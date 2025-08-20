金融建模中合成数据的生成式对抗网络（GAN）（第 1 部分）：金融建模中的 GAN 与合成数据概述

算法交易依赖高品质的财经数据，但样本太小、或不平衡等问题可能会损害模型的可靠性。生成式对抗网络（GAN）提供了一种解决方案，通过生成合成数据，强化数据集多样性、及模型稳健性。

GAN 由 Ian Goodfellow 于 2014 年提出，是一种机器学习模型，即模拟数据分布来创建逼真的副本，已在金融领域广泛运用，来解决数据稀缺、和噪音问题。例如，GAN 能够产生合成股票价格序列，丰富有限的数据集，使之模型能更好地普适。然而，训练 GAN 的计算需求很高，应仔细验证合成数据的相关性，从而避免与真实市场条件不匹配。





GAN 的结构



GAN 简单说是两个神经网络 — 生成器和鉴别器，两者玩对抗游戏：以下是这些部件的细分。

生成器（Generator）：字面上，其意向是训练一种算法，来模拟实际数据。它配以随机噪声作为输入进行操作，随时间推移，往往会产生更真实的数据样本。在交易术语中，生成器会给出虚假价格走势、或交易量序列，幻似真实序列。

鉴别器（Discriminator）：鉴别器的角色是判定结构化数据、即合成数据中哪些数据是可信赖的。然后甄别每个数据样本是原始数据、或合成数据的似然性。如是结果，在训练过程中，鉴别器提升了把输入归类到真实数据的能力，从而鼓励生成器在生成数据方面取得进展。

现在我们看看对抗过程，因为正是 GAN 的对抗性层面，令它们如此强大。以下是两个网络在训练过程中的交互方式：

步骤 1：生成器遍历噪声，创建一批合成数据样本。

步骤 2：鉴别器从生成器中获取真实数据，以及合成数据。它赋予了可能性，或者换言之，它对每个样本的真实性“通盘判断”。

步骤 3：在接下来的交互中，根据鉴别器的反馈，调整生成器的权重，从而生成更真实的数据。

步骤 4：鉴别器还会改变其权重，以便更好地区分真实数据和虚假数据。

这个循环会不断持续，直至生成器的合成数据高度准确，且鉴别器不再能与真实数据区分开来。此刻，可认定 GAN 已受训练，因为生成器正在生成高品质的合成数据。

因生成器产生的的数据更接近真实，故生成器的损失会降低，而鉴别器的损失会随着鉴别器尝试适应由生成器改进的输出而变化。

以下是以 Python 定义的 GAN 简化结构，并用 TensorFlow 概括生成器和鉴别器如何交互：

import tensorflow as tf from tensorflow.keras import layers def build_generator(): model = tf.keras.Sequential([ layers.Dense( 128 , activation= 'relu' , input_shape=( 100 ,)), layers.Dense( 256 , activation= 'relu' ), layers.Dense( 512 , activation= 'relu' ), layers.Dense( 1 , activation= 'tanh' ) ]) return model def build_discriminator(): model = tf.keras.Sequential([ layers.Dense( 512 , activation= 'relu' , input_shape=( 1 ,)), layers.Dense( 256 , activation= 'relu' ), layers.Dense( 128 , activation= 'relu' ), layers.Dense( 1 , activation= 'sigmoid' ) ]) return model generator = build_generator() discriminator = build_discriminator() discriminator. compile (optimizer= 'adam' , loss= 'binary_crossentropy' , metrics=[ 'accuracy' ]) gan = tf.keras.Sequential([generator, discriminator]) gan. compile (optimizer= 'adam' , loss= 'binary_crossentropy' )

在该结构中：

生成器把随机噪声转换为可靠的合成数据，然后鉴别器把输入归类到真实、或虚假，GAN 将两个模型组合在一起，令它们能够相互迭代学习。





训练 GAN



迄今为止，我们已知道了 GAN 的结构，我们现在可以转向 GAN 的训练，这是一个交互式过程，其中生成器和鉴别器网络同时进行训练，从而提升其性能。训练过程是一连串步骤，其中每个网络的执行方式，都能让另一个网络可从中学习，如此令它们能够提供强化的结果。现在我们将讨论训练一个有效 GAN 的主要过程部分。GAN 训练的核心是一个交替两步过程，其中每个网络在每次循环中独立更新：

步骤 1：训练鉴别器。

首先，鉴别器接收真实数据样本，并估测每个样本的真实性概率，然后接收生成器产生的合成数据。接下来，鉴别器的损失取决于其对真实样本、及合成样本进行分类的能力。调整其权重，以便最大限度地降低损失，从而提高其识别真实数据、及虚假数据的能力。

步骤 2：训练生成器。

生成器自随机噪声产生合成样本，然后将它们带给鉴别器。然后，Discriminator 的预测用于计算 Generator 损失，因为 Generator“希望”Discriminator 说它正在生成真实数据。调整生成器的权重，以便减少其损失，如此它就能生成更真实的数据，从而欺骗鉴别器。

这种在彼此的预测之间交替的过程会一遍又一遍地重复，网络逐渐适应彼此的变化。

以下代码演示了使用 TensorFlow，以 Python 编写的 GAN 训练循环核心：

import numpy as np import tensorflow as tf from tensorflow.keras import layers, Model from tensorflow.keras.optimizers import Adam tf.get_logger().setLevel( 'ERROR' ) def create_generator(): input_layer = layers.Input(shape=( 100 ,)) x = layers.Dense( 128 , activation= "relu" )(input_layer) x = layers.Dense( 256 , activation= "relu" )(x) x = layers.Dense( 512 , activation= "relu" )(x) output_layer = layers.Dense( 784 , activation= "tanh" )(x) model = Model(inputs=input_layer, outputs=output_layer) return model def create_discriminator(): input_layer = layers.Input(shape=( 784 ,)) x = layers.Dense( 512 , activation= "relu" )(input_layer) x = layers.Dense( 256 , activation= "relu" )(x) output_layer = layers.Dense( 1 , activation= "sigmoid" )(x) model = Model(inputs=input_layer, outputs=output_layer) return model def create_gan(generator, discriminator): discriminator.trainable = False gan_input = layers.Input(shape=( 100 ,)) x = generator(gan_input) gan_output = discriminator(x) gan_model = Model(inputs=gan_input, outputs=gan_output) return gan_model def train_gan(generator, discriminator, gan, data, epochs= 10000 , batch_size= 64 ): half_batch = batch_size // 2 for epoch in range (epochs): noise = np.random.normal( 0 , 1 , (half_batch, 100 )) generated_data = generator.predict(noise, verbose= 0 ) real_data = data[np.random.randint( 0 , data.shape[ 0 ], half_batch)] d_loss_real = discriminator.train_on_batch(real_data, np.ones((half_batch, 1 ))) d_loss_fake = discriminator.train_on_batch(generated_data, np.zeros((half_batch, 1 ))) d_loss = 0.5 * np.add(d_loss_real, d_loss_fake) noise = np.random.normal( 0 , 1 , (batch_size, 100 )) g_loss = gan.train_on_batch(noise, np.ones((batch_size, 1 ))) if epoch % 100 == 0 : print ( f"Epoch {epoch} | D Loss: {d_loss[ 0 ]: .4 f} | G Loss: {g_loss[ 0 ]: .4 f} " ) data = np.random.normal( 0 , 1 , ( 1000 , 784 )) generator = create_generator() discriminator = create_discriminator() discriminator. compile (optimizer=Adam(), loss= "binary_crossentropy" , metrics=[ "accuracy" ]) gan = create_gan(generator, discriminator) gan. compile (optimizer=Adam(), loss= "binary_crossentropy" ) train_gan(generator, discriminator, gan, data, epochs= 10000 , batch_size= 64 )

这段代码配以给定数据集中的实际数据、以及来自生成器的虚假/重建数据来进行鉴别器的基础训练。在训练鉴别器时，真实数据被归类为 “1”，而生成的数据则被归类为 “0”。然后，生成器再次依据鉴别器反馈而来的数据进行训练，生成器按此方式来创建仿真数据。

据来自鉴别器的响应，生成器能够进一步磨练其创建可信赖数据的能力。该代码每 100 局次打印一遍鉴别器和生成器的损失，稍后将讨论。这种举措形式，能够估测 GAN 训练进度、及评估 GAN 每个部分在任何特定时间执行其预期功能的优异度。





GAN 在金融建模中的应用



GAN 在金融建模中已变得非常实用，尤其是在生成新数据方面。在金融市场中，数据匮乏、或数据隐私问题，意味着能用来训练和测试预测模型的高品质数据稀缺。GAN 有助于解决这个问题，因为它们生成的合成数据与真实金融数据集拥有相似的统计数据。

我们可以辨别的应用领域之一，是风险评估领域，GAN 可在无历史数据的情况下针对极端市场条件进行建模，并帮助对投资组合进行压力测试。进而，实用的 GAN 依据产生的合成训练数据集来提升模型健壮性，从而避免模型过度拟合。它们还用于超纲值生成，其中开发的复杂模型，创建指代欺诈交易、或市场异动等超纲值的合成数据集。

总体而言，在金融建模中应用 GAN，令机构能够解决数据品质低下的问题，模拟不常观察到的事件的发生，并提高模型的预测能力，这令 GAN 成为现代金融分析和决策的重要工具。





利用 MQL5 实现简单的 GAN



现在我们已经熟悉了 GAN，如此转向利用 MQL5 训练生成式对抗网络（GAN），并生成合成数据，其为交易环境中处理合成数据概念，提供了一种新颖方式。一个基本的 GAN 由两部分组成：生成虚假数据（例如价格趋势）的生成器，和盘定数据点是真实、亦或虚假的鉴别器。这就是我们如何在 MQL5 中应用简单 GAN，为人造收盘价建模，从而模拟真实市场动态。

定义生成器和鉴别器

生成器产生虚假的价格水平，而鉴别器则盘定数据与实际历史价格的接近程度。以下是 MQL5 的基本结构：

double GenerateSyntheticPrice() { return NormalizeDouble ( MathRand () / 1000.0 , 5 ); } double Discriminator( double price, double threshold) { if ( MathAbs (price - threshold) < 0.001 ) return 1 ; return 0 ; }

在 MQL5 中使用 GAN 的示例，展现如何使用它们来创建用于金融建模和测试的合成数据，进而拓展改进交易算法的视野。

以下是一款智能交易系统，基于真实数据和合成数据的测试：

根据这些结果，真实数据得到的成果更现实，但可能盈利更低，这是由于实际市场条件的不可预测性。





根据这些结果，合成数据会展现出更高的利润，这是由于数据更符合您的 EA 理想条件。

不过，真实数据将令您更清晰地了解 EA 在实际交易条件下的性能。依赖合成数据通常会导致误导性的回测结果，这或许在实时市场中无法重现。

GAN 的训练感知至关重要，因为它提供了直入学习过程和模型稳定性的洞察。在金融建模中，可视化被用来帮助建模者了解合成数据是否具有正确的形态，就如同 GAN 捕获的真实数据。不同训练阶段生成的输出能显示给开发人员，来检测可能出现的问题，譬如形态崩溃、或合成数据的品质太差。这样的评估是连续的，这令训练能够相应地设置参数，同时提高 GAN 性能，从而生成反映目标金融形态的数据。

以下是如何基于 3 年的 EURUSD 数据创建合成金融产品的代码：

import pandas as pd import numpy as np import matplotlib.pyplot as plt import os api_key = "your-api-key" symbol = "EURUSD" output_csv = "EURUSD_3_years.csv" command = f"curl -o {output_csv} 'https://www.alphavantage.co/query?function=FX_DAILY&from_symbol=EUR&to_symbol=USD&outputsize=full&apikey= {api_key} &datatype=csv'" os.system(command) data = pd.read_csv(output_csv) data.rename(columns={ "close" : "Close" }, inplace= True ) print (data.head()) prices = data[ 'Close' ].values min_price = prices. min () max_price = prices. max () normalized_prices = (prices - min_price) / (max_price - min_price) def generate_real_data(samples= 100 ): time = np.linspace( 0 , 4 * np.pi, samples) data = np.sin(time) + np.random.normal( 0 , 0.1 , samples) return time, data def generate_fake_data(generator, samples= 100 ): noise = np.random.normal( 0 , 1 , (samples, 1 )) generated_data = generator.predict(noise).flatten() return generated_data class MockGenerator: def predict(self, noise): return np.cos(np.linspace( 0 , 4 * np.pi, len (noise))).reshape(- 1 , 1 ) generator = MockGenerator() np.random.seed( 42 ) synthetic_prices_normalized = normalized_prices[ 0 ] + np.cumsum(np.random.normal( 0 , 0.01 , len (prices))) synthetic_prices = synthetic_prices_normalized * (max_price - min_price) + min_price plt.rcParams.update({ 'font.size' : 12 , 'axes.titlesize' : 16 , 'axes.labelsize' : 14 , 'legend.fontsize' : 12 , 'xtick.labelsize' : 10 , 'ytick.labelsize' : 10 }) plt.figure(figsize=( 14 , 7 )) plt.plot(prices, label= "Historical EURUSD" , color= 'blue' ) plt.plot(synthetic_prices, label= "Synthetic EURUSD" , linestyle= "--" , color= 'red' ) plt.xlabel( "Time Steps" , fontsize= 14 ) plt.ylabel( "Price" , fontsize= 14 ) plt.title( "Comparison of Historical and Synthetic EURUSD Data" , fontsize= 16 ) plt.legend() plt.show()





这种可视化有助于跟踪合成数据与真实数据的匹配程度，从而深入了解 GAN 的进度，并高亮示意训练期间潜在改进的区域。

下面是一段代码，创建基于 EURUSD 的合成货币对，并在 EURUSD 图表上显示其烛条图表

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 1 double openBuffer[]; double highBuffer[]; double lowBuffer[]; double closeBuffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , openBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , highBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , lowBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 , closeBuffer); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "Synthetic Candlestick" ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_CANDLES ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , clrGreen ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , clrRed ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 2 ); ArraySetAsSeries (openBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (highBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (lowBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (closeBuffer, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int start = MathMax (prev_calculated- 1 , 0 ); double price =close[rates_total- 1 ]; MathSrand ( GetTickCount ()); for ( int i = start; i < rates_total; i++) { double change = ( MathRand ()/ 32768.0 )* 0.0002 - 0.0002 ; price += change ; openBuffer[i]= price; highBuffer[i]= price + 0.0002 ; lowBuffer[i]= price - 0.0002 ; closeBuffer[i]= price; } return (rates_total); }





评估 GAN 在金融建模中应用的流行量值分析

评估生成式对抗网络（GAN），这对于判定其合成数据是否准确复现真实金融数据至关重要。以下是用来评估的关键量值：

1. 均方误差（MSE）





MSE 衡量真实数据点和合成数据点之间的均方差。较低的 MSE 表明合成数据与真实数据集非常近似，令其适合价格预测、或投资组合管理等任务。交易者可用 MSE 来验证 GAN 生成的数据是否反映了实际的市场走势。例如，使用生成式对抗网络（GAN）产生虚假股价数据的交易者，能够衡量熵与利用历史记录的实际价格来计算均方误差（MSE）。较低的 MSE 证明了合成数据的可靠性，因为它们与真实的市场走势相匹配，允许用它们来训练 AI 模型，预测未来的价格互动。

2. Fréchet 起始距离（FID）





虽然 FID 常用于图像生成，但也可应用于金融数据。它在特征空间中比较真实数据与合成数据分布。较低的 FID 分数意味着合成数据和真实数据之间的一致性更好，支持投资组合压力测试、和风险评估等应用。例如，它借助将合成回报分布、与实际市场回报进行比较，来管理投资组合。假设 3 表明，由于较低的 FID 分数意味着 GAN 产生的回报更接近实际回报分布，这展示出 GAN 模型非常适合投资组合压力测试、及风险评估等业绩。

3. 库尔巴克-莱布勒（Kullback-Leibler）背离





KL 背离评估的是合成数据的概率分布、与真实数据分布的匹配程度。在金融领域，较低 KL 背离表明 GAN 生成的数据捕获了波动率聚类等关键属性，令其在风险建模、和算法交易方面行之有效。例如，就尾段风险和波动率聚类而言，评估生成式模型、或 GAN 识别实际资产回报分布的能力。较低 KL 背离意味着合成数据具有现实收益风险的重要特征，因此把基于 GAN 的数据应用于风险模型是有效的。

4. 鉴别器精度





鉴别器衡量的是它区分真实数据和合成数据的能力。理想情况下，随着训练的推进，鉴别器的准确率应接近 50%，这表明合成数据与真实数据没有区别。这验证了 GAN 输出的品质，可用于回测和未来场景建模。例如，当用在算法交易策略当中时，有助于流程验证过程。通过观察这种准确性，交易者就能够很好地明白 GAN 是否正在创建可依赖的未来合成数据。高品质且难以区分的场景、与回测数据相匹配，准确率徘徊在 50% 左右。

这些量值为评估 GAN 在金融建模中的应用，提供了一个综合性的框架。它们帮助开发人员提高合成数据品质，并确保其在投资组合管理、风险评估、和交易策略验证等任务中的适用性。





结束语

生成式对抗网络（GAN）允许交易者和金融分析师产生合成数据，这在真实数据有限、昂贵、或敏感时非常实用。GAN 为金融建模提供可依赖的数据，强化交易模型中的现金流分析。凭借 GAN 的基础知识，交易者可独立探索合成数据生成，从而增强他们的分析能力。



未来的主题将涵盖 Wasserstein GAN、和渐进式增长等先进技术，是为提高 GAN 稳定性，及在金融中的应用。

本文中引用的所有代码都附在下面。下表描述了本文随附的所有源代码文件。