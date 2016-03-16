MQL 中的对象方法

简介

本文对于所有在 MQL 环境下编程的人员，无论是初学者还是专业人士，将会非常有趣。而且 MQL 环境下的开发人员和理论家阅读此文也会相当有帮助，因为这里所分析的问题可能会成为将来实施 MetaTrader 和 MQL 的项目。在某些程度上，类似的想法可见于文章通用的 Expert Advisor 模板和在通用的 Expert Advisor 中发送交易信号

所以，

依我作为一个程序员看来，MQL 的劣势之一是在构建交易系统模型时缺少对象方法。MQL 开发者给我们提供了两种解决方法：调用外部函数或使用有序参数 MAGIC 来识别序号归属。

实际上，如果只有一个系统在一个帐户运行，我们不需要识别。但当我们具有在一个帐户上添加多个自动交易系统的程序选项时，就不得不使用 MAGIC 了。即使在调用外部函数时，也需要进行确定。当然，我们可以建立一个 OrderTicket 数组并识别仅属于一个交易系统的数组，但据我们对一些经纪公司的了解，委托单在交换时（即一个订单关闭，另一个订单打开）会改变。这就是我们必须使用 MAGIC 的原因。

所以，在开发者们忙于改善 MQL 语言，使其更加灵活时，我们在建立交易模型时采用对象方法。

这是一个跟我的对象模型一致的交易系统。当然，这并非通用，但目前我没有发现其他方法。

所以，我们来分析该模型。

A).信号系统（SS）

该模块过程的对象和理解即将出现的报价。通常，信号系统的“对象”是一组指标，例如，移动平均线指标。根据处理的报价和指标值，“对象”（或信号量）产生信号以进入/退出或改动订单等。

信号量形成其信号并从进入/退出（EE）模块发送至另一个对象。。

在 MQL 中设置信号量相当容易。

1.使用 #define 定义全局标识符。

最好不要设置连续的数字，例如 1、2、3、4...，而是在 5-10，这样在 Expert Advisor 内我们可以将一个信号用于多个进程（见第二个模块）。

#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, Сергеев Алексей " #property link "mailto: los@we.kherson.ua" #property library #define BLACKSYS 10 #define BORCHAN 20 #define ELDER 80 #define ENVELOP 90

2.然后在该模块的全局函数中我们应该启用其处理程序。

int CheckSignal( bool bEntry, int SignalID) { switch (SignalID) { case BLACKSYS: return (BlackSys(bEntry)); break ; case BORCHAN: return (BorChan(bEntry)); break ; case ELDER: return (Elder(bEntry)); break ; case ENVELOP: return (Envelop(bEntry)); break ; default : return (- 1 ); } }

3.最后一步是对函数的描述。

下面是一个对象的处理信号的示例，该对象继承了包络线指标的特征。

int Envelope( bool bEntry) { int MA= 21 ; double Deviation= 0.6 ; int Mode= MODE_SMA ; int Price= PRICE_CLOSE ; double envH0, envL0, m0; double envH1, envL1, m1; envH0= iEnvelopes ( NULL , 0 , MA, Mode, 0 , Price, Deviation, MODE_UPPER , 0 ); envL0= iEnvelopes ( NULL , 0 , MA, Mode, 0 , Price, Deviation, MODE_LOWER , 0 ); envH1= iEnvelopes ( NULL , 0 , MA, Mode, 0 , Price, Deviation, MODE_UPPER , 1 ); envL1= iEnvelopes ( NULL , 0 , MA, Mode, 0 , Price, Deviation, MODE_LOWER , 1 ); m0 = ( Low [ 0 ]+ High [ 0 ])/ 2 ; m1 = ( Low [ 1 ]+ High [ 1 ])/ 2 ; if (bEntry) { if (envH0<m0 && envH1<m1) return ( OP_SELL ); if (envL0>m0 && envL1>m1) return ( OP_BUY ); } else { if (envH0<m0 && envH1<m1) return ( OP_BUY ); if (envL0>m0 && envL1>m1) return ( OP_SELL ); } return (- 1 ); }

这样我们就得到一个包含不同对象信号的模块。

B).EE 程序块的对象具有最小的任务：首先，其对象跟对象信号交互作用——注意观察。生命周期和互动如下：Checking semaphore -> if there are any positive signals, open/close/modify positions -> Passing control to objects in the module PS.EE 模块中的所有对象都有一个前缀进程...，更加具体的确定了其行为。

例如：

ProcessAvgLim ProcessTurn

交易系统类别的每一个样本（我们对此都理解并在模块中使用）必须具有其自己独立的特征，比如获利、止损、自己的资金管理以及在不同的跟踪变体中使用的其他补充参数等。

在使用这些特征时，我尝试了多种方法，发现在 MQL 中最适合的是创建一个二维数组。以下是它的描述：

double SysPar[nSignal][ 11 ]; #define _TP 0 #define _NullTP 1 #define _NullTP2 2 #define _TS 3 #define _NullSL 4 #define _SL 5 #define _dSL 6 #define _dStep 7 #define _dLot 8 #define _nLot 9 string SysParName[nSignal];

其中：nSignal 是对象信号的标识符。

例如：

SysPar[ENVELOP][_TS] = 40.0 ; SysPar[ENVELOP][_NullSL] = 20.0 ; SysPar[ENVELOP][_SL] = 70 ;

根据你自己的要求，可以增加该数组结构中设定参数的数量。

在设置参数后，我们调用信号量处理的函数。换言之，我们跟信号系统交互。这通过我最喜欢的 start() 函数完成。

void start() { ProcessAvgLim(ENVELOP, ENVELOP, Green, Red); … …

从规划可以看出，在交易系统中我们有 4 个注册信号量和 3 个观察器。每个信号量都基于自己的报价解读变体。

例如，信号量 1发送分析 MACD 指标的信号。。观察器 1 在接收到这些信号后在一个简单规划 ProcessSimple 中打开订单。ProcessSimple。

观察器 2 和 3 更加困难。每一个都控制两个信号量的信号。因此，订单打开的方法不同。

在设置了观察器的参数并添加信号量之后，我们需要控制和跟踪打开头寸。

“负责”已打开的订单状态的是 头寸支持（PS）模块的对象。

C).PS 程序块在我看来是最有趣的一个，重要性不亚于信号量。

在这里使用了不同的跟踪变体，挂单打开，头寸支持和锁定、获利和亏损控制的实施等。这种 PS 应对 EE 信号反应充分，在出现亏损头寸时退出市场将亏损降到最低。

下面这个网站有一个有趣的跟踪变体库：Library of Functions and Expert Advisors for trailing / Yury Dzyuban。所有的跟踪类型都可以轻松添加到系统。

简单来说，所有的支持对象都从前缀跟踪变体开始...

方案如下：

调用，控制从观察器到跟踪变体的传递也通过函数 start() 完成

void start() { ProcessSimple(MACD, MACD, Black, Plum); TrailingSimple(MACD, Black, Plum); ProcessAvgLim(ENVELOPE, ENVELOPE, Green, Red); TrailingAvgLim(ENVELOPE, Green, Red); }

这是一个使用对象方法建立系统的示例变体。想要如此做的人可以使用。

我想再一次呼吁 MQL 开发者扩展语言选择。作为示例，以下是以 C++ 语言编写的执行对象类的变体。

struct SystemParam { double TP; double NullTP; double NullTP2; double TS; double NullSL; double SL; double dSL; double dStep; double dLot; } class MTS { public : string m_NameTS; int m_SignalID; long int Tickets[ 1000 ]; SystemParam SysPar; color ClrBuy; color ClrSell; void MyMTS (); void MyMTS ( int aSignalID, int nProcessMode, int nTrailingMode); int CheckSignal(); int m_nProcessMode; int m_nTrailingMode; void Process(); void Trailing(); bool CreatTicketArray( int dir); bool ArrangeOrderBy( int iSort); }; … MTS MyTS; … int init() { … MyTS.m_SignalID = SIGNAL_MACD; MyTS.m_NameTS = "MACD" ; MyTS.SysPar.TP = 500 ; MyTS.SysPar.NullTP = 20 ; MyTS.SysPar.TS = 50 ; MyTS.SysPar.SL = 1000 ; MyTS.SetProcess (MODE_AVGLIM); MyTS.SetTrailing (MODE_AVGLIM); … } void start() { … MyTS.Process (); MyTS.Trailing (); … } … void MTS::Process() { … int Signal = CheckSignal( true , m_SignalID); if (Signal == - 1 ) return ; if (Signal == OP_BUY ) { } if (Signal == OP_SELL ) { } … } … int CheckSignal( bool bEntry, int SignalID) { switch (SignalID) { case ELDER: return (Elder(bEntry)); break ; case ENVELOP: return (Envelop(bEntry)); break ; case LAGUER: return (Laguer(bEntry)); break ; case MACD: return (Macd(bEntry)); break ; … } } int Macd( bool bEntry) { double MACDOpen= 3 ; double MACDClose= 2 ; double MA= 26 ; int MODE_MA = MODE_EMA ; int PRICE_MA = PRICE_CLOSE ; int PERIOD = PERIOD_H1 ; double MacdCur, MacdPre, SignalCur; double SignalPre, MaCur, MaPre; MacdCur= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 8 , 17 , 9 ,PRICE_MA, MODE_MAIN , 0 ); MacdPre= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 8 , 17 , 9 ,PRICE_MA, MODE_MAIN , 1 ); SignalCur= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 8 , 17 , 9 ,PRICE_MA, MODE_SIGNAL , 0 ); SignalPre= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 8 , 17 , 9 ,PRICE_MA, MODE_SIGNAL , 1 ); MaCur= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,MA, 0 ,MODE_MA,PRICE_MA, 0 ); MaPre= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,MA, 0 ,MODE_MA,PRICE_MA, 1 ); if (bEntry) { if (MacdCur< 0 && MacdCur>SignalCur && MacdPre<SignalPre && MathAbs (MacdCur)>(MACDOpen* Point ) && MaCur>MaPre) return ( OP_BUY ); if (MacdCur> 0 && MacdCur<SignalCur && MacdPre>SignalPre && MacdCur>(MACDOpen* Point ) && MaCur<MaPre) return ( OP_SELL ); } else { if (MacdCur> 0 && MacdCur<SignalCur && MacdPre>SignalPre && MacdCur>(MACDClose* Point )) return ( OP_BUY ); if (MacdCur> 0 && MacdCur<SignalCur && MacdPre>SignalPre && MacdCur>(MACDOpen* Point ) && MaCur<MaPre) return ( OP_BUY ); if (MacdCur< 0 && MacdCur>SignalCur && MacdPre<SignalPre && MathAbs (MacdCur)>(MACDClose* Point )) return ( OP_SELL ); if (MacdCur< 0 && MacdCur>SignalCur && MacdPre<SignalPre && MathAbs (MacdCur)>(MACDOpen* Point ) && MaCur>MaPre) return ( OP_SELL ); } return (- 1 ); }

MQL 语言中的系统逻辑没有多大不同。所有的函数变为全局性。为了区分两个交易系统的订单，我们需要向处理订单的所有函数添加 SignalID（即 MAGIC）。