationSettings(); //--- methods of generation of position modification signals virtual bool CheckTrailingStopLong(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp); virtual bool CheckTrailingStopShort(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor CSampleTrailing. | //| INPUT: no. | //| OUTPUT: no. | //| REMARK: no. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSampleTrailing::CSampleTrailing() { //--- setting default values m_profit =20; m_stop_level=0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check of adjustable parameters. | //| INPUT: no. | //| OUTPUT: true if the parameters are correct, false if not. | //| REMARK: no. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSampleTrailing::ValidationSettings() { //--- what if the Init has not been called? if(m_symbol==NULL) return(false); //--- check of parameters if((m_profit-m_stop_level)*m_adjusted_point<=m_symbol.StopsLevel()*m_symbol.Point() && m_profit!=0.0) { printf(__FUNCTION__+": threshold level of profit must be greater than the level of setting stop orders"); return(false); } //--- ok return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for modification of stop orders of a long position. | //| INPUT: position - pointer to a position object, | //| sl - link for a new price of stop loss order, | //| tp - link for a new price of take profit order. | //| OUTPUT: true if condition is satisfied, false if not. | //| REMARK: no. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSampleTrailing::CheckTrailingStopLong(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp) { //--- check of pointer if(position==NULL) return(false); //--- check of parameters if(m_profit==0.0) return(false); //--- already in a lossless zone? double open=position.PriceOpen(); if(position.StopLoss()>=open) return(false); //--- check of profit sl=EMPTY_VALUE; tp=EMPTY_VALUE; if(m_symbol.Bid()-open>m_profit*m_adjusted_point) sl=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(open+m_stop_level*m_adjusted_point); //--- return(sl!=EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for modification of stop orders of a short position. | //| INPUT: position - pointer to a position object, | //| sl - link for a new price of stop loss order, | //| tp - link for a new take profit order. | //| OUTPUT: true if condition is satisfied, false if not. | //| REMARK: no. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSampleTrailing::CheckTrailingStopShort(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp) { //--- check of pointer if(position==NULL) return(false); //--- check of parameters if(m_profit==0.0) return(false); //--- already in a lossless zone? double open=position.PriceOpen(); if(position.StopLoss()<=open) return(false); //--- check of profit sl=EMPTY_VALUE; tp=EMPTY_VALUE; if(open-m_symbol.Ask()>m_profit*m_adjusted_point) sl=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(open-m_stop_level*m_adjusted_point); //--- return(sl!=EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以上便是全部内容。追踪模块已经可以使用了。
为了让 MQL5 向导的交易策略生成器能够使用我们的模块，我们应重启 MetaEditor（MQL5 向导仅在启动时扫描文件夹 Include\Expert）。
重启 MetaEditor 后，创建的未平仓位管理模块就可以在 MQL5 向导中使用了：
图 5. MQL5 向导中创建的未平仓位管理模块。
现在可以使用未平仓位管理模块参数说明部分指定的输入参数了：
图 6. MQL5 向导中创建的未平仓位管理模块的输入参数。
可使用 MetaTrader 5 终端的策略测试程序找出所实现交易策略的输入参数的最佳值。
总结
MQL5 向导的交易策略生成器极大简化了交易理念的检验过程。生成的 EA 交易的代码基于标准库的交易策略类，用于实现某些交易信号类、资金和风险管理类以及持仓支持类。
本文介绍了如何编写自己的未平仓位管理类，以及如何将其连接至 MQL5 向导的交易策略生成器；当价格呈持仓方向移动时，该类可将止损水平移入无损区域，从而在交易过程中减少亏损。本文还介绍了为 MQL5 向导创建的类的说明的结构和格式。
使用文章中指定的模块时，在将智能交易系统加载到图表时，会在智能交易系统日志中产生错误：
2017.09.06 00:28:29.873 1 (EURUSD,M5) OnInit: 错误初始化指标
2017.09.06 00:31:20.256 1 (EURUSD,M5) CExpertBase::SetPriceSeries: 禁止更改时间序列
2017.09.06 00:31:20.256 1 (EURUSD,M5) CExpertBase::SetOtherSeries: 禁止更改时间序列
2017.09.06 00:31:20.256 1 (EURUSD,M5) CExpertBase::InitIndicators: 未检查设置参数
2017.09.06 00:31:20.256 1 (EURUSD,M5) CExpert::InitIndicators: 错误初始化拖尾对象的指标
2017.09.06 00:31:20.256 1 (EURUSD,M5) OnInit: 错误初始化指标
更改 跟踪模块 "sampleTrailing.mqh"：
使用文章中指定的模块时，在将智能交易系统加载到图表时会在日志中产生错误：
感谢您的留言，文章已更正
当开立 空头头寸 并在参数中将常规止损（非移动止损）设置为 0 时，移动止损不会设置为盈亏平衡，但如果稍微移动常规止损并将其设置为至少-1 点，则一切正常。在做多时一切正常。在检查已经出现盈亏平衡（止损点小于价格）的条件时，止损点的初始值为 0，它不会让止损点继续移动。
这就对了。正是指定的止损触发了跟踪模块在盈亏平衡时的工作。也就是说，假设头寸最初必须有止损。
补充：
任何文章的目的都是展示和熟悉解决某些问题的方法。然后，用户应根据所学知识开发自己的代码。
应该对其进行补充，以便在没有止损的情况下，尾随也是--至少用开盘值填充变量。
(我收到了您 2 条信息的推送通知，但其中一条丢失了 - 已删除）？
如果您需要更改某些内容，这不是本文要讨论的问题。在这里，您可以根据所学知识自行修改。也就是说，如果您想撰写技术作业，并认为文章会根据技术作业进行改写--事实并非如此。
正如我所看到的那样：重写模块（稍作改动）并使用。
补充：最后一次，请使用 "回复 "按钮。否则我不会回复。
好吧，我自己写。你是否删除了你的某个帖子（如果删除了请告诉我，这样我就不用再找了）？
你可以开一个新话题，比如"未结头寸维持 到盈亏平衡的模块"--我认为这样的话题会很有用。
是的，我在编辑帖子时误点击了 "删除"--事实上我写了两篇帖子，删除了一篇。因此，推送是正确的。