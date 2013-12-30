MetaTrader 5 / 专家
MQL5 向导：如何创建未平仓位的追踪模块

简介

MetaTrader 5 提供了一款强大的工具用于快速检验交易理念。这就是 MQL5 向导的交易策略生成器。使用 MQL5 向导自动创建 EA 交易源代码的做法已在《MQL5 向导：无需编程即可创建 EA 交易》一文中进行了介绍。由于代码生成系统的开放性，您能够使用交易信号、资金管理系统和追踪模块的自定义类来补充标准类。

本文介绍了追踪未平仓位模块的编写原则，以便在 MQL5 向导中能够进一步使用。

通过 MQL5 向导创建的 EA 交易基于四个基类

图 1. CExpert 基类的结构

CExpert 类（或其子类）是交易机器人的主要“引擎”。CExpert 类的实例包含 CExpertSignalCExpertMoneyCExpertTrailing 类（或其子类）的实例：

  1. CExpertSignal 是交易信号的主生成器。CExpert 类包含的 CExpertSignal 子类的实例提供了 EA 交易和有关市场准入可能性、准入水平和基于内部算法设置保护订单的相关信息。交易操作执行的最终决策由 EA 交易作出。有关如何编写交易信号模块的内容请参见《MQL5 向导：如何创建交易信号模块》一文。
  2. CExpertMoney 是管理资金和风险的主系统。CExpertMoney 子类的实例用于计算开仓和挂单的交易量。交易量的最终决策由 EA 交易作出。资金和风险管理模块的开发原则在《MQL5 向导：如何创建资金和风险管理模块》一文中进行了介绍。
  3. CExpertTrailing 是追踪未平仓位的主模块。CExpertTrailing 子类的实例通知 EA 交易是否有必要修改仓位的保护订单。订单修改的最终决策由 EA 交易作出。

此外，下述类实例是 CExpert 类的成员：

  • CExpertTrade（用于执行交易操作）
  • CIndicators（用于管理 EA 交易过程中使用的指标和时间序列）
  • CSymbolInfo（用于获取交易品种的信息）
  • CAccountInfo（用于获取交易账户的状态信息）
  • CPositionInfo （用于获取仓位信息）
  • COrderInfo （用于获取挂单信息）

在下文中，当提及 EA 交易时，我们指的是 CExpert 类或其子类的实例。

有关 CExpert 类及其使用过程的更详细介绍将在另一章节中提供。


1. CExpertTrailing 基类

CExpertTrailing 构成了追踪未平仓位模块的基础。CExpertTrailing 类具有一组公共虚拟方法，以便和外界进行交互。

初始化

 说明

虚拟 Init

类实例的初始化可实现模块数据和 EA 交易数据的同步

虚拟 ValidationSettings

参数设定验证

虚拟 InitIndicators

创建并初始化操作交易信号生成器所需的所有指标和时间序列

仓位修改信号

 

虚拟 CheckTrailingStopLong

生成买入持仓修改信号，同时确定止损订单的新价格

虚拟 CheckTrailingStopShort

生成卖出持仓修改信号，同时确定止损订单的新价格

方法说明

1.1. 初始化方法

1.1.1 Init

Init() 方法在类实例添加至 EA 交易后立即被自动调用。无需覆盖该方法。

virtual bool Init(CSymbolInfo* symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, double adjusted_point);

1.1.2 ValidationSettings

ValidationSettings() 方法在设置所有参数后从 EA 交易调用。如果存在设置参数，则必须覆盖该方法。 

virtual bool ValidationSettings();

如果所有参数都正确无误（表明其适合使用），则覆盖方法必须返回 true。如果存在任何无效参数（无法进一步操作），则该参数必须返回 false。

由于基类 CExpertTrailing 不具备可设置参数，因此该方法会始终返回 ture 而不执行任何检查。

1.1.3 InitIndicators

InitIndicators() 方法用于创建和初始化所需的全部指标和时间序列。在设置和验证完所有参数后，该方法会从 EA 交易中调用。如果交易信号生成器使用了至少一个指标或时间序列，则应覆盖该方法。

virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators* indicators);

指标和/或时间序列应通过标准库中的对应物予以使用。所有指标和/或时间序列的指针都应添加至 EA 交易的指标集（指向其的指针作为参数传递）。

如果对指标和/或时间序列的所有操作均已成功（表明其适合使用），则覆盖方法应返回 true。如果对指标和/或时间序列的操作至少有一次失败，则该方法必须返回 false（无法进一步操作）。

由于基类 CExpertTrailing 不使用指标和时间序列，因此该基类方法始终返回 ture 而不执行任何操作。


1.2. 检查仓位修改信号的方法

1.2.1 CheckTrailingStopLong

CheckTrailingStopLong() 方法会生成买入持仓修改信号，同时定义止损订单（必要时定义获利订单）的新价格。该方法通过 EA 交易调用，以确定是否有必要修改买入持仓。如果您希望生成买入持仓修改信号，则应覆盖该方法。 

virtual bool CheckTrailingStopLong(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp)

该方法必须实现检查买入持仓修改条件的算法。如果满足条件，则必须为变量 sl（必要时为 tp）赋予相应的值，且该方法应返回 true。连接至 sl 和 tp 变量的链接必须作为参数传递。如果不满足条件，则该方法必须返回 false。

基类 CExpertTrailing 没有内置的算法用于生成买入持仓修改信号，因此该基类方法会始终返回 false。

1.2.2 CheckTrailingStopShort

CheckTrailingStopShort() 方法可生成卖出持仓修改信号，同时确定止损订单（必要时定义获利订单）的新价格。该方法通过 EA 交易调用，以确定是否有必要修改卖出持仓。如果您希望生成卖出持仓修改信号，则应覆盖该方法。

virtual bool CheckTrailingStopShort(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp)

该方法必须实现检查卖出持仓修改条件的算法。如果满足条件，则必须为变量 sl（必要时为 tp）赋予相应的值，且该方法应返回 true。连接至 sl 和 tp 变量的链接必须作为参数传递。如果不满足条件，则该方法必须返回 false。

基类 CExpertTrailing 没有内置的算法用于生成卖出持仓修改信号，因此该基类方法会始终返回 false。


2. 编写自己的未平仓位追踪模块

在了解 CExpertTrailing 基类的结构后，现在您就可着手创建自己的未平仓位追踪模块了！

如上所述，CExpertTrailing 类是一套公共虚拟方法，EA 交易通过其了解未平仓位追踪模块在保护订单修改必要性方面的“意见”。

因此，我们的主要目标是创建自己的未平仓位追踪类，使其派生于 CExpertTrailing 类并覆盖相应的虚拟方法，同时实现所需算法。

我们的次要目标（具有同等重要性）是让我们的类对于 MQL5 向导呈“可视”状态。先说最重要的吧。

2.1. 创建交易信号生成器类

我们开始吧。

首先创建（例如，使用同一 MQL5 向导）一个扩展名为 mqh 的包含文件。

在 File（文件）菜单中选择 Create（创建）（或按 Ctrl+N 组合键），并指明创建一个包含文件：

图 2. 使用 MQL5 向导创建一个包含文件。

应该注意的是，为了方便 MQL5 向导以后将文件识别为未平仓位追踪模块，应在文件夹 Include\Expert 中创建该文件。。

为了避免与标准库发生冲突，应创建自己的文件夹 Include\Expert\Trailing\MyTrailing，并在其中创建文件 SampleTrailing.mqh，同时在 MQL5 向导中指定这些参数：

图 3. 设置包含文件的位置。

MQL5 向导的运行结果显示如下情形：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               SampleTrailing.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// #define MacrosHello   "Hello, world!"
// #define MacrosYear    2010
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DLL imports                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// #import "user32.dll"
//   int      SendMessageA(int hWnd,int Msg,int wParam,int lParam);
// #import "my_expert.dll"
//   int      ExpertRecalculate(int wParam,int lParam);
// #import
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EX5 imports                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// #import "stdlib.ex5"
//   string ErrorDescription(int error_code);
// #import
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

接下来完全是“手工”操作。删除不必要部分，并加入所需部分（即标准库的包含文件 ExpertTrailing.mqh 和目前为空的类说明）。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               SampleTrailing.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CSampleTrailing.                                           |
//| Purpose: Class for trailing of open positions.                   |
//|             Is derived from the CExpertTrailing class.          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing
  {
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

现在有必要选择算法了。

我们将下述算法作为未平仓位追踪模块的基础：如果价格沿期望的方向移动一段特定距离，则将止损订单移入无损水平。这反映在我们的文件中。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               SampleTrailing.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CSampleTrailing.                                           |
//| Purpose: Class for trailing of open positions by                 |
//|             moving the Stop order "to the loseless level".       |
//|             Is derived from the CExpertTrailingclass.            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing
  {
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

现在，我们来详细说明确定保护订单的修改需要用到哪些数据。在本例中 - 这些数据是修改仓位的获利点位。

定义设置未平仓位追踪模块的参数列表。我们需要两个参数：

  1. 建议移动止损订单至无损水平所需的仓位获利点位数。
  2. 无损水平即我们通过移动的止损订单锁定的获利点位数。

模块的设置将存储在该类的受保护数据成员中。将通过相应的公共方法实现对设置的访问。

让我们将这些更改包含在文件中：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               SampleTrailing.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CSampleTrailing.                                           |
//| Purpose: Class for trailing of open positions                    |
//|             by moving Stop order to a lossless level.            |
//|             Is derived from the CExpertTrailing class.           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing
  {
protected:
   int                m_profit;             //threshold level of profit
   int                m_stop_level;         // lossless level

public:
   //--- methods of setting adjustable parameters
   void               Profit(int value)       { m_profit=value;     }
   void               StopLevel(int value)    { m_stop_level=value; }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

要使用默认值初始化可调节参数，我们需要添加类构造函数。

要验证设置，可根据基类说明来覆盖虚拟方法 ValidationSettings

类的说明：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               SampleTrailing.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CSampleTrailing.                                           |
//| Purpose: Class for trailing of open positions                    |
//|             by moving Stop order to a lossless level.            |
//|             Is derived from the CExpertTrailing class.           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing
  {
protected:
   int                m_profit;             // threshold level of profit
   int                m_stop_level;         // lossless level

public:
                      CSampleTrailing();
   //--- methods of setting adjustable parameters
   void               Profit(int value)       { m_profit=value;     }
   void               StopLevel(int value)    { m_stop_level=value; }
   //--- method of validating the adjustable parameters
   virtual bool        ValidationSettings();
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ValidationSettings() 方法的实现：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Validation of adjustable parameters.                             |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: true if parameter are correct, false - if not.           |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleTrailing::ValidationSettings()
  {
   if(!CExpertTrailing::ValidationSettings())
      return(false);
//--- check wheter the Init method is called
   if(m_symbol==NULL) return(false);
//--- check parameters
   if((m_profit-m_stop_level)*m_adjusted_point<=m_symbol.StopsLevel()*m_symbol.Point() && m_profit!=0.0)
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": threshold level of profit must be greater than the level of  setting of orders");
      return(false);
     }
//--- ok
   return(true);
  }

所有准备工作均已就绪。

让我们再仔细考虑下这些算法。

1. 满足下列条件时，会生成买入持仓修改信号：

  • 模块设置的参数表明应修改仓位（如果您设置 Profit=0，将不会执行修改）；
  • 仓位尚未被修改（止损订单未移至无损水平）；
  • 仓位获利超出参数中设置的阈值水平。

在这种情况下，建议根据设置来修改止损订单。为此，我们覆盖了虚拟方法 CheckTrailingStopLong 并赋予其相应功能。

2. ，满足下列条件时，会生成卖出持仓修改信号

  • 模块设置的参数表明应修改仓位（如果您设置 Profit=0，将不会执行修改）；
  • 仓位尚未被修改（止损订单未移至无损水平）；
  • 仓位获利超出参数中设置的阈值水平。

在这种情况下，建议根据设置来修改止损订单。为此，我们覆盖了虚拟方法 CheckTrailingStopShort 并赋予其相应功能。

类的说明：

class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing
  {
protected:
   int                m_profit;             // threshold level of profit
   int                m_stop_level;         // lossless level

public:
                      CSampleTrailing();
   //--- methods of setting adjustable parameters
   void               Profit(int value)       { m_profit=value;     }
   void               StopLevel(int value)    { m_stop_level=value; }
   //--- method of validation of adjustable parameters
   virtual bool       ValidationSettings();
   //--- methods of generation of position modification signals
   virtual bool       CheckTrailingStopLong(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp);
   virtual bool       CheckTrailingStopShort(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp);
  };

CheckTrailingStopLong 和 CheckTrailingStopShort 方法的实现：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for modification of stop orders of a long position.        |
//| INPUT:  position - pointer to a position object,                 |
//|         sl       - link for a new price of stop loss order,      |
//|         tp       - link for a new price of take profit order.    |
//| OUTPUT: true if condition is satisfied, false - if not.          |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleTrailing::CheckTrailingStopLong(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp)
  {
//--- check of pointer
   if(position==NULL) return(false);
//--- check of parameter
   if(m_profit==0.0)  return(false);
//--- already in a lossless zone?
   double open=position.PriceOpen();
   if(position.StopLoss()>=open) return(false);
//--- check of profit
   sl=EMPTY_VALUE;
   tp=EMPTY_VALUE;
   if(m_symbol.Bid()-open>m_profit*m_adjusted_point)
      sl=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(open+m_stop_level*m_adjusted_point);
//---
   return(sl!=EMPTY_VALUE);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for modification of stop orders of a short position.       |
//| INPUT:  position - pointer to a position object,                 |
//|         sl       - link to a new price of stop loss order,       |
//|         tp       - link to a new price of take profit order.     |
//| OUTPUT: true if condition is satisfied, false - if not.          |
//| REMARK: нет.                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleTrailing::CheckTrailingStopShort(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp)
  {
//--- check of pointer
   if(position==NULL) return(false);
//--- check of parameter
   if(m_profit==0.0)  return(false);
//--- already in a lossless zone?
   double open=position.PriceOpen();
   if(position.StopLoss()<=open) return(false);
//--- check of profit
   sl=EMPTY_VALUE;
   tp=EMPTY_VALUE;
   if(open-m_symbol.Ask()>m_profit*m_adjusted_point)
      sl=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(open-m_stop_level*m_adjusted_point);
//---
   return(sl!=EMPTY_VALUE);
  }

2.2. 为 MQL5 向导编写所创建交易信号类的说明

我们现在开始解决第二个问题。我们的未平仓位追踪模块应能被 MQL5 向导的交易策略生成器所识别。

我们已完成了第一个必要条件：我们将文件放置在 MQL5 向导能够找到的位置。但这还不够。MQL5 向导不仅要能找到文件，还要能识别它。为此，我们必须根据 MQL5 向导的要求将类描述符添加至原始文本。

类描述符是根据一定规则构成的注释块。

我们来看一下这些规则：

1. 注释块应以下面的代码行开头：

// wizard description start
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Description of the class                                         |

2. 下一行是一个文本描述符（我们会在 MQL5 向导中选择信号时见到），格式为 "//| Title=<Text> |"。如果代码文本过多而无法显示在一行，您可以在后面再添加一行代码（但不能超过此数）。</p>

在本例中，即下述代码行：

//| Title=Signal on the crossing of a price and the MA               |
//| entering on its back movement                                    |

3. 接下来是以格式 "//| Type=<Type> |" 指定类的类型的代码行。<Type> 字段必须具有信号值（除了信号，MQL5 向导也能识别其他类的类型）。

输入：

//| Type=Trailing                                                    |

4. 接下来一行呈 "//| Name=<Name> |" 格式的代码是信号的简称（MQL5 向导用其来生成 EA 交易全局变量的名称）。

我们得到下列内容：

//| Name=BreakEven                                                   |

5. 类的名称是说明中的一个重要要素。在呈 "//| Class=<ClassNameа> |" 格式的代码行中，<ClassName> 参数必须与类的名称相匹配：

//| Class=CSampleTrailing                                            |

6. 我们不会在此行填入任何内容，但该行必须存在（这是到语言参考部分的链接）：

//| Page=                                                            |

7. 此外还有关于模块设置参数的说明。

这是一组代码行（行数等于参数的个数）。

每一行的格式均为 "//| Parameter=<NameOfMethod>,<TypeOfParameter>,<DefaultValue> |"。

下面是我们的参数集：

//| Parameter=Profit,int,20                                          |
//| Parameter=StopLevel,int,0                                        |

8. 注释块应以下面的代码行结束：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// wizard description end

让我们将描述符添加到源代码。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               SampleTrailing.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh>
// wizard description start
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Description of the class                                         |
//| Title=Moving a position to a lossless level                      |
//| Type=Trailing                                                    |
//| Name=BreakEven                                                   |
//| Class=CSampleTrailing                                            |
//| Page=                                                            |
//| Parameter=Profit,int,20                                          |
//| Parameter=StopLevel,int,0                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// wizard description end
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CSampleTrailing.                                           |
//| Purpose: Class for trailing of open positions                    |
//|             by moving Stop order to a lossless level.            |
//|             Is derived from the CExpertTrailing class.           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSampleTrailing : public CExpertTrailing
  {
protected:
   int                m_profit;             // threshold level of profit
   int                m_stop_level;         // lossless level

public:
                      CSampleTrailing();
   //--- method of setting adjustable parameters
   void               Profit(int value)       { m_profit=value;     }
   void               StopLevel(int value)    { m_stop_level=value; }
   //--- method of validation of adjustable settings
   virtual bool       ValidationSettings();
   //--- methods of generation of position modification signals
   virtual bool       CheckTrailingStopLong(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp);
   virtual bool       CheckTrailingStopShort(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor CSampleTrailing.                                     |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: no.                                                      |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSampleTrailing::CSampleTrailing()
  {
//--- setting default values
   m_profit    =20;
   m_stop_level=0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check of adjustable parameters.                                  |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: true if the parameters are correct, false if not.        |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleTrailing::ValidationSettings()
  {
//--- what if the Init has not been called?
   if(m_symbol==NULL) return(false);
//--- check of parameters
   if((m_profit-m_stop_level)*m_adjusted_point<=m_symbol.StopsLevel()*m_symbol.Point() && m_profit!=0.0)
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": threshold level of profit must be greater than the level of setting stop orders");
      return(false);
     }
//--- ok
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for modification of stop orders of a long position.        |
//| INPUT:  position - pointer to a position object,                 |
//|         sl       - link for a new price of stop loss order,      |
//|         tp       - link for a new price of take profit order.    |
//| OUTPUT: true if condition is satisfied, false if not.            |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleTrailing::CheckTrailingStopLong(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp)
  {
//--- check of pointer
   if(position==NULL) return(false);
//--- check of parameters
   if(m_profit==0.0)  return(false);
//--- already in a lossless zone?
   double open=position.PriceOpen();
   if(position.StopLoss()>=open) return(false);
//--- check of profit
   sl=EMPTY_VALUE;
   tp=EMPTY_VALUE;
   if(m_symbol.Bid()-open>m_profit*m_adjusted_point)
      sl=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(open+m_stop_level*m_adjusted_point);
//---
   return(sl!=EMPTY_VALUE);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for modification of stop orders of a short position.       |
//| INPUT:  position - pointer to a position object,                 |
//|         sl       - link for a new price of stop loss order,      |
//|         tp       - link for a new take profit order.             |
//| OUTPUT: true if condition is satisfied, false if not.            |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleTrailing::CheckTrailingStopShort(CPositionInfo* position,double& sl,double& tp)
  {
//--- check of pointer
   if(position==NULL) return(false);
//--- check of parameters
   if(m_profit==0.0)  return(false);
//--- already in a lossless zone?
   double open=position.PriceOpen();
   if(position.StopLoss()<=open) return(false);
//--- check of profit
   sl=EMPTY_VALUE;
   tp=EMPTY_VALUE;
   if(open-m_symbol.Ask()>m_profit*m_adjusted_point)
      sl=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(open-m_stop_level*m_adjusted_point);
//---
   return(sl!=EMPTY_VALUE);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以上便是全部内容。追踪模块已经可以使用了。

为了让 MQL5 向导的交易策略生成器能够使用我们的模块，我们应重启 MetaEditor（MQL5 向导仅在启动时扫描文件夹 Include\Expert）。

重启 MetaEditor 后，创建的未平仓位管理模块就可以在 MQL5 向导中使用了：

图 5. MQL5 向导中创建的未平仓位管理模块。

现在可以使用未平仓位管理模块参数说明部分指定的输入参数了：

图 6. MQL5 向导中创建的未平仓位管理模块的输入参数。

可使用 MetaTrader 5 终端的策略测试程序找出所实现交易策略的输入参数的最佳值。


总结

MQL5 向导的交易策略生成器极大简化了交易理念的检验过程。生成的 EA 交易的代码基于标准库的交易策略类，用于实现某些交易信号类、资金和风险管理类以及持仓支持类。

本文介绍了如何编写自己的未平仓位管理类，以及如何将其连接至 MQL5 向导的交易策略生成器；当价格呈持仓方向移动时，该类可将止损水平移入无损区域，从而在交易过程中减少亏损。本文还介绍了为 MQL5 向导创建的类的说明的结构和格式。

